DC Comics Gets A New Green Arrow… Again (Spoilers)

As Oliver Queen continues to bed down with Amanda Waller in the Hall Of Order, DC Comics gets a new Green Arrow... again.

Article Summary Oliver Queen allies with Amanda Waller, raising questions about his true motivations.

Another steps back into the role of Green Arrow, taking up his Queen's mantle once more.

The Green Arrow family seeks Professor Ivo to combat Waller's new Amazo robots.

The race continues to stop a multiverse threat filled with back-up Batmen personalities.

As Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, continues to bed down with Amanda Waller in the Hall Of Order, helping depower or capture the entire super-community of the DC Universe, his motivations are unclear. Sure, there is what he has told the Arrow family, but Amanda Waller showed him something that a) changed his mind or b) had it changed for him. But not even his best friend in another dimension (but not this), Bright, trusts him to remain on the side he is on, in today's Green Arrow #14.

Trouble in fascist paradise already?

Well, most of them are at the Fortress Of Solitude. Which comes with even more weapons to capture and cataegorise for Oliver. While his Arrow family are taking on this new role, some with greater speed than others.

Connor Hawke has been the Green Arrow before, back in 1995 and then again for Blackest Night in 2004. Looks like he is overdue taking on the mantle again, or at least pulling up the hood to cover both ears.

And in the search for Professor Ivo, to find a way to combat the power-absorbing Amazo robots, currently rebuilt by Failsafe and the Brainiac Queen, and filled with the back-up personalities of a multiverse worth of Batmen…

Maybe he has even come up with a new name for them. Will it stick?

Abominos, coming to a trademark lawyer near you soon…

GREEN ARROW #14 CVR A PHIL HESTER (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Phil Hester

With a new brand of deadly Amazos on the attack across the DC Universe, no one is safe! So, the Green Arrow family tracks down the Amazo's original creator…PROFESSOR IVO. Can he help them stop Waller's master plans? But they are not the only ones searching for Ivo… Oliver Queen is also on the hunt! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

