DC Comics Full August 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not All, Batman
Batman's rogue gallery all get their own version of The Killing Joke, with One Bad Day, we get a fantastic looking Batman: Dear Detective by Lee Bermejo, a new Sword Of Azrael comic, the final DCeased series, a Suicide Squad/Saved By The Bell pun of a comic, a return to Tee Franklin and Max Sarin's take on Harley Quinn Animated series with some new friends, more Wonder Girl from Joelle Jones, a new Wonder Woman take for Olympus Rebirth, a new Mary Marvel book, and more Human Target, as well as mostly Batman in DC Comics' August 2022 solicits and solicitations.
BATMAN #126
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
Backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA
Variant covers by ALEX GARNER and GUILLEM MARCH
Swimsuit variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN
1:25 variant cover by INHYUK LEE
1:50 variant cover by JOCK
1:100 variant cover by RYAN SOOK
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what's coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight—but could a dark connection to Batman's past be the answer?
In the backup, Catwoman is piecing together the lineage of one of Gotham's most notorious criminal families…and it's not for the faint of heart!
BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: THE RIDDLER #1
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by MITCH GERADS
Variant cover by JIM LEE
1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN
1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND
$7.99 US | 64 Pages | Prestige
ON SALE 8/16/22
The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics spearheaded by today's top talent.
We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!
BATMAN: DEAR DETECTIVE #1
Written by LEE BERMEJO
Art and cover by LEE BERMEJO
1:25 variant cover by LEE BERMEJO
1:50 foil variant cover by LEE BERMEJO
$7.99 US | 56 pages | Prestige Plus | | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"| One-shot
ON SALE 9/6/22
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON.
What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo's
most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight's
never-ending crusade.
DETECTIVE COMICS #1063
Written by RAM V
Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
Cover by EVAN CAGLE
Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER
Backup art by DANI
Variant covers by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR
1:25 variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO
1:50 foil variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman's investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they're all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever's going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4
Written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN
Art by XERMÁNICO
Cover by MITCH GERADS
Variant cover by XERMÁNICO
1:25 variant cover by JIM CHEUNG
1:50 variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
Thomas Wayne is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!
SWORD OF AZRAEL #1
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
1:25 variant cover by CLAIRE ROE
1:50 variant cover by JOE QUESADA and TOMEU MOREY
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
The warrior angel of St. Dumas returns! Jean-Paul Valley does not want to be Azrael ever again. All it has brought him is pain, violence, and misery. He has sequestered himself away at a monastery in Europe to find peace. But when a young woman who claims to have the same System programming that made Jean-Paul into Azrael arrives at the monastery, he won't have a choice but to don his violent mantle of Azrael once more to protect her from the deadly assassins who wish her harm.
From the rising star creative team of Dan Watters (Arkham City: The Order of the World, Lucifer) and Nikola Čižmešija (Batman: Urban Legends, Future State: Gotham) this miniseries will redefine one of the Batman world's most iconic and fierce characters.
SWORD OF AZRAEL: DARK KNIGHT OF THE SOUL #1
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
Variant cover by JUNI BA
$3.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
The Angel of St. Dumas's faith is challenged! This issue collects the critically acclaimed threepart story that ran in the pages of Batman: Urban Legends ahead of the August debut of the new Sword of Azrael miniseries. Azrael has returned to Gotham City after a long time away, unsure of his purpose and having his faith constantly challenged by demonic developments in the city. Thearrival of the new antagonist the Poor Fellow will change Azrael's future forever. Reprints theAzrael stories from Batman: Urban Legends #8-10 that lead into Sword of Azrael #1!
DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #1
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and ANDY LANNING
Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE
Variant cover by DAN MORA
Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU
1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI
Virgin homage 1:100 variant cover by DAN MORA
"Body Bag" variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased franchise is here!
The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series…
The bestselling creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return for their third and final installment in War of the Undead Gods!
DARK CRISIS #3
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
Variant cover by LEE WEEKS
1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG
1:50 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG
1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
Homage variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED
$4.99 | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
THE BATTLE OF THE EMERALD ARMY HAS BEGUN!
Hal Jordan has launched all-out war on Pariah and the Dark Army to avenge his fallen Justice League teammates—but how can one man stand in the way of the Great Darkness? Meanwhile back on Earth, Titans Tower has burned and Deathstroke's army has continued its scorched-earth march across the planet. To stop Slade Wilson, the young heroes of the DCU might have no other choice than to turn to the brutal tactics of Black Adam…
DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – GREEN LANTERN #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art and cover by FERNANDO BLANCO
Backup written by NADIA SHAMMAS
Backup art by JACK HERBERT
1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO
1:50 foil variant cover by FERNANDO BLANCO
$4.99 | 40 pages | One-shot
ON SALE 8/9/22
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind
prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world!
Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!
DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #3
Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN
Art by LAURA BRAGA
Cover by MAX DUNBAR
Variant cover by JORGE CORONA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
Sins of the old! In response to their lack of gratitude, the world holding Superboy, Impulse, and Tim Drake captive has brought back the three villains who have caused them the most pain to keep them in their place: Deathstroke, Captain Boomerang, and Lex Luthor. Old wounds will open. Wonder Girl and her search team will have to hurry up before there's no Young Justice left to save!
THE FLASH #785
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
A Dark Crisis tie-in: the search for Barry Allen! Just when the speedsters seem
to have snapped Barry out of Pariah's clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in… and the creator of Barry's mind prisons isn't about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…?
The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!
DC SAVED BY THE BELLE REVE #1
Written by ART BALTAZAR, FRANCO, ANDREW AYDIN, DAN WATTERS, BECKY CLOONAN, BRENDEN FLETCHER, TIM SEELEY, BRANDON THOMAS, PETER J. TOMASI, and DAVE WIELGOSZ
Art by ART BALTAZAR, NELSON DÁNIEL, JUAN FERREYRA, KARL KERSCHL, MIKE NORTON, SCOTT KOLINS, and CRAIG CERMAK
Cover by JUNI BA
Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO
$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige Format
ON SALE 8/30/22
School's back in session, and we just know you're waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can't say we didn't try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve's halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
The Suicide Squad is sent to an international prep school to protect a dignitary's son! Jean-Paul Valley returns to the school that made him into Azrael! Plus, a return to Tiny Titans by Art Baltazar and Franco, and a new school year starts at Gotham Academy! So grab your pencils and notebooks and get educated!
POISON IVY #3
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON
Art by MARCIO TAKARA
Cover by JESSICA FONG
Variant covers by JOSHUA MIDDLETON and STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU
1:25 variant cover by JUSTINE FRANY
1:50 variant cover by SEB McKINNON
Swimsuit variant cover by JOELLE JONES with JORDIE BELLAIRE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
Fixing the world isn't easy work, and Ivy's all hot and sweaty because of it! Getting her hands dirty was never an issue, but when plant assassins come after her, Ivy must be willing to play dirty as well. Featuring variants from some of comics' most prestigious creators Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Josh Middleton, Justine Frany, and Seb McKinnon!
THE SANDMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1
Written by NEIL GAIMAN
Art by SAM KIETH and MIKE DRINGENBERG
Cover by DAVE McKEAN
$3.99 US | 48 pages
ON SALE 8/16/22
Experience one of the greatest moments in comics history all over again with
The Sandman #1 Facsimile Edition. This faithful re-creation of the original issue by award-winning writer Neil Gaiman is the perfect way for longtime fans and new ones to become acquainted with Dream of the Endless and the mystical
realm he inhabits in time for the debut of the highly anticipated Netflix series.
DETECTIVE COMICS #27 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1
Written by BILL FINGER, GARDNER FOX, JERRY SIEGEL, and others
Art by BOB KANE, JOE SHUSTER, WAYNE BORING, and others
Cover by BOB KANE
$6.99 US | 64 pages
ON SALE 8/23/22
Own a copy of Batman's first appearance in the pages of Detective Comics with this facsimile version of Detective Comics #27, starring the Dark Knight Detective in "The Case of Chemical Syndicate." This edition also includes re-creations of the original vintage ads plus the complete backup stories featuring Speed Saunders, Buck Marshall, the Crimson Avenger, Slam Bradley, and more!
HARLEY QUINN #18
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by GEORGES DUARTE
Cover by JONBOY MEYERS
Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
1:25 variant cover by ROSE BESCH
Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
One small step for the Gotham villains, one giant leap for clown-kind! That's right…this fashionably vocal clown is headed to space. Turns out there's some old experiment left in the JLA moon base, and Luke Fox has put together a team of former villains to help clean up the mess.
Sendin' a buncha villains to the moon…? What could go right? Join me, Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, Solomon Grundy, and more as we learn to moonwalk and put the X in Task Force XX!
HARLEY QUINN #19
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by GEORGES DUARTE
Cover by JONBOY MEYERS
Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
1:25 variant cover by JIMBOBOX
Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
Clown's log, stardate 2022. Our mission is going perfectly, as long as you ignore that missile that the U.S. military launched at our spacecraft; the mysterious, unknown creature running wild on the JLA moon base; and Solomon Grundy losing his lunch all over Bronze Tiger. So, other than all that…things are great! So, hey, this Harley Quinn event sure is rocketing forward! Space puns, dead ahead!
HARLEY QUINN #20
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by GEORGES DUARTE
Cover by JONBOY MEYERS
Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO
Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I'm all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn't any cheese. I think that's a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I'm positive that's what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we're probably gonna kill each other first. What'd you expect, sendin' a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese? I warned ya! The Harley Quinn and Task Force XX space event you've always needed continues here. Cheese not included.
HARLEY QUINN #21
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by SIMONE BUONFANTINO
Cover by JONBOY MEYERS
Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU
Swimsuit variant cover by MEGAN HUANG
Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you're expectin' me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-ofalien- skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…
HARLEY QUINN 2022 ANNUAL #1
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by SIMONE BUONFANTINO and others
Cover by JONBOY MEYERS
Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY
1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK
$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/30/22
Do you know what ol' Grandma Quinzel used to say? "Live long and fight alien monsters to save Earth!" She was full of wisdom like that. And only Task Force XX can save our little blue marble from suffering a full-scale alien takeover! Not all of us are going to survive, but at least we'll look really good dying thanks to Luke Fox providin' some new gear. Tune in for the final installment of Harley Quinn's Task Force XX Space Extravaganza, plus the start of a new status quo for Harley Quinn!
HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – THE REAL SIDEKICKS OF NEW GOTHAM SPECIAL #1
Written by TEE FRANKLIN, ALEXIS QUASARANO, CONNER SHIN, JIMMY MOSQUEDA, and JAMIESEN BORAK
Art by MAX SARIN, ONEILLJONES, ERICA HENDERSON, LOGAN FAERBER, PJ HOLDEN, and more!
Cover by MAX SARIN
Variant cover by DAN HIPP
1:25 variant cover by SERGIO ACUNA
$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige
ON SALE 8/30/22
What happens when writers from Harley Quinn the TV show and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour the comic book get together and swap stories from New Gotham? Absolute mayhem, that's what! Follow what happened to some of your favorite Gotham sidekicks on Tawny Young's new trash-tastic daytime talk show and watch the chairs fly as they spill the tea! Guest-starring Clayface, Batgirl, Frank the Plant, and Harley Quinn's worst sidekick…The Joker!
THE FLASH 2022 ANNUAL #1
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art by SERGIO ACUNA
Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
$5.99 US | 48 pages
ON SALE 8/30/22
It's been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected!
WONDER GIRL 2022 ANNUAL #1
Written by JOËLLE JONES
Art by ADRIANA MELO, SWEENEY BOO,
JILL THOMPSON, and EMI LENOX
Cover by JOËLLE JONES
Variant cover by CHRIS WILDGOOSE
1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES
$5.99 | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/30/22
After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won't want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member!
OLYMPUS: REBIRTH #1
Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD
Art by CAITLIN YARSKY
Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
Variant cover by TULA LOTAY
1:25 variant cover by LEE WEEKS
$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
After years of bitter and violent conflict, the Greek pantheon of gods stands united to welcome their latest goddess…Hippolyta of Themyscira!
Due to her heroic efforts in the mortal realm, the former queen has earned her rightful place among the gods and plans to use her newfound powers to take care of her Amazon sisters from beyond. Little does she know, some of the gods are wary of the new future Hippolyta brings and will do just about anything to stop it!
Join the Wonder Woman writing duo of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad —along with artist Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer) in her DC debut—for an unforgettable new adventure on Mount Olympus. It's only the beginning of many exciting things to come for Wonder Woman and her world!
THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #1
Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL
Art and cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER
Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
1:25 variant cover by GARY FRANK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
Mary Bromfield has always struggled to determine who she is outside her family…kinda hard to do when you're all superheroes! Now, after Billy Batson's heroic sacrifice, the power of Shazam has vanished, and she's been left powerless. Most heroes would be distraught, but not Mary. It's finally time for a voyage of self-discovery as she prepares for her freshman year of college and a civilian life. But nothing is ever truly normal for this young hero, because she's just been chosen as the new champion of Shazam! (At least according to a talking rabbit sent by her estranged brother Billy.) Will she embrace the power? Or will it die along with this world's hope of survival against the mysterious magical forces waiting to take control? Find out in Mary's first solo miniseries, brought to you by up-and-coming comics writer Josie Campbell (Future State: Green Lantern) and fan-favorite Shazam artist Evan "Doc" Shaner (Strange Adventures, Convergence: Shazam!)!
TALES OF THE HUMAN TARGET #1
Written by TOM KING
Art by MIKEL JANÍN, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, KEVIN MAGUIRE, and GREG SMALLWOOD
Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD
Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
1:25 variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics' top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor's poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
THE HUMAN TARGET BOOK ONE
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD
$29.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover
ISBN: 978-1-77951-670-1
ON SALE 9/13/22
Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins to attempt his murder. He's had a remarkable career until his latest case protecting Lex Luthor, when things go sideways. An assassination attempt Chance didn't see coming leaves him vulnerable and left trying to solve his own murder…as he has 12 days to discover just who in the DCU hated Luthor enough to want him dead. Collects The Human Target #1-6.
DC DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL VOL. 1
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art by YASMINE PUTRI and BENGAL
Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover
ISBN: 978-1-77951-675-6
ON SALE 9/20/22
An entire medieval world will be forever changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. Monarchs will die, kingdoms will rise, and what seemed the end of the world for many…was only the beginning! An epic high-fantasy story set in a DC Universe where nothing is what it seems… From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational tale of good and evil within a brand-new DCU! Collects Dark Knights of Steel #1-6.
DC VS. VAMPIRES VOL. 1
Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT
$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover
ISBN: 978-1-77951-679-4
ON SALE 9/27/22
The Justice League has long protected Earth from all manner of alien invaders
over the years, always keeping a vigilant eye to the skies for the next threat.
But what if the threat was already walking the Earth…hiding in plain sight…
watching…waiting for their moment to strike… In the tradition of DCeased comes a terrifying new series that begins from the twisted minds of James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake, Something Is Killing the Children), Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, 4 Kids Walk into a Bank, Hawkeye), and Otto Schmidt (Green Arrow) that will tear the Justice League apart in their war with the undead! Collects DC vs. Vampires #1-6.
BLACK ADAM – THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: CYCLONE #1
Written by CAVAN SCOTT and BRYAN Q. MILLER
Art by MARIA LAURA SANAPO and MARCO SANTUCCI
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
Photo variant cover
$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
When she was young, Maxine Hunkel dreamed of flying with the Justice Society.
Now she finally has the powers and the opportunity…but will she say yes? Gueststarring Hawkman on the road to Black Adam! Plus, continuing the Teth-Adam backup story: trouble hits home for Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang mercenaries invade the hallowed halls of her university, on the hunt for the sacred totem she "liberated"—but what strange metal is the idol made from, and why does Intergang need it so badly?
BLACK ADAM/JSA: BLACK REIGN (NEW EDITION)
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art by RAGS MORALES, DON KRAMER, and others
Cover by JOHN WATSON
$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover
ISBN: 978-1-77951-446-2
ON SALE 9/20/22
Offered again! Black Adam brings old-world justice to Kahndaq as Hawkman seizes control of the JSA and brings them to the turbulent Middle East for an epic battle! A thrilling collection of your favorite tales featuring Black Adam and the JSA. Collects JSA #56-58, Hawkman #23-25, and JSA: Black Reign #1.
BLACK ADAM: RISE AND FALL OF AN EMPIRE
Written by GEOFF JOHNS, GRANT MORRISON, and others
Art by KEITH GIFFEN, JOE BENNETT, and others
Cover by J.G. JONES
$34.99 US | 360 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover
ISBN: 978-1-77951-451-6
ON SALE 9/27/22
Weaving together tales of a world after the Infinite Crisis, this collection follows Teth-Adam, the antihero better known as Black Adam, during the year without Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Will Black Adam's vision of a free Kahndaq be realized, or will his dreams come crashing down around him? Collects stories from 52 #1-3, #6-10, #12-16, #18-26, #29-34, #36-40, #43-50, #52, and The 52 Omnibus.
BLACK ADAM: THE DARK AGE (NEW EDITION)
Written by PETER J. TOMASI
Art by DOUG MAHNKE, CHRISTIAN ALAMY, and
NORM RAPMUND
Cover by ALEX ROSS
$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover
ISBN: 978-1-77951-538-4
ON SALE 9/13/22
Offered again! With the power of the gods stripped from him, Teth-Adam is on a quest to find both the magical word that will restore him as Black Adam and the one thing that always kept his heart from turning completely black with rage: his deceased wife, Isis! Collects the full six-issue miniseries.
GREEN LANTERN: ALLIANCE
Written by MINH LE
Art and cover by ANDIE TONG
$9.99 US | 144 pages | 5-1/2" x 8" | Softcover
ISBN: 978-1-77950-380-0
ON SALE 10/18/22
It's only been a few months since Green Lantern Tai Pham inherited his ring from his ba and defeated his nemesis, Xander Griffin. But Tai knows their last battle was only the beginning, and even though no one believes him, Tai is determined to prove that Xander is up to his old tricks again.
When a string of fires starts popping up around Coast City, Tai finds himself stretched thin as he struggles to keep up with school, training, working at the store, and following Xander's trail. That is, until a new hero, Kid Flash, shows up on the scene with an offer to help. Can the heroes find the arsonist before it's too late?
DIANA AND NUBIA: PRINCESSES OF THE AMAZONS
Written by SHANNON HALE and DEAN HALE
Art and cover by VICTORIA YING
$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover
ISBN: 978-1-77950-769-3
ON SALE 11/8/22
Princess Nubia loves her mothers, their home on Themyscira, and all of her Amazon aunties. But she's still lonely sometimes. It's hard being the only kid on an island full of adults! She just wishes that things could be different.
And then, one morning, things are different. There's a stranger sharing her bedroom…and the interloper, Diana, insists that it's her room! And their parents think they're both just being pests—they've always shared a room.
What is happening?
Could it be that wishing into Hera's Ear on the night of the solstice worked? Will Nubia get to keep this strange
new sister? Does she even want to?
ACTION COMICS #1046
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Backup story art by DAVID LAPHAM
Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO
Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO
Swimsuit variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAO
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
The climactic battle for the fate of Warworld is fast approaching, and the Authority is finally reunited…but no longer as allies! As Superman fights to retrieve a mythical ancient weapon that can free the people of Warworld, Natasha Irons, Midnighter, and O.M.A.C. fight for the souls of their own teammates. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude: it's all hands on deck as the entire Super-family joins forces to recover the Genesis fragment from one of Superman's earliest classic enemies!
AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #3
Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY
Art by VASCO GEORGIEV
Cover by MIKE PERKINS
Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV
$6.99 US | 56 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige
ON SALE 8/16/22
THE WORLD-SHATTERING CONCLUSION! Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong's full power? It's a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
BATGIRLS #9
Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD
Art by JONATHAN CASE
Cover by JORGE CORONA
Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO
1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
After what happened with Seer, there's no time to waste for the Batgirls as they go Batgirling back into detective mode! And this new murder hits even closer to home— literally! As Steph, Cass, and Babs are racing to put the clues together about who might be the Hill Ripper, they get an unexpected visit. Who doesn't love a killer fight scene? Yet with all this murder going on, Steph still manages to get her flirt on!
BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #5
Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING
Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR
Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
You can never go home again! Neo-Gotham and its Sword have compromised and gravely injured officer Beam Boonma. To save her life, Terry McGinnis will bring her to what remains of the Batcave, begging one of his newest foes, Gestalt, to help him. Terry has one last chance to save Neo-Gotham from itself. He'll have to take everything he's learned in this year without Bruce and redefine the legend of Batman once and for all.
BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #6
Written by MARK WAID
Art by TRAVIS MOORE
Cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by TERRY DODSON
1:25 variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE
1:50 variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW
Swimsuit variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
THE FLYING GRAYSON FLIES THROUGH TIME! The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there's one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick! Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in time like some kind of chrono-Home Alone…and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative!
BATMAN: FORTRESS #4
Written by GARY WHITTA
Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON
Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?
BATMAN: KILLING TIME #6
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Variant cover by KAEL NGU
1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER
$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
All hell breaks lose as a gang war in Gotham erupts over the mysterious artifact stolen by Catwoman and the Riddler! Blood will be shed, lives be lost, and a shocking ending will leave your head spinning!
BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #8
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI
$4.99 US | 40 pages | 8 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
Bruce Wayne's journey to become the Dark Knight has taken him around the globe several times, but his training is nearly complete. His trials, however, haven't gone unnoticed: someone has been watching him…hunting him! The final test of the Batman begins!
BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #18
Written by TINI HOWARD, BLAKE HOWARD, BRANDON THOMAS, CHRIS BURNHAM, HENRY BARAJA, and GREG HAHN
Art by ROSI KAMPE, ALBERTO JIMENEZ ALBURQUERQUE, CHRIS BURNHAM, and SERGIO ACUNA
Cover by LIAM SHARP
Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and GERARDO ZAFFINO
$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige
ON SALE 8/9/22
A string of new sagas begins! Tini Howard and Blake Howard pen an epic Batman story!
Batman and the Outsiders have to save the Signal from burning out! A new mystery begins, starring Alfred Pennyworth before his passing, from all-star creator Chris Burnham! And in a story from Batman's past, the Dark Knight must team up with Etrigan the Demon to stop the Reincarnators!
BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: RED HOOD #2
Written by SEAN MURPHY and
CLAY McCORMACK
Art by SIMONE DI MEO
Cover by SEAN MURPHY
Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG
1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2
ON SALE 8/23/22
After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he's on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he's hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo's first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!
BLACK ADAM #3
Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art by RAFA SANDOVAL
Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ
Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and RAHZZAH
1:25 variant cover by RAFA SARMENTO
Swimsuit variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
Black Adam is dead, and the Mesopotamian gods of Akkad are having a field day. Are the gods real or are they merely figments of human imagination? Accepting death but denied redemption, Black Adam becomes an ersatz Gilgamesh as he journeys through Akkadian Hell while Malik, his young descendant, goes to extreme and unethical measures to try and revive him, all the while wondering if he should save the life of one of the greatest evils the world has ever known.
BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #4
Written by GEOFFREY THORNE
Art by CHRISCROSS and JUAN CASTRO
Cover by DEXTER SOY
Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
As Holocaust rampages through Dakota, Wise, Tech, and Fade are just trying to survive— but so are Aquamaria, Third Rail, and Brickhouse! When these two groups cross paths, they can tell the balance of power in the city is shifting…if they can avoid killing each other long enough to take that power!
CATWOMAN #46
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art and cover by SAMI BASRI
Cover by JEFF DÉKAL
Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA
1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY
Swimsuit variant cover by JEFF DÉKAL
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can't rust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that's her job.
CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #4
Written by CLIFF CHIANG
Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG
Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG
1:25 variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ
$6.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"
ON SALE 8/16/22
One of the most acclaimed Black Label series ever reaches its conclusion! All of the sacrifice—all of the broken bodies and shattered relationships—was leading up to this: Selina Kyle standing in front of the Batcave, desperate to know the secrets inside it, secrets once thought to have died with Batman. But you should never open doors you can't close—if opening them means swinging wide the gates of Hell!
DC VS. VAMPIRES #8
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV
Art by OTTO SCHMIDT
Cover by GUILLEM MARCH
Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY
1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
The battle for Earth continues in this bloodthirsty series! The surviving heroes put their various plans in motion in their last attempt to save humanity! The Birds of Prey are out for blood and head back into the heart of the vampire kingdom: Gotham City! Supergirl must cross a vampire-infested ocean and Green Arrow's mission is…just too horrifying to mention!
DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #2
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by PASQUALE QUALANO
Cover by ALAN QUAH
Backup written by EMMA VIECELI
Backup art by HAINING
Variant cover by LEIRIX
1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack, led by Deathstroke, take shelter with Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile the mysterious vampire Lord Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…
DC: MECH #2
Written by KENNY PORTER
Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS
Variant cover by DAN MORA
1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
Wonder Woman's war machine! Wonder Woman and the Green Lanterns have arrived to help Batman and the Flash stop the invader from the stars known as Superman. The last time mechs from space arrived, they tried to destroy Earth—these heroes won't let that happen again, despite Superman's protests that he's on their side. Hawkwoman, the war mother of Earth, will intervene to prove to Earth's heroes Superman is on their side as Darkseid and Lex Luthor prepare their next moves in response to Superman's arrival…
DEATHSTROKE INC. #12
Written by ED BRISSON
Art by DEXTER SOY
Cover by MIKEL JANÍN
Variant cover by JESUS MERINO
1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO
Swimsuit variant cover by DAVID LAPHAM
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
Deathstroke Year One part three! Slade's first assassination goes sideways, and he's left to fight his way out! Things get even more complicated, though, when Oliver Queen shows up. Deathstroke versus Green Arrow in a battle for the ages!
DUO #4
Written by GREG PAK
Art by KHOI PHAM and SCOTT HANNA
Cover by DIKE RUAN
Variant cover by JESSICA FONG
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
The only thing worse than being hunted by gods is catching the attention of ambitious human scientists! When the mysterious Dr. Tinker hears about David and Kelly's incredible regenerative powers, he moves to make the technology his own by any means necessary… even if it means dissecting them for it!
FABLES #154
Written by BILL WILLINGHAM
Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA
Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH
Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
There's trouble brewing in the Black Forest, and Squire Polly has sent out a rallying cry to all woodland creatures. This is their world. Their land. And they're not going to fall prey to any sort of invasion. But is Polly even capable of inspiring everyone to action? Meanwhile, Greenjack has partnered up with Mrs. Bear for an adventure of her own!
FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #16
Written by DENNIS CULVER
Art by GEOFFO
Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN
3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
Batmen at War part four! Jason Todd and Hunter Panic must help Jace, the Next Batman, against the original Batman and…his son Batman 666?! And while all hell breaks loose in Gotham the rest of the Bat-Family have an intervention with Nightwing about his addiction and claiming the mantle of Batman for his own! And if Damian is with his father, then who is the Batman with Talia?!
I AM BATMAN #12
Written by JOHN RIDLEY
Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE
Variant cover by DAVID BALDEON
1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
DC's most inscrutable hero arrives in New York City to task Jace Fox's Batman with helping them solve a mystery of the past. At the same time, Tiffany Fox continues on her path to see who could be New York—and DC's—hero of the future.
JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #6
Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI
Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE
3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
The blockbuster shocking conclusion to the Gold Lantern saga. Which legendary DC villain is behind this great darkness that is about to destroy all the ages of heroes all at once? Find out right here: all this AND the future of the Legion of Super-Heroes is revealed!
MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #3
Written by IVAN COHEN and DANNY LORE
Art by MARCO FAILLA
Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ
Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS
3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
The miniseries that goes to 11 (Earth-11, that is) gets even wilder, as the mysteries of a gender-flipped universe become clearer…and more shocking! From the depths of space to Superwoman's island fortress to the heart of the Church of Blood, Kid Quick and the rest of Teen Justice discover the threat they face is even greater than they imagined! What secret does a stranded Aquagirl learn from Green Lantern Hal Ferris? Why has Raven lost so much of his power? And what does Sister Blood have planned for Troy?
NAOMI: SEASON TWO #6
Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER
Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6
ON SALE 8/9/22
The shocking conclusion to one of the most epic stories in all of DC comics history! In this issue, Naomi faces everything: her birth world legacy, the enemies that destroyed her family, and her place on the Justice League. The choices she makes here will carry with her for the rest of her life. Do not miss this epic conclusion to the Eisner nominated Naomi MacDuffie saga! Guest-starring Superman!
NIGHTWING #95
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO
Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI
Swimsuit variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/16/22
Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster's name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn't just collect any type of heart…he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does Nightwing have what it takes to save the life of the very man who's been trying to take everything away from Dick Grayson, including his life?
NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #3
Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS
Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES
Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH
Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA
Swimsuit variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/2/22
With Nubia on the mend, she'll need all the help she can get to battle the powerful villain behind it all: Zillah. Enter Hawkgirl and the new Wonder Girl…Yara Flor! But there is something more to this vendetta against Nubia and her efforts to bring peace to Man's World. Could Zillah be connected to our queen's life before she became an Amazon? Find out in the penultimate issue of this fan-favorite miniseries!
ROBIN #17
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND
Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
1:25 connecting variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he's pulled into a shocking new story line that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
ROGUES #4
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by LEOMACS
Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY
Variant cover by LEOMACS
1:25 variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
$6.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"
ON SALE 9/6/22
Gorilla City blues! All the Rogues wanted was a better life for themselves. But that's all over thanks to all their greed and backstabbing. Those still left alive are busted up with their backs against the wall, and Grodd's forces are closing in. With no heroes racing to save them, they must make a deadly deal with Gorilla Grodd to survive.
SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #117
Written by IVAN COHEN
Art by VALERIO CHIOLA
Cover by VALERIO CHIOLA
$2.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 8/16/22
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an upand-coming TV chef's new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to savethe food and save the show?
SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #14
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art by CIAN TORMEY
Cover by TRAVIS MOORE
Variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO
1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER and DANNY MIKI
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
Henry Bendix has threatened and manipulated and killed without consequence. Now, after a shocking coordinated attack on Earth's heroes, it's time for Superman, Jay, and the Revolutionaries to strike back. But first, Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be.
TASK FORCE Z #11
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA
Variant cover by ROGER CRUZ
1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
The truth about Powers! Red Hood and Task Force Z have taken their fight to Powers International to find out why they created the Lazarus Resin and to learn what other evils they've brought to Gotham City and the DCU at large. Red Hood has one ambition: to shut them down for good. But he's going to find out the hard way that Powers International has more assets and weapons at their disposal than he could ever handle.
THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #4
Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JUAN GEDEON
Art by JUAN GEDEON
Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
Variant cover by BRETT BOOTH
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
The trinity of Batsaur, Wonderdon, and Supersaur welcomes a few new monstrous
members in the form of Aquanyx, Flashraptor, and Green Torch! But can even a fully staffed
Jurassic League stand a chance against Darkseid and his army of corrupted carnivores?
THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #5
Written by JAMES TYNION IV
Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN and AARON CAMPBELL
Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI
Variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL
1:25 variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian, and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
THE SWAMP THING #16
Written by RAM V
Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS
Variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND
1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 16 of 16 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it's too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.
WONDER WOMAN #790
Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE
Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and PAULINA GANUCHEAU
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
Variant cover by PAUL POPE
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/9/22
Villainy Inc. victorious?! With all of Diana's allies down for the count, it's up to the Amazon Princess to inspire the good in us all and recruit a new teammate from within the corporation's ranks to help her save not only her friends but the world from Doctor Cizko's misogynistic mayhem! All this and the continuing "Adventures of Young Diana"!
YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #2
Written by GREG WEISMAN
Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES
Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 8/23/22
With Queen Perdita nowhere to be found, an APB has been sent across the planet! Now, in Markovia, the Infinitors have been assembled to track her down, but are the Infinitors to be trusted? How deep does this evil conspiracy run, and who will be able to unravel the web of deception in time?