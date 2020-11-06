Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

It's Wonder Woman 1984 time. There is a lot of speculation going on in this article. I am just reading the tea leaves here. And so, rather than sugar cubes, you may prefer salt. Everyone strapped in? Good. You have to feel for the kind of folk who arrange promotional variant covers at comic book publishers. The Wonder Woman 1984 movie variants for a punch of normal DC Comics titles were originally scheduled to run in the run-up to the April 2020 planned release date for the movie.  The movie was postponed, the covers were cancelled on those April comic books. The covers were then rescheduled for October, only for the exact same thing to happen. The current date of the movie release is December 25th, and the covers were rescheduled for December – but not anymore. Here's what's going down.

Jim Lee, Frank Cho, Artgerm, Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers From DC
Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers From DC

DC Comics has told comic book retailers that four of the nine Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers planned to be published in December, those from the first two weeks of December, have had their orders cancelled and that they will be resolicited at a later date, no longer aligned to the movie release date but to Wonder Woman's 80th Anniversary in 2021. But Bleeding Cool has confirmed that orders for all nine Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers, planned for December have now been cancelled by DC Comics.

Wonder Woman 84 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December
Cover shot.

Additionally, DC Comics has cancelled all orders for the Wonder Women Of History book, originally planned for September, then also rescheduled for December, celebrating the lives of specifically notable women, framed by Wonder Woman's story. The question is – has DC Comics just decided to not be subject to the whims of their owners, Warner Bros, and has a different plan for these comic books now? Or do they already know that Wonder Woman 1984 is going to shift its date one more time, and are moving all sales opportunities to closer to that new date?

DC Wonder Woman Variant Covers
Wonder Woman variant cover by J Scott Cambell – postponed from December.
1984 Variant Covers
Variant cover by Artgerm – postponed from December.
Variant Covers
Wonder Woman variant cover by Adam Hughes – postponed from December.
Variant Covers
Variant cover by Nicola Scott- postponed from December.
DC Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers
Wonder Woman variant cover by Frank Cho – postponed from December.
Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers
Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by Jenny Frison, postponed from December.
Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers
Wonder Woman  variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams , postponed from December.
Wonder Woman Variant Covers
Wonder Woman variant cover by Gabrielle Dell'Otto, postponed from December.
DC Wonder Woman Variant Covers
Wonder Woman variant cover featuring movie
poster art

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  