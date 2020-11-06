Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December

It's Wonder Woman 1984 time. There is a lot of speculation going on in this article. I am just reading the tea leaves here. And so, rather than sugar cubes, you may prefer salt. Everyone strapped in? Good. You have to feel for the kind of folk who arrange promotional variant covers at comic book publishers. The Wonder Woman 1984 movie variants for a punch of normal DC Comics titles were originally scheduled to run in the run-up to the April 2020 planned release date for the movie. The movie was postponed, the covers were cancelled on those April comic books. The covers were then rescheduled for October, only for the exact same thing to happen. The current date of the movie release is December 25th, and the covers were rescheduled for December – but not anymore. Here's what's going down.

DC Comics has told comic book retailers that four of the nine Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers planned to be published in December, those from the first two weeks of December, have had their orders cancelled and that they will be resolicited at a later date, no longer aligned to the movie release date but to Wonder Woman's 80th Anniversary in 2021. But Bleeding Cool has confirmed that orders for all nine Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers, planned for December have now been cancelled by DC Comics.

Additionally, DC Comics has cancelled all orders for the Wonder Women Of History book, originally planned for September, then also rescheduled for December, celebrating the lives of specifically notable women, framed by Wonder Woman's story. The question is – has DC Comics just decided to not be subject to the whims of their owners, Warner Bros, and has a different plan for these comic books now? Or do they already know that Wonder Woman 1984 is going to shift its date one more time, and are moving all sales opportunities to closer to that new date?