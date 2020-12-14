Harley Quinn Seeking Poison Ivy In Batman Urban Legends in March 2021

It looks like the oversized anthology format that will be everywhere in DC's Future State in January and February will indeed be continuing into March 2021. And DC will be launching that in March with Batman Urban Legends #1.

Batman Urban Legends #1 is a 64-page monthly anthology for eight bucks intended to tell stories of "The Guardians and Enemies of Gotham City" and that "Spotlights New Creative Voices and Ties Into Some of the Biggest Events in Gotham." And that continues several Future State creative teams with the new ongoing series as in other titles launching in March 2021.

Batman may be the biggest name in Gotham City, but there are lots of other heroes—and villains—who will get a turn to shine in Batman: Urban Legends, a brand-new monthly anthology series highlighting top talent and a mix of new voices making their mark on the city the Dark Knight calls home.

The first six issues are anchored by a Batman/Red Hood thriller from writer Chip Zdarsky (Detective Comics #1027, Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1) and fan-favorite artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics, Freedom Fighters, Future State: Robin Eternal). Renegade vigilante Jason Todd, a.k.a. Red Hood is investigating a new and lethal drug sweeping through Gotham City. In the course of one night, this investigation will change his life forever – and put him in Batman's crosshairs.

Future State: Grifters writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Ryan Benjamin continue from the pages of Batman #101, as gun-for-hire Cole Cash is still in Gotham, on the trail of the true motives of the Halo Corporation…and yes, Batman and Grifter go head-to-head again!

In a story set before the launch of the new ongoing Harley Quinn series, writer Stephanie Phillips and Future State: The Next Batman artist Laura Braga team up to help Harley sort out her complicated history with Poison Ivy – but first she'll have to find her! This debut issue also launches a three-part tale of the Outsiders, courtesy of Future State: Outsiders writer Brandon Thomas with art by Max Dunbar (Marvel's Champions, Dungeons and Dragons, Judge Dredd). This saga reunites team members Black Lightning, Katana and Metamorpho, but this reunion quickly turns into a confrontation with the appearance of a figure from Katana's past!

Batman: Urban Legends #1 debuts on Tuesday, March 16th from DC Comics.