DC Comics Confirms DC Fandome Online Event For 16th October, 2021

DC Comics has confirmed that for a second year, they will be running a big online comic convention event, DC Fandome. And it will be scheduled for just one day this time, the 16th of October.

Last year's event had the ignominious fate of being split into two when it was realised that much of it wouldn't be ready by the initial state, but they did achieve an international event, switching from timezone to timezone and actually generating some DC Comics news and interest over the two events. And it also replaced DC Comics having a big presence in any of the online comic conventions organised by Reed POP Expo or Comic-Con International.

The presumption is that this will be the same for 2021, even as big comic book conventions like C2E2, San Diego, ECCC, WonderCon, MCM, and NYCC come back to the fore. DC Comics' focus will, again, be digital. Lots of folks who appreciated last year's offering will no doubt appreciate this one, and lots of people from lots of countries are in no way ready to go back to a comic book convention again. But for those who are, they may feel let down that DC is emphasising digital over physical presence for the end of 2021.

There are no details yet, but DC fans are recommended to sign up to the DC Entertainment mailing list.