DC Comics London Restaurant Creates A Coronation Menu
The DC Comics-themed Park Row restaurant has launched a Royalty Menu alongside the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla,
I've never been to the DC Comics-themed Park Row restaurant at the Piccadilly side of Soho, though I reported on its planned existence four years ago, how it survived in lockdown, and I've cycled past it often enough. But now it seems that they are trying to appeal to my patriotic side. By launching a Park Row Royalty Menu alongside the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which as we previously noted is scheduled for the same day as Free Comic Book Day, with participating local stores Gosh Comics of Sohom and Forbidden Planet of the bit between Soho and Covent Garden. And have created some brand-new cocktails for the occasion.
Cocktails include The Clown Prince (Bombay Estate, St Germain, cucumber, mint, lime), the Dark Knight (Bourbon, Cherry liqueur, Campari), the Princess Of Paradise (Pimms, cranberry, lime, aquafaba) and the King Of The Seven Seas (Bombay Estate, lemon, blue magic). And a menu including Kahndaqi Fried Chicken…
And given how much the Coronation will cost the country (until the media rights and tourist VAT comes in) they are offering food at 50% off until the 31st of May, Monday – Thursday 5-10.30pm, Friday Noon-3.30pm, 5-6.30pm, and Saturday 5-6.30pm.
Here's how Park Row describes itself:
We set out to redefine themed dining and elevate food and drink to what we now term 'theatrical gastronomy'. Here, we have created a subtly inspired DC restaurant and bar where the fans and non-fans alike will have an amazing experience. There is no acting, expect no DC characters, for at Park Row we want you to have stepped off the streets of Soho and feel like you're dining in a restaurant in Gotham City, set within a Grade II, beautifully decorated art-deco venue. If you are a big fan of DC, there are upwards of 50 easter eggs and nods to DC Comic lore as well as enjoy exclusively created wine, Champagne, whisky and items to order or take home.
Within Park Row we have the incredible Monarch Theatre, subtly paying homage to some of DC universe's most iconic heroes and villains. Ten dishes with paired wines take guests on a culinary and visual journey with the help of floor-to-ceiling screens and 360-degree projection mapping. Truly a one-of-a-kind gastronomic show, with carefully crafted staging and immersive courses that play with the senses. The experience is abundantly rich in storytelling, of characters good, evil and the blurred lines in between.
Park Row and The Monarch Theatre are part of the Wonderland Restaurant group, a rich melting pot of some of the finest creative minds and storytellers from the world of food, film and magic.
Our company's vision is to bring curiosity and wonderment to the dining experience in a way never seen before, and build an international portfolio of immersive food concepts around iconic brands, stories and characters.