Stephanie Phillips, Riley Rossmo on Harley Quinn #1 From March 2021

It's Harley Quinn time… Today, there have been more CCXP announcements from DC Comics regarding their March titles. The DC Omniverse. DC 2021. Whatever you wish to call it. And you know the drill. Stephanie Phillips and Riley Rossmo will be the creators on Harley Quinn with a new #1 in March, after Stephanie's two-issue stint writing Future State: Harley Quinn in January and February

Stephanie Phillips is best known for writing comics such as The Descendent, The Butcher Of Paris, Artemis & The Assassin, Devil Within, Man Among Ye and more. Riley Rossmo has a detailed cartoonish action style and has worked on comics including Proof, Constantine, Martian Manhunter, Cowboy Ninja Viking, Green Wake, Drumhellar, Nightbreed, Rasputin, Daken: Dark Wolverine, Bedlam, Illuminati, Batman/Shadow, Deathbed, GI Joe, Rebel Blood, Debris, Surge, Escape From New York and Burning Fields.

It does seem to be the pattern that creators – especially writers – who worked on the Future State versions of comics are getting to relaunch them in the present day in March. Which also ties into the idea that 5G was originally meant to be an ongoing thing rather than the two-month editorial fill-in it became, as the creators are largely (so far) staying on the books, as with Swamp Thing #1, The Suicide Squad #1, Teen Titans Academy #1, Green Lantern #1, Justice League Dark #1, Wonder Woman #770, and The Dark Detective #1034.

The DC Comics solicitations for the Harley Quinn Future State comics by Phillips, Tony Defante and Simone Di Meo read "In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge… Harley Quinn has gained Jonathan Crane's trust, everything is going according to plan, and she is getting close to making her escape. But Black Mask and his gang are continuing to undermine the Magistrate and push Crane closer to the edge, where he will become the Scarecrow once more. Will Harley be able to defeat the Scarecrow and stop the Black Mask Gang? If she's going to secure her freedom and save Gotham's future, she'll have to!"