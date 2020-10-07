DC Comics Delays Collections And Omnibuses Into Late 2021 and 2022

DC Comics has delayed and rescheduled a number of collections planned for late 2020 and early 2021, and moved them to late 2021, with some scheduled being pushed well into 2022. Here's a rundown of some of the more prominent titles making the shift. Penguin Random House Publisher Services distributes DC Comics' books to the bookstore market, and some of these changes will have taken into account issues regarding mass publication and distribution in the book market right now. Big ones include the delay of the Batwoman Omnibus until this time next year, and some of those Golden Age Omnibuses into 2022. Reports I am receiving from other publishers seem to have them trying to get out as much as possible right now, with a bit of a sales boom. DC Comics, however, seems to feel differently.

