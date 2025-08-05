Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, gabriel hardman

DC Comics Confirms Batman/Green Arrow/Question: Arcadia For November

DC Comics Confirms Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia by Gabriel Hardman for Black Label in November

Article Summary DC Comics unveils Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia Black Label series for release this November.

Green Arrow joins Batman and the Question to investigate a utopian floating city with a dark secret.

The heroes clash over ideology and methods amid climate crisis stakes and Bond-style action setpieces.

Written and drawn by Gabriel Hardman, with variant covers by Kevin Nowlan, Denys Cowan, and Bill Sienkiewicz.

A few days ago, Bleeding Cool reported the news that Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia was to be a new Black Label DC Comics title by Gabriel Hardman from DC Comics, for November or December. Turns out it's November. The 26th. And with colourist Romulo Fajardo Jr and letterer Simon Bowland. And variant covers by variant Kevin Nowlan and Denys Cowan & Bill Sienkiewicz, based on their 1988 Fables crossover poster.

"Batman, Green Arrow, and the Question each follow different paths into a conflict above the Arctic Circle with a billionaire promising the creation of an ocean-sailing, climate-hardened utopian city. When Bruce Wayne strikes up a friendship with a charismatic billionaire whose Ceres Corporation is working to find solutions for the climate crisis, the Batman inside his mind urges him to investigate his new friend's biggest project: a floating city, hardened against weather extremes, being constructed off the coast of Greenland. But in the process, he finds he's not the only one with suspicions. Both the Question and Green Arrow are also investigating Arcadia, the former due to the near-slavery imposed on its workforce, and the latter due to his infatuation with a militant climate-justice activist. While over the course of a series of spectacular James Bond-style action sequences, the three heroes find themselves working together to uncover the dark side of Ceres, the ideological fractures between them will eventually explode into all-out conflict, leading to an unsettling finale in which a seemingly simple superhero team-up actually winds up pushing the men further away from each other."

"This is a dream project. I've wanted to put these three characters together since I was a teenager. I'm building on the legacy of creators like Denny O'Neil, Denys Cowan, and Mike Grell – but I'm not looking backwards. This is a fresh, forward-looking take on these complex, opinionated heroes facing 21st-century challenges." – Gabriel Hardman

