DC Comics London Restaurant Creates A Coronation Menu The DC Comics-themed Park Row restaurant has launched a Royalty Menu alongside the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla,

I've never been to the DC Comics-themed Park Row restaurant at the Piccadilly side of Soho, though I reported on its planned existence four years ago, how it survived in lockdown, and I've cycled past it often enough. But now it seems that they are trying to appeal to my patriotic side. By launching a Park Row Royalty Menu alongside the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which as we previously noted is scheduled for the same day as Free Comic Book Day, with participating local stores Gosh Comics of Sohom and Forbidden Planet of the bit between Soho and Covent Garden. And have created some brand-new cocktails for the occasion.

Cocktails include The Clown Prince (Bombay Estate, St Germain, cucumber, mint, lime), the Dark Knight (Bourbon, Cherry liqueur, Campari), the Princess Of Paradise (Pimms, cranberry, lime, aquafaba) and the King Of The Seven Seas (Bombay Estate, lemon, blue magic). And a menu including Kahndaqi Fried Chicken…

And given how much the Coronation will cost the country (until the media rights and tourist VAT comes in) they are offering food at 50% off until the 31st of May, Monday – Thursday 5-10.30pm, Friday Noon-3.30pm, 5-6.30pm, and Saturday 5-6.30pm.

