DC Comics To Launch Harley Quinn And Batman #1 – With Poison Ivy?

Harley Quinn is getting a new comic book series in March, by Stephanie Phillips and Riley Rossmo, a creative team that has already made a lot of people very excited. Spinning out of DC Infinite Frontier and following on from Future State, is this just the beginning?

Bleeding Cool is running a series of Infinite Frontier-related scoops and revelations at the moment. It's why I just bought the domain name for shazadam.com. This one may be on the sketchier side. Because I am told that DC Comics is to launch a second Harley Quinn title, called Harley Quinn And Batman. Now, this could be digital-only. It could be a back-up strip. It could even be a back-up strip inside Harley Quinn which probably doesn't even count. Or it could be its own series. I don't actually know. But if you can have Batman And Superman or Superman And Wonder Woman then hey, why not, let's have Harley Quinn and Batman as well. It is worth noting, there was a DC Animated film by that name four years ago.

Whatever it is, wherever it is, whoever is creating it, I am told that this will be the series that will continue the love story of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, that caused ructions within DC Comics between those who wanted it to continue and those who preferred a more "back to basics" approach. And recently teased in the conclusion to Joker War and recent issues of Batman.

Harley Quinn has had two ongoing series before, when Harley's Little Black Book was running, and has been appearing in a number of Black Label comic books as well, even as her own series was cancelled earlier in 202. The Future State return seems to have lit a little fire under Harley Quinn demand – and it seems that DC Comics has also realised that there are enough Harley/Ivy fans to keep some kind of story going. Maybe they watched the TV show. More – or less – as we have it.