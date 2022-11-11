DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy

Earlier today, the world learned that it's lost Kevin Conroy, legendary voice actor best known for voicing Batman in various multimedia projects including in the seminal Batman: The Animated Series. As the world mourns, DC Comics has made an autobiographical comic story written by Conroy, Finding Batman, free-to-read on the DC Comics website. Written by Conroy, drawn by J. Bone, and lettered by Aditya Bidikar, Finding Batman was originally published in the DC Pride 2022 anthology, and, in fact, the entire anthology is now free-to-read on DC's website in honor of Conroy.

DC posted the following message on their website:

DC is deeply saddened at the passing of the legendary actor, and the voice of Batman for legions of fans, Kevin Conroy. His iconic voice made Batman real not only through his work in Batman: The Animated Series, but a host of animated features, video games and more. Kevin recently contributed a personal story to DC's annual Pride Anthology, illustrated by J. Bone and lettered by Aditya Bidikar. The entire DC PRIDE 2022 anthology is now free-to-read for fans in tribute to his impact on us all. He will be forever missed.

Read DC Pride 2022, including Finding Batman by Kevin Conroy, J. Bone., and Aditya Bidikar, here.

DC PRIDE 2022 #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A PHIL JIMENEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Phil Jimenez

Written by Devin Grayson, Stephanie Williams, Travis G. Moore, Alyssa Wong, and others Art by Nick Robles, Brittney Williams, Evan Cagle, W. Scott Forbes, and others DC's 2022 celebration kicks off with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This anthology features 13 all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and more! This special also includes: A Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen! An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project! Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 06/07/2022