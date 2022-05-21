DC Comics Full August 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not All, Batman

Batman's rogue gallery all get their own version of The Killing Joke, with One Bad Day, we get a fantastic looking Batman: Dear Detective by Lee Bermejo, a new Sword Of Azrael comic, the final DCeased series, a Suicide Squad/Saved By The Bell pun of a comic, a return to Tee Franklin and Max Sarin's take on Harley Quinn Animated series with some new friends, more Wonder Girl from Joelle Jones, a new Wonder Woman take for Olympus Rebirth, a new Mary Marvel book, and more Human Target, as well as mostly Batman in DC Comics' August 2022 solicits and solicitations.

BATMAN #126

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by ALEX GARNER and GUILLEM MARCH

Swimsuit variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

1:100 variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what's coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight—but could a dark connection to Batman's past be the answer?

In the backup, Catwoman is piecing together the lineage of one of Gotham's most notorious criminal families…and it's not for the faint of heart!

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: THE RIDDLER #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by JIM LEE

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$7.99 US | 64 Pages | Prestige

ON SALE 8/16/22

The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics spearheaded by today's top talent.

We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!

BATMAN: DEAR DETECTIVE #1

Written by LEE BERMEJO

Art and cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:50 foil variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

$7.99 US | 56 pages | Prestige Plus | | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"| One-shot

ON SALE 9/6/22

BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON.

What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo's

most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight's

never-ending crusade.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1063

Written by RAM V

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by DANI

Variant covers by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO

1:50 foil variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman's investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they're all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever's going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

1:50 variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

Thomas Wayne is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!

SWORD OF AZRAEL #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

1:50 variant cover by JOE QUESADA and TOMEU MOREY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

The warrior angel of St. Dumas returns! Jean-Paul Valley does not want to be Azrael ever again. All it has brought him is pain, violence, and misery. He has sequestered himself away at a monastery in Europe to find peace. But when a young woman who claims to have the same System programming that made Jean-Paul into Azrael arrives at the monastery, he won't have a choice but to don his violent mantle of Azrael once more to protect her from the deadly assassins who wish her harm.

From the rising star creative team of Dan Watters (Arkham City: The Order of the World, Lucifer) and Nikola Čižmešija (Batman: Urban Legends, Future State: Gotham) this miniseries will redefine one of the Batman world's most iconic and fierce characters.

SWORD OF AZRAEL: DARK KNIGHT OF THE SOUL #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by JUNI BA

$3.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

The Angel of St. Dumas's faith is challenged! This issue collects the critically acclaimed threepart story that ran in the pages of Batman: Urban Legends ahead of the August debut of the new Sword of Azrael miniseries. Azrael has returned to Gotham City after a long time away, unsure of his purpose and having his faith constantly challenged by demonic developments in the city. Thearrival of the new antagonist the Poor Fellow will change Azrael's future forever. Reprints theAzrael stories from Batman: Urban Legends #8-10 that lead into Sword of Azrael #1!



DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and ANDY LANNING

Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

Virgin homage 1:100 variant cover by DAN MORA

"Body Bag" variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased franchise is here!

The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series…

The bestselling creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return for their third and final installment in War of the Undead Gods!



DARK CRISIS #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:50 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Homage variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$4.99 | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

THE BATTLE OF THE EMERALD ARMY HAS BEGUN!

Hal Jordan has launched all-out war on Pariah and the Dark Army to avenge his fallen Justice League teammates—but how can one man stand in the way of the Great Darkness? Meanwhile back on Earth, Titans Tower has burned and Deathstroke's army has continued its scorched-earth march across the planet. To stop Slade Wilson, the young heroes of the DCU might have no other choice than to turn to the brutal tactics of Black Adam…

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by FERNANDO BLANCO

Backup written by NADIA SHAMMAS

Backup art by JACK HERBERT

1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO

1:50 foil variant cover by FERNANDO BLANCO

$4.99 | 40 pages | One-shot

ON SALE 8/9/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind

prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world!

Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #3

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

Sins of the old! In response to their lack of gratitude, the world holding Superboy, Impulse, and Tim Drake captive has brought back the three villains who have caused them the most pain to keep them in their place: Deathstroke, Captain Boomerang, and Lex Luthor. Old wounds will open. Wonder Girl and her search team will have to hurry up before there's no Young Justice left to save!

THE FLASH #785

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

A Dark Crisis tie-in: the search for Barry Allen! Just when the speedsters seem

to have snapped Barry out of Pariah's clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in… and the creator of Barry's mind prisons isn't about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…?

The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!

DC SAVED BY THE BELLE REVE #1

Written by ART BALTAZAR, FRANCO, ANDREW AYDIN, DAN WATTERS, BECKY CLOONAN, BRENDEN FLETCHER, TIM SEELEY, BRANDON THOMAS, PETER J. TOMASI, and DAVE WIELGOSZ

Art by ART BALTAZAR, NELSON DÁNIEL, JUAN FERREYRA, KARL KERSCHL, MIKE NORTON, SCOTT KOLINS, and CRAIG CERMAK

Cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige Format

ON SALE 8/30/22

School's back in session, and we just know you're waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can't say we didn't try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve's halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!

The Suicide Squad is sent to an international prep school to protect a dignitary's son! Jean-Paul Valley returns to the school that made him into Azrael! Plus, a return to Tiny Titans by Art Baltazar and Franco, and a new school year starts at Gotham Academy! So grab your pencils and notebooks and get educated!

POISON IVY #3

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JOSHUA MIDDLETON and STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by JUSTINE FRANY

1:50 variant cover by SEB McKINNON

Swimsuit variant cover by JOELLE JONES with JORDIE BELLAIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

Fixing the world isn't easy work, and Ivy's all hot and sweaty because of it! Getting her hands dirty was never an issue, but when plant assassins come after her, Ivy must be willing to play dirty as well. Featuring variants from some of comics' most prestigious creators Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Josh Middleton, Justine Frany, and Seb McKinnon!

THE SANDMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by SAM KIETH and MIKE DRINGENBERG

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

$3.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 8/16/22

Experience one of the greatest moments in comics history all over again with

The Sandman #1 Facsimile Edition. This faithful re-creation of the original issue by award-winning writer Neil Gaiman is the perfect way for longtime fans and new ones to become acquainted with Dream of the Endless and the mystical

realm he inhabits in time for the debut of the highly anticipated Netflix series.



DETECTIVE COMICS #27 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

Written by BILL FINGER, GARDNER FOX, JERRY SIEGEL, and others

Art by BOB KANE, JOE SHUSTER, WAYNE BORING, and others

Cover by BOB KANE

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 8/23/22

Own a copy of Batman's first appearance in the pages of Detective Comics with this facsimile version of Detective Comics #27, starring the Dark Knight Detective in "The Case of Chemical Syndicate." This edition also includes re-creations of the original vintage ads plus the complete backup stories featuring Speed Saunders, Buck Marshall, the Crimson Avenger, Slam Bradley, and more!

HARLEY QUINN #18

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GEORGES DUARTE

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ROSE BESCH

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

One small step for the Gotham villains, one giant leap for clown-kind! That's right…this fashionably vocal clown is headed to space. Turns out there's some old experiment left in the JLA moon base, and Luke Fox has put together a team of former villains to help clean up the mess.

Sendin' a buncha villains to the moon…? What could go right? Join me, Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, Solomon Grundy, and more as we learn to moonwalk and put the X in Task Force XX!

HARLEY QUINN #19

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GEORGES DUARTE

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by JIMBOBOX

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

Clown's log, stardate 2022. Our mission is going perfectly, as long as you ignore that missile that the U.S. military launched at our spacecraft; the mysterious, unknown creature running wild on the JLA moon base; and Solomon Grundy losing his lunch all over Bronze Tiger. So, other than all that…things are great! So, hey, this Harley Quinn event sure is rocketing forward! Space puns, dead ahead!

HARLEY QUINN #20

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GEORGES DUARTE

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I'm all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn't any cheese. I think that's a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I'm positive that's what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we're probably gonna kill each other first. What'd you expect, sendin' a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese? I warned ya! The Harley Quinn and Task Force XX space event you've always needed continues here. Cheese not included.

HARLEY QUINN #21

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by SIMONE BUONFANTINO

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

Swimsuit variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you're expectin' me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-ofalien- skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…

HARLEY QUINN 2022 ANNUAL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by SIMONE BUONFANTINO and others

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/30/22

Do you know what ol' Grandma Quinzel used to say? "Live long and fight alien monsters to save Earth!" She was full of wisdom like that. And only Task Force XX can save our little blue marble from suffering a full-scale alien takeover! Not all of us are going to survive, but at least we'll look really good dying thanks to Luke Fox providin' some new gear. Tune in for the final installment of Harley Quinn's Task Force XX Space Extravaganza, plus the start of a new status quo for Harley Quinn!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – THE REAL SIDEKICKS OF NEW GOTHAM SPECIAL #1

Written by TEE FRANKLIN, ALEXIS QUASARANO, CONNER SHIN, JIMMY MOSQUEDA, and JAMIESEN BORAK

Art by MAX SARIN, ONEILLJONES, ERICA HENDERSON, LOGAN FAERBER, PJ HOLDEN, and more!

Cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by SERGIO ACUNA

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 8/30/22

What happens when writers from Harley Quinn the TV show and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour the comic book get together and swap stories from New Gotham? Absolute mayhem, that's what! Follow what happened to some of your favorite Gotham sidekicks on Tawny Young's new trash-tastic daytime talk show and watch the chairs fly as they spill the tea! Guest-starring Clayface, Batgirl, Frank the Plant, and Harley Quinn's worst sidekick…The Joker!

THE FLASH 2022 ANNUAL #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by SERGIO ACUNA

Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 8/30/22

It's been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected!

WONDER GIRL 2022 ANNUAL #1

Written by JOËLLE JONES

Art by ADRIANA MELO, SWEENEY BOO,

JILL THOMPSON, and EMI LENOX

Cover by JOËLLE JONES

Variant cover by CHRIS WILDGOOSE

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$5.99 | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/30/22

After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won't want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member!

OLYMPUS: REBIRTH #1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Variant cover by TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by LEE WEEKS

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

After years of bitter and violent conflict, the Greek pantheon of gods stands united to welcome their latest goddess…Hippolyta of Themyscira!

Due to her heroic efforts in the mortal realm, the former queen has earned her rightful place among the gods and plans to use her newfound powers to take care of her Amazon sisters from beyond. Little does she know, some of the gods are wary of the new future Hippolyta brings and will do just about anything to stop it!

Join the Wonder Woman writing duo of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad —along with artist Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer) in her DC debut—for an unforgettable new adventure on Mount Olympus. It's only the beginning of many exciting things to come for Wonder Woman and her world!

THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #1

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by GARY FRANK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

Mary Bromfield has always struggled to determine who she is outside her family…kinda hard to do when you're all superheroes! Now, after Billy Batson's heroic sacrifice, the power of Shazam has vanished, and she's been left powerless. Most heroes would be distraught, but not Mary. It's finally time for a voyage of self-discovery as she prepares for her freshman year of college and a civilian life. But nothing is ever truly normal for this young hero, because she's just been chosen as the new champion of Shazam! (At least according to a talking rabbit sent by her estranged brother Billy.) Will she embrace the power? Or will it die along with this world's hope of survival against the mysterious magical forces waiting to take control? Find out in Mary's first solo miniseries, brought to you by up-and-coming comics writer Josie Campbell (Future State: Green Lantern) and fan-favorite Shazam artist Evan "Doc" Shaner (Strange Adventures, Convergence: Shazam!)!

TALES OF THE HUMAN TARGET #1

Written by TOM KING

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, KEVIN MAGUIRE, and GREG SMALLWOOD

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics' top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor's poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.

THE HUMAN TARGET BOOK ONE

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$29.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-670-1

ON SALE 9/13/22

Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins to attempt his murder. He's had a remarkable career until his latest case protecting Lex Luthor, when things go sideways. An assassination attempt Chance didn't see coming leaves him vulnerable and left trying to solve his own murder…as he has 12 days to discover just who in the DCU hated Luthor enough to want him dead. Collects The Human Target #1-6.

DC DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL VOL. 1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI and BENGAL

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-675-6

ON SALE 9/20/22

An entire medieval world will be forever changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. Monarchs will die, kingdoms will rise, and what seemed the end of the world for many…was only the beginning! An epic high-fantasy story set in a DC Universe where nothing is what it seems… From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational tale of good and evil within a brand-new DCU! Collects Dark Knights of Steel #1-6.

DC VS. VAMPIRES VOL. 1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-679-4

ON SALE 9/27/22

The Justice League has long protected Earth from all manner of alien invaders

over the years, always keeping a vigilant eye to the skies for the next threat.

But what if the threat was already walking the Earth…hiding in plain sight…

watching…waiting for their moment to strike… In the tradition of DCeased comes a terrifying new series that begins from the twisted minds of James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake, Something Is Killing the Children), Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, 4 Kids Walk into a Bank, Hawkeye), and Otto Schmidt (Green Arrow) that will tear the Justice League apart in their war with the undead! Collects DC vs. Vampires #1-6.



BLACK ADAM – THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: CYCLONE #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT and BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by MARIA LAURA SANAPO and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

When she was young, Maxine Hunkel dreamed of flying with the Justice Society.

Now she finally has the powers and the opportunity…but will she say yes? Gueststarring Hawkman on the road to Black Adam! Plus, continuing the Teth-Adam backup story: trouble hits home for Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang mercenaries invade the hallowed halls of her university, on the hunt for the sacred totem she "liberated"—but what strange metal is the idol made from, and why does Intergang need it so badly?

BLACK ADAM/JSA: BLACK REIGN (NEW EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by RAGS MORALES, DON KRAMER, and others

Cover by JOHN WATSON

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-446-2

ON SALE 9/20/22

Offered again! Black Adam brings old-world justice to Kahndaq as Hawkman seizes control of the JSA and brings them to the turbulent Middle East for an epic battle! A thrilling collection of your favorite tales featuring Black Adam and the JSA. Collects JSA #56-58, Hawkman #23-25, and JSA: Black Reign #1.

BLACK ADAM: RISE AND FALL OF AN EMPIRE

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, GRANT MORRISON, and others

Art by KEITH GIFFEN, JOE BENNETT, and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

$34.99 US | 360 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-451-6

ON SALE 9/27/22

Weaving together tales of a world after the Infinite Crisis, this collection follows Teth-Adam, the antihero better known as Black Adam, during the year without Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Will Black Adam's vision of a free Kahndaq be realized, or will his dreams come crashing down around him? Collects stories from 52 #1-3, #6-10, #12-16, #18-26, #29-34, #36-40, #43-50, #52, and The 52 Omnibus.

BLACK ADAM: THE DARK AGE (NEW EDITION)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, CHRISTIAN ALAMY, and

NORM RAPMUND

Cover by ALEX ROSS

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-538-4

ON SALE 9/13/22

Offered again! With the power of the gods stripped from him, Teth-Adam is on a quest to find both the magical word that will restore him as Black Adam and the one thing that always kept his heart from turning completely black with rage: his deceased wife, Isis! Collects the full six-issue miniseries.

GREEN LANTERN: ALLIANCE

Written by MINH LE

Art and cover by ANDIE TONG

$9.99 US | 144 pages | 5-1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-380-0

ON SALE 10/18/22

It's only been a few months since Green Lantern Tai Pham inherited his ring from his ba and defeated his nemesis, Xander Griffin. But Tai knows their last battle was only the beginning, and even though no one believes him, Tai is determined to prove that Xander is up to his old tricks again.

When a string of fires starts popping up around Coast City, Tai finds himself stretched thin as he struggles to keep up with school, training, working at the store, and following Xander's trail. That is, until a new hero, Kid Flash, shows up on the scene with an offer to help. Can the heroes find the arsonist before it's too late?

DIANA AND NUBIA: PRINCESSES OF THE AMAZONS

Written by SHANNON HALE and DEAN HALE

Art and cover by VICTORIA YING

$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-769-3

ON SALE 11/8/22

Princess Nubia loves her mothers, their home on Themyscira, and all of her Amazon aunties. But she's still lonely sometimes. It's hard being the only kid on an island full of adults! She just wishes that things could be different.

And then, one morning, things are different. There's a stranger sharing her bedroom…and the interloper, Diana, insists that it's her room! And their parents think they're both just being pests—they've always shared a room.

What is happening?

Could it be that wishing into Hera's Ear on the night of the solstice worked? Will Nubia get to keep this strange

new sister? Does she even want to?



ACTION COMICS #1046

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Backup story art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Swimsuit variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

The climactic battle for the fate of Warworld is fast approaching, and the Authority is finally reunited…but no longer as allies! As Superman fights to retrieve a mythical ancient weapon that can free the people of Warworld, Natasha Irons, Midnighter, and O.M.A.C. fight for the souls of their own teammates. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude: it's all hands on deck as the entire Super-family joins forces to recover the Genesis fragment from one of Superman's earliest classic enemies!

AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #3

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$6.99 US | 56 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 8/16/22

THE WORLD-SHATTERING CONCLUSION! Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong's full power? It's a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!

BATGIRLS #9

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by JONATHAN CASE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

After what happened with Seer, there's no time to waste for the Batgirls as they go Batgirling back into detective mode! And this new murder hits even closer to home— literally! As Steph, Cass, and Babs are racing to put the clues together about who might be the Hill Ripper, they get an unexpected visit. Who doesn't love a killer fight scene? Yet with all this murder going on, Steph still manages to get her flirt on!

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #5

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

You can never go home again! Neo-Gotham and its Sword have compromised and gravely injured officer Beam Boonma. To save her life, Terry McGinnis will bring her to what remains of the Batcave, begging one of his newest foes, Gestalt, to help him. Terry has one last chance to save Neo-Gotham from itself. He'll have to take everything he's learned in this year without Bruce and redefine the legend of Batman once and for all.



BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #6

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TERRY DODSON

1:25 variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

1:50 variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Swimsuit variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

THE FLYING GRAYSON FLIES THROUGH TIME! The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there's one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick! Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in time like some kind of chrono-Home Alone…and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative!

BATMAN: FORTRESS #4

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #6

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

All hell breaks lose as a gang war in Gotham erupts over the mysterious artifact stolen by Catwoman and the Riddler! Blood will be shed, lives be lost, and a shocking ending will leave your head spinning!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #8

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 8 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

Bruce Wayne's journey to become the Dark Knight has taken him around the globe several times, but his training is nearly complete. His trials, however, haven't gone unnoticed: someone has been watching him…hunting him! The final test of the Batman begins!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #18

Written by TINI HOWARD, BLAKE HOWARD, BRANDON THOMAS, CHRIS BURNHAM, HENRY BARAJA, and GREG HAHN

Art by ROSI KAMPE, ALBERTO JIMENEZ ALBURQUERQUE, CHRIS BURNHAM, and SERGIO ACUNA

Cover by LIAM SHARP

Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and GERARDO ZAFFINO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 8/9/22

A string of new sagas begins! Tini Howard and Blake Howard pen an epic Batman story!

Batman and the Outsiders have to save the Signal from burning out! A new mystery begins, starring Alfred Pennyworth before his passing, from all-star creator Chris Burnham! And in a story from Batman's past, the Dark Knight must team up with Etrigan the Demon to stop the Reincarnators!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: RED HOOD #2

Written by SEAN MURPHY and

CLAY McCORMACK

Art by SIMONE DI MEO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2

ON SALE 8/23/22

After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he's on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he's hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo's first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!

BLACK ADAM #3

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by RAFA SARMENTO

Swimsuit variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

Black Adam is dead, and the Mesopotamian gods of Akkad are having a field day. Are the gods real or are they merely figments of human imagination? Accepting death but denied redemption, Black Adam becomes an ersatz Gilgamesh as he journeys through Akkadian Hell while Malik, his young descendant, goes to extreme and unethical measures to try and revive him, all the while wondering if he should save the life of one of the greatest evils the world has ever known.

BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #4

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by CHRISCROSS and JUAN CASTRO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

As Holocaust rampages through Dakota, Wise, Tech, and Fade are just trying to survive— but so are Aquamaria, Third Rail, and Brickhouse! When these two groups cross paths, they can tell the balance of power in the city is shifting…if they can avoid killing each other long enough to take that power!

CATWOMAN #46

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SAMI BASRI

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

Swimsuit variant cover by JEFF DÉKAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can't rust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that's her job.

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #4

Written by CLIFF CHIANG

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 8/16/22

One of the most acclaimed Black Label series ever reaches its conclusion! All of the sacrifice—all of the broken bodies and shattered relationships—was leading up to this: Selina Kyle standing in front of the Batcave, desperate to know the secrets inside it, secrets once thought to have died with Batman. But you should never open doors you can't close—if opening them means swinging wide the gates of Hell!



DC VS. VAMPIRES #8

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

The battle for Earth continues in this bloodthirsty series! The surviving heroes put their various plans in motion in their last attempt to save humanity! The Birds of Prey are out for blood and head back into the heart of the vampire kingdom: Gotham City! Supergirl must cross a vampire-infested ocean and Green Arrow's mission is…just too horrifying to mention!

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Cover by ALAN QUAH

Backup written by EMMA VIECELI

Backup art by HAINING

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack, led by Deathstroke, take shelter with Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile the mysterious vampire Lord Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…

DC: MECH #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Wonder Woman's war machine! Wonder Woman and the Green Lanterns have arrived to help Batman and the Flash stop the invader from the stars known as Superman. The last time mechs from space arrived, they tried to destroy Earth—these heroes won't let that happen again, despite Superman's protests that he's on their side. Hawkwoman, the war mother of Earth, will intervene to prove to Earth's heroes Superman is on their side as Darkseid and Lex Luthor prepare their next moves in response to Superman's arrival…

DEATHSTROKE INC. #12

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by JESUS MERINO

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

Swimsuit variant cover by DAVID LAPHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Deathstroke Year One part three! Slade's first assassination goes sideways, and he's left to fight his way out! Things get even more complicated, though, when Oliver Queen shows up. Deathstroke versus Green Arrow in a battle for the ages!



DUO #4

Written by GREG PAK

Art by KHOI PHAM and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by JESSICA FONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

The only thing worse than being hunted by gods is catching the attention of ambitious human scientists! When the mysterious Dr. Tinker hears about David and Kelly's incredible regenerative powers, he moves to make the technology his own by any means necessary… even if it means dissecting them for it!

FABLES #154

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

There's trouble brewing in the Black Forest, and Squire Polly has sent out a rallying cry to all woodland creatures. This is their world. Their land. And they're not going to fall prey to any sort of invasion. But is Polly even capable of inspiring everyone to action? Meanwhile, Greenjack has partnered up with Mrs. Bear for an adventure of her own!

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #16

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

Batmen at War part four! Jason Todd and Hunter Panic must help Jace, the Next Batman, against the original Batman and…his son Batman 666?! And while all hell breaks loose in Gotham the rest of the Bat-Family have an intervention with Nightwing about his addiction and claiming the mantle of Batman for his own! And if Damian is with his father, then who is the Batman with Talia?!



I AM BATMAN #12

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by DAVID BALDEON

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

DC's most inscrutable hero arrives in New York City to task Jace Fox's Batman with helping them solve a mystery of the past. At the same time, Tiffany Fox continues on her path to see who could be New York—and DC's—hero of the future.



JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #6

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

The blockbuster shocking conclusion to the Gold Lantern saga. Which legendary DC villain is behind this great darkness that is about to destroy all the ages of heroes all at once? Find out right here: all this AND the future of the Legion of Super-Heroes is revealed!

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #3

Written by IVAN COHEN and DANNY LORE

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

The miniseries that goes to 11 (Earth-11, that is) gets even wilder, as the mysteries of a gender-flipped universe become clearer…and more shocking! From the depths of space to Superwoman's island fortress to the heart of the Church of Blood, Kid Quick and the rest of Teen Justice discover the threat they face is even greater than they imagined! What secret does a stranded Aquagirl learn from Green Lantern Hal Ferris? Why has Raven lost so much of his power? And what does Sister Blood have planned for Troy?

NAOMI: SEASON TWO #6

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6

ON SALE 8/9/22

The shocking conclusion to one of the most epic stories in all of DC comics history! In this issue, Naomi faces everything: her birth world legacy, the enemies that destroyed her family, and her place on the Justice League. The choices she makes here will carry with her for the rest of her life. Do not miss this epic conclusion to the Eisner nominated Naomi MacDuffie saga! Guest-starring Superman!

NIGHTWING #95

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

Swimsuit variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/16/22

Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster's name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn't just collect any type of heart…he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does Nightwing have what it takes to save the life of the very man who's been trying to take everything away from Dick Grayson, including his life?

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #3

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

Swimsuit variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/2/22

With Nubia on the mend, she'll need all the help she can get to battle the powerful villain behind it all: Zillah. Enter Hawkgirl and the new Wonder Girl…Yara Flor! But there is something more to this vendetta against Nubia and her efforts to bring peace to Man's World. Could Zillah be connected to our queen's life before she became an Amazon? Find out in the penultimate issue of this fan-favorite miniseries!

ROBIN #17

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 connecting variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he's pulled into a shocking new story line that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!

ROGUES #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by LEOMACS

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by LEOMACS

1:25 variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 9/6/22

Gorilla City blues! All the Rogues wanted was a better life for themselves. But that's all over thanks to all their greed and backstabbing. Those still left alive are busted up with their backs against the wall, and Grodd's forces are closing in. With no heroes racing to save them, they must make a deadly deal with Gorilla Grodd to survive.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #117

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art by VALERIO CHIOLA

Cover by VALERIO CHIOLA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/16/22

A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an upand-coming TV chef's new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to savethe food and save the show?

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #14

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER and DANNY MIKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

Henry Bendix has threatened and manipulated and killed without consequence. Now, after a shocking coordinated attack on Earth's heroes, it's time for Superman, Jay, and the Revolutionaries to strike back. But first, Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be.

TASK FORCE Z #11

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by ROGER CRUZ

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

The truth about Powers! Red Hood and Task Force Z have taken their fight to Powers International to find out why they created the Lazarus Resin and to learn what other evils they've brought to Gotham City and the DCU at large. Red Hood has one ambition: to shut them down for good. But he's going to find out the hard way that Powers International has more assets and weapons at their disposal than he could ever handle.

THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #4

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JUAN GEDEON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant cover by BRETT BOOTH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

The trinity of Batsaur, Wonderdon, and Supersaur welcomes a few new monstrous

members in the form of Aquanyx, Flashraptor, and Green Torch! But can even a fully staffed

Jurassic League stand a chance against Darkseid and his army of corrupted carnivores?

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #5

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN and AARON CAMPBELL

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian, and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.

THE SWAMP THING #16

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 16 of 16 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it's too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.

WONDER WOMAN #790

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by PAUL POPE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/9/22

Villainy Inc. victorious?! With all of Diana's allies down for the count, it's up to the Amazon Princess to inspire the good in us all and recruit a new teammate from within the corporation's ranks to help her save not only her friends but the world from Doctor Cizko's misogynistic mayhem! All this and the continuing "Adventures of Young Diana"!

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #2

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/23/22

With Queen Perdita nowhere to be found, an APB has been sent across the planet! Now, in Markovia, the Infinitors have been assembled to track her down, but are the Infinitors to be trusted? How deep does this evil conspiracy run, and who will be able to unravel the web of deception in time?