Kevin Conroy, The Voice of Batman, Reportedly Passes Away, Age 66

Veteran television, film & stage actor Kevin Conroy, who is viewed by millions through his voice work on animated series such as Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, and Batman Beyond as the ultimate voice of The Dark Knight, has passed away at the age of 66. "Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He's been ill for a while, but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world. Below are pictures of Kevin with Loren Lester, who plays Robin, another with me, and Tara Strong, who is in the later episodes of Batman cartoons. And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did our panels. RIP, friend," wrote veteran voice actor Diane Pershing in a Facebook post announcing Conroy's passing. Pershing co-starred with Conroy on both Batman: TAS and The New Batman Adventures.

Here's a look at Pershing's Facebook post confirming the news, along with some shared images with the beloved actor:

"It threw me at first," Conroy shared during an interview with EW when discussing what it was like to play the physical version of Bruce Wayne in the Batwoman chapter of the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. "I never approached this character from that physicalized aspect. I always just inhabited him with my voice. When you do that in a recording studio, it's a very intimate experience, and you're sort of living in your own imagination. You do it with your eyes clothes and you're in this other world, and you have Mark Hamill feeding you all the energy you [need], and the other actors (because we always recorded together in the booths). To actually be on the set, in the physical world, and to be walking as the character and inhabiting the character in three dimensions, it was a real transition for me. It did take a while to get used to, I have to admit. I was surprised because I know the character so well."