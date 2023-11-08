Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: amanda waller, suicide squad

Amanda Waller Launches Suicide Squad Dream Team From DC in March 2024

DC Comics will be launching Suicide Squad: Dream Team in March 2024, spinning out of the upcoming Beast World series, led by Amanda Waller.

Article Summary DC unveils Suicide Squad: Dream Team series led by Amanda Waller for March 2024.

Waller's new mission: to kill all superhumans as directed by The Light's council.

The series spins out of Beast World, with links to Dark Crisis and Green Arrow #1.

Two December comics, Titans: Beast World Tour and Action Comics #1060, set it up.

DC Comics will be launching a new Suicide Squad series, Suicide Squad: Dream Team in March 2024, spinning out of the upcoming Beast World series, led by Amanda Waller. In current DC Comics storylines, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked by The Light. As we previously revealed the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut.

Amanda Waller been waiting her whole life, and has Peacemaker, Lady Peacemaker and more on hand to help, at the end of Dark Crisis #7 written by Josh Williamson.

In the opening issue of Green Arrow #1 also written by Joshua Williamson, we saw Amanda Waller of Task Force X and Suicide Squad, kidnapping super-folk like Roy Harper's daughter, just after they were reunited.

Until they were separated by a teleporter. And it turns out that Amanda Waller is doing it with a very familiar trope of hers, given a slight twist. Embedded brain teleporters. Potentially all to avoid The Great Disaster, a cataclysmic event created by Jack Kirby for Kamandi #1 back in 1975, that destroyed the Earth leaving the planet barren. It was also behind benevolent aliens creating the satellite computer system Brother Eye that turned Buddy Blank into O.M.A.C., in an attempt to prevent the Great Disaster from occurring.

With Peacemaker going up against the Titans… while Amanda Waller rolls out her plan.

While Peacemaker and gang attack Lazarus Island, the source of a recent spate in meta-human activity around the globe, Amanda Waller has a meeting with all the bad guys.

The End Times… The Great Disaster? Peacemaker has something that might help make it happen. As Amanda Waller has her proposal to put to the bad guys.

It's a more open sandbox version of the Suicide Squad, it seems. Earlier we saw Amanda Waller keeping an eye on the events of Knight Terrors before reporting back to The Light. Might her Suicide Squad Dream Team be forged from these nightmares?

And Amanda Waller's cyborg agent who isn't Peace-Keeper 01 or any variant of him, seems to have snatched the Nightmare Ston, thanks to agent Jess Bright. The Justice League remnants really should have kept a better eye on it, iven all the trouble it caused. And so combined with the Helmet Of Hate…

…Amanda Waller has a new agent to kill all the superheroes with. Did anyone call for a Doctor?

According to Popverse, two December comic books that will lead into the new Suicide Squad series are Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1 and Action Comics #1060 which will see Amanda Waller recruit a new team. As Waller is put in charge of the US government's response to various superheroes and supervillains transforming into monsters, and recruit a new Suicide Squad to eradicate all superfolk. With Nia Nal, the new Dreamer character, playing a vital role in the recruitment.

TITANS BEAST WORLD TOUR METROPOLIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Various (A) Max Raynor, Anthony Marques, Edwin Galmon (CA) Mikel Janin

Written by Nicole Maines, Joshua Williamson, Zipporah Smith, and Dan Jurgens As the ramifications of the Titans' battle with Starro reverberate across the globe, Metropolis is hit with an unexpected surge of electricity from…is that–? No. It can't be. Livewire? BUT SHE'S A–A–okay you're going to have to read this one to believe it. Meanwhile, Supergirl and Dreamer take on the terror of the Flamebird, Power Girl is no longer, and amid the chaos a threat continues to grow on the horizon. All signs point to a major new shift in the world of Superman in Beast World Tour: Metropolis! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

ACTION COMICS #1060 CVR A STEVE BEACH (TITANS BEAST WORLD)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Beach

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nicole Maines, Steve Orlando, And Joe Casey Art by Eddy Barrows, Fico Ossio, and Dan McDaid A mistake from Superman's past has returned, and Metropolis hangs in the balance! As the super-family is betrayed from within and stripped of their powers one by one, Superman sets out on a suicide mission into the Multiverse alongside the unlikeliest of allies: Constantine, the demon Etrigan, and–making his return to Action Comics–Bloodwynd! Plus: During Beast World in Metropolis, Dreamer has a run-in with life-changing consequences, and Zod's son begins to suspect New Kandor isn't as peaceful as it seems in the prelude to Kneel Before Zod #1! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

