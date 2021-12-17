Full DC Comics March 2022 Solicits – Mostly Batman But Not All Batman

Here we go., The Full DC Comics March 2022 solicits and solicitations – Batman and more. But mostly Batman. And we start with the Dark Knight as well… as Josh Williamson continues writing his run on Batman #121. With Batman and Lex Luthor working together over what remains of Batman Inc, with the Abyss… unless he's dead of course.

BATMAN #121

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JORGE MOLINA

Backup script and art by KARL KERSCHL

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

The Batman variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

The deadly conclusion to the "Abyss" arc as Lex Luthor's dangerous master plan for Batman Inc. is revealed. And an old ally returns to pull the lost Batman out of Abyss's darkness and a new member of Batman Inc. rises!

In the final chapter of "They Make Great Pets," Maps finds the missing piece to the shocking and deadly mystery…with a little help from Batman!

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by ALEX GARNER

1:100 variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Batman variant cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

Three villains, one Dark Knight, and a deadly heist gone wrong.

Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But, as the events unfold, what fun is a heist without a bloody double cross or two?

The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez bring an epic, white-knuckled, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time…

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, and JASON FABOK

1:25 "SLAP BATTLE" variant covers (2) by CHIP ZDARSKY

1:50 "HIGH FIVE" variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:100 "SEINFELD" variant cover by DAN MORA

Team variant cover by LEE WEEKS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they're together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora! In the not-too-distant past, Superman's powers are super-charged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo…and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham's own dark vengeance: the Batman. A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend…enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid. It's the world's greatest superheroes from the world's greatest comic book talent in an epic comic book experience that kicks off the next big events in the DCU. Get ready, it's time to soar.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #1

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 8

ON SALE 3/29/22

17+

A lot can change in 10 years, especially in Gotham! Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, may be behind bars, but the real criminals are still out there. Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family's assets and is using them to transform the GTO and the city they've sworn to protect. Crime is down, but at what cost?

A new Batman has emerged in Powers's city, and only Bruce is fully aware of the dangers to come. It's time to destroy the mantle for good, but he'll need one of his forgotten sons' help to do so. Enter Jason Todd…the first Robin?!

In this thrilling sequel to the blockbuster comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites the audience to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1055

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages

Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

The Tower under siege! With their grand scheme crumbling around them, Dr. Wear and the mysterious Dr. Ocean have lost control of Arkham Tower to the patients it houses…who just so happen to be some of the most violent, murderous villains Gotham City has ever seen. The Bat-Family on the inside are in shambles: Huntress is wounded, Nightwing is carrying 175 pounds of smarmy jerk on his shoulder, and Dr. Meridian is incapacitated. Who's left to save the civilian hostages from this nightmare? Hmm…wasn't there a patient who thought she was Harley Quinn?

Then, in "House of Gotham" part 9, the boy is growing up…and growing into the man that Gotham City has made him. Through the trauma of his time with the Penguin to the terror wrought by Azrael, a new mission springs to mind for this lost son of Gotham…murder.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1056

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

The Batman variant cover by PUPPETEER LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages

Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

The Scarecrow stalks The Tower! Dr. Jonathan Crane, who recently terrorized Gotham City during "Fear State," is but one of many villainous inhabitants of Arkham Tower jockeying for position as leader of the hostage situation unfolding before everyone's eyes. But with security down, Huntress, Nightwing, and Harley Quinn are no longer quite so outnumbered…here come Batwoman, the Batgirls, and Tim Drake to the rescue! Can the Bat-Family save the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire? And that's not the only help arriving on the scene…

The boy kicks his plan into gear in "House of Gotham" partt 10! On a mission to kill the source of his trauma, the boy's aim squares solely on The Joker and the Batman…two sides of the same coin that have, in his mind, caused him and the city nothing but pain. Plus: Batgirl, a villainous run-in, and another step toward disaster for Jim Gordon!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1057

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

Batman is back! And just in time to save the life of Nightwing, who was given a fear toxin super-dose and tossed out of a skyscraper—another tragedy surrounding Arkham Tower's hostile takeover. As Scarecrow readies his forces for the big bat, war erupts on every floor of the building between the Penguin's thugs, the Party Crashers, the murderous Arkham inmates, and an overwhelmed Bat-Family who's struggling to get everyone out alive! Will the return of the bat be enough to turn the tide to victory…or does another X factor lurk in the battle that could save the day?

The penultimate chapter of "House of Gotham" arrives as a battle erupts between Batman, The Joker, and the Boy in horrifying fashion! Bruce Wayne has felt responsibility for this situation for years now…but does he have what it takes to save the life of his sworn enemy?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1058

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

The Tower crashes to a close! In the epic finale to this weekly tale of terror, alliances are forged amongst unlikely allies, and the Bat-Family reassess their strategy in their war on crime in Gotham City. Will Psycho-Pirate be Batman's newest eyes and ears on the streets? Can Koyuki Nakano ever recover from the traumatic events she witnessed? How much fun will the Batgirls have beating the snot out of Penguin's goons at a seedy motel? The answers await you and much, much more in this cataclysmic culmination! (Except for the Batgirls, I'll tell you right now that answer is "a lot.")

As if one dramatic conclusion wasn't enough, the finale of "House of Gotham" will leave you breathless as Batman is faced with an impossible decision: kill a monster of his own creation…or let others be killed in the process. "Save the patient in front of you" was the advice from Thomas Wayne…

BATMAN/FAZE CLAN #1

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by SCOT EATON and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

Connecting variant covers by JASON BADOWER

$3.99 US | 32 pages (all covers card stock)

ON SALE 3/29/22

FaZe Clan, the world's most prominent and influential esports and gaming organization, joins forces with Gotham City's heroes for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure! A new enemy has emerged, and the Dark Knight must call on the world's greatest gamers to help! FaZe founders Rain, Apex, Banks, Temperrr, and other members of the team unite and gain new abilities to combat an escalating digital threat. Will Batman, Nightwing, Robin, Batwoman, Batwing, and the members of FaZe Clan be enough to stop the Riddler's devious scheme?



SHADOW WAR: ALPHA #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/29/22

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU!

The action continues in April with Batman #122!

NAOMI SEASON TWO #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

ON SALE 3/8/22

She's back! Naomi returns to the pages of her own series to uncover the truth behind the new mysteries around herself and her powers. The entire creative team (Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell) behind the critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-nominated debut series has returned to answer all the questions that surround Naomi, her legacy, and her place in the DC Universe pantheon. Guest-starring Black Adam, Superman, and the Justice League, plus the return of…Zumbado! Soon to be a CW television show from Ava DuVernay!

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS #1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, JOËLLE JONES, VITA AYALA, and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by JOËLLE JONES, ELENA CASAGRANDE, LAURA BRAGA, & SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant cover by ROSE BESCH

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:100 variant cover by ROSE BESCH

Team variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

After the events of Nubia & the Amazons, the dangers of Doom's Doorway have found their way to Man's World and garnered the attention of not one, but all three Amazonian tribes. The Bana-Mighdall consider it to be a weakness in the current regime and have decided to return to the shores of Themyscira to stake their claim over the island. Little do they know, the Esquecida are not far behind, but instead looking for help to combat the evil unleashed. Tempers rise and swords are brandished as the women argue about the best course of action.

Now Queen Nubia must show them all the way to peace by calling for one of the most famous Amazon traditions…the Contest. Who among them is worthy of leading them into the future? Find out as the bravest, wisest, and fiercest warriors compete to be champion of all the Amazons!

DC Comics proudly presents the first Wonder Woman crossover of its kind, brought to you by the writers behind Wonder Woman, Nubia & the Amazons, and Wonder Girl and some of the best and brightest artists in the industry. You won't want to miss this monumental story that brings all the Wonder Woman titles and characters together and changes them for good!

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #6

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Variant cover by KYLE BAKER

Int'l Women's Day variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

"Trial of the Amazons" part two! There's been a murder on Themyscira, and the killer is still on the loose! Now it's up to Nubia to play diplomat and detective as the other Amazon tribes are called in for questioning. Can she keep the peace long enough for the Contest to happen? She must, because Doom's Doorway stands unguarded until a new champion is found!

WONDER WOMAN #785

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by ROSI KÄMPE and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Int'l Women's Day variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

"Trial of the Amazons" part three! After the death of one of the Amazons' own, Diana has decided to take matters into her own hands and use her Lasso of Truth to find the murderer. As the island's attention turns to the Contest at hand, our hero fights back against tradition to make sure justice is served. But one Amazon stands in her way…Queen Nubia? Plus, a new adventure of young Diana!

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS: WONDER GIRL #1

Written by JOËLLE JONES

Art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

Variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

"Trial of the Amazons" part four! As Diana's hands become tied from pursuing her investigation, she recruits a former ally to help her cause…Cassie Sandsmark! As Wonder Girl begins to question the Amazons, Yara Flor joins the Contest hoping to reconnect with the memory of her lost mother. Meanwhile, the evils behind Doom's Doorway grow restless as tensions boil in the world above!

INTERLOCKING MAIN COVERS TO COMMEMORATE THIS BIG MOMENT IN WONDER GIRL HISTORY!

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN SPECIAL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, PAULA SEVENBERGEN, and SCOTT KOLINS

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ, PAUL PELLETIER, and SCOTT KOLINS

Cover by BELEN ORTEGA

Variant cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

1:25 variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

1:50 variant cover by CAT STAGGS

Int'l Women's Day variant cover by MARIA LAURA SANAPO

$9.99 US (all covers card stock | 96 pages | One-shot | Prestige Format

ON SALE 3/29/22

Wonder Woman stars in three sensational stories that will push her to her limits. Will the Amazon Princess come out on top after battling the likes of Circe, Blue Snowman, and the Threnn of Doom? Join us in this celebration of all things Wonder Woman for International Women's Day!

WAR FOR EARTH-3 #1

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON and DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by GUILLIEM MARCH

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

The Teen Titans, the Flash and the Suicide Squad all collide on Earth-3—home of the evil Crime Syndicate—on the hunt for former Task Force X mastermind Amanda Waller. As Waller tries to take over the alternate Earth and dethrone evil versions of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and other heroes that rule it, her former partner—Rick Flag—arrives on E-3 bent on making Waller pay for her crimes, while the Titans and Flash hunt for a missing academy student they believe was kidnapped by Waller to form her mysterious Justice Squad.

WAR FOR EARTH-3 #2

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON and DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 2

Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/29/22

The War for Earth-3 comes to a close as the Crime Syndicate, Teen Titans, the Flash, and Suicide Squad all battle in one final conflict that decides who lives, who dies, who makes it back home, and who's left stranded on Earth-3. With the Justice Squad's plan to take over the alternate Earth and claim it as their own, the heroes of the Teen Titans and conscripted members of Rick Flag's Suicide Squad must finally work together…but have they waited too long to stop Amanda Waller?

SUICIDE SQUAD #13

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON and DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and DEXTER SOY

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

As the War for Earth-3 begins to rage, Rick Flag's new Squad—including Cheetah, Mirror Master, Peacemaker, and a parademon of Apokolips—confronts Waller with a mission to bring her home and stand trial for her crimes. But Waller didn't go to Earth-3 alone and now the Squad must face its predecessors, including the deadly Talon, Match—a clone of Superboy—and the Justice Squad's newest member from Teen Titans Academy.

THE FLASH #780

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON and DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

$3.99 | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

Even the Fastest Man Alive can't outrun all the danger of the War for Earth-3. Enlisted by his former teammates on the Teen Titans, Wally West helped bring the Titans to Earth-3 but will any of them make it home? Chased by Earth-3's Johnny Quick, the Scarlet Speedster quickly finds himself running out of options.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #13

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON and DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by PAMELA HOOGEBOOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

Caught between the Suicide Squad and the Crime Syndicate, the Teen Titans fight to free the missing academy student from Amanda Waller. With time ticking away towards when the Titans must return home or risk being stuck on Earth-3 forever, the team faces an impossible choice.

ROGUES #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by LEOMACS

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by MASSIMILIANO LEOMACS

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 4

Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 3/22/22

17+

Ten years ago, the Rogues disbanded and went their separate ways. But time hasn't been kind to the former blue-collar super-criminals. Caught in an endless cycle of prison, rehab, dead-end jobs, broken relationships, probation, and endless restitution fees, the Rogues are sick of paying for their crimes. Luckily, Captain Cold has a plan. One last job that will leave them all richer than their wildest dreams and free from their past…if they can survive. This is the Rogues as you've never seen them before, reimagined by the incredible talents of master storytellers Leomacs (Basketful of Heads) and Joshua Williamson (Batman, The Flash, Infinite Frontier). DC Black Label presents Rogues, a neo-noir heist that will make your blood run cold..

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #3

Written by CLIFF CHIANG

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by ANNIE WU

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 4

Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 3/15/22

Catwoman had assembled the crew of a lifetime for her heist of the Batcave, and everything was going to plan—until it wasn't. When tragedy and disaster strike, she's got to find a way to land on her feet…but as her need for answers grows stronger and more desperate, she might be prepared to make a deal with the Devil himself…

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #2

Written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

Art and cover by GENE HA

Variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN

$7.99 US | 72 pages | 2 of 3

Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 4/5/22

The second installment of the jaw-droppingly ambitious history of the Amazons finds their future queen, Hippolyta, cutting a swath through the world of men, desperate to be reunited with the astonishing women who saved her life…but unfortunately for her, they're hard folk to find. Perhaps it is the will of the Goddesses that they cross paths again…but before that moment, Hippolyta will gather to herself a tribe of her very own—and find that the hearts of all women do not necessarily burn with a flame as righteous as her own…

DC PRIDE 2021 HARDCOVER

Written by JAMES TYNION IV, MARIKO TAMAKI, NICOLE MAINES, and more!

Art by KLAUS JANSON, AMY REEDER, TRUNG LÊ NGUYEN, and more!

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-523-0

ON SALE 4/26/22

DC's very first Pride celebration collected in a beautiful hardcover edition! In 2021, DC celebrated Pride Month with stories and pinups starring fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Midnighter, Batwoman, Aqualad, Alan Scott, Future State Flash, Renee Montoya, Pied Piper, and many more! Now you can own the hardcover collection, which also features the thrilling introduction of new hero DREAMER to the DCU (as seen on The CW's Supergirl), a stunning pinup gallery, additional short stories, and six exciting profiles of DCTV's LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by GREG CAPULLO

and JONATHAN GLAPION

$19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-511-7

ON SALE 4/12/22

Get ready for the reality-shattering encore—now in softcover! Writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth, reunite for one last tour of DC's Dark Multiverse. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs—who is reborn as the Darkest Knight! Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, and Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are trapped in nightmare worlds within the Dark Multiverse! It all comes down to the Darkest Knight versus Wonder Woman, in the most metal-est DC event of all time—paving the way for the future of the DC Universe! Collects Dark Nights: Death Metal #1-7.

BATMAN: FEAR STATE SAGA

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and others

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ and others

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$49.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-524-7

ON SALE 4/26/22

The definitive "Fear State" collection is here! Gotham City is on the brink of martial law as Batman fights a two-front battle! The Scarecrow is unleashing a devastating attack on the city while the Magistrate have made their move to invade! Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path, and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaches a fever pitch! Batman: Fear State Saga collects Batman #112-117; Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1; Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper #1; Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1; Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1; and Batman: Fear State: Omega #1!

THE SANDMAN BOOK ONE

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by SAM KIETH, MIKE DRINGENBERG, MALCOLM JONES III, and others

$29.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-517-9

ON SALE 4/5/22

17+

As the story begins, an occultist attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother Dream instead. After his 70-year imprisonment and eventual escape, Dream, also known as Morpheus, goes on a quest for his lost objects of power. On his arduous journey, Morpheus encounters Lucifer, John Constantine, and an all-powerful madman. Book One collects The Sandman #1-20.

THE SANDMAN BOOK TWO

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by KELLEY JONES, MIKE DRINGENBERG, and others

$34.99 US | 560 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-643-5

ON SALE 4/19/2

17+

Ten thousand years ago, Morpheus condemned a woman who loved him to Hell. Now the other members of his immortal family, the Endless, have convinced the Dream King that this was an injustice. To make it right, Morpheus must return to Hell to rescue his banished love—and Hell's ruler, the fallen angel Lucifer, has already sworn to destroy him. Neil Gaiman's epic continues in The Sandman Book Two, collecting issues #21-37, The Sandman Special #1, and stories from Vertigo: Winter's Edge #1-3.

THE SANDMAN BOOK THREE

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by JILL THOMPSON, BRYAN TALBOT, and others

$34.99 US | 520 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-644-2

ON SALE 5/3/22

17+

Centuries ago, one of the Endless gave up his duties and left his realm, never to be seen again. Now on a mission to find their missing sibling, Delirium and Dream encounter immortal humans and various deities as they try to locate the prodigal Destruction. But as their adventure draws Dream into a final, tragic confrontation with his son Orpheus, the eternal being learns the true meaning of fate and consequences. Neil Gaiman's epic continues in The Sandman Book Three, collecting issues #38-56 and a story from Vertigo Preview #1.

THE SANDMAN BOOK FOUR

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by MARC HEMPEL, MICHAEL ZULLI, and others

$34.99 US | 528 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-710-4

ON SALE 5/17/22

17+

In the climactic final volume, Dream becomes the target of The Furies—unstoppable agents of vengeance. Dark forces are at work, and what they set in motion will demand a sacrifice greater than any the Dreaming has yet known. The thrilling conclusion of the Sandman weaves together threads and pieces building since the beginning of the series, collecting issues #57-75 and stories from Vertigo Jam and Dust Covers.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE VOL. 1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-434-9

ON SALE 3/1/22

17+

Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter's always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter's invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It's beautiful, it's opulent, it's private—so a week of putting up with Walter's weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn't a chance to reconnect be…nice?

Don't miss the first collected edition of 2021's smash-hit horror sensation—so you can be all caught up when The Nice House on the Lake returns with issue #7!

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #7

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/2

17+

One of the most critically acclaimed and bestselling horror titles of 2021 returns for its shocking second act—and now is the perfect time to enter the house! The 10 hardy survivors gathered in the house by their mutual friend Walter thought they'd finally cracked the code on his plans…and now everything they thought they knew has literally changed. Can they free themselves from their patterns? Or are they all just determined to build a prison of their very own? Grab the first collected volume and get caught up on the most surprising series in comics!

SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER!

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art by ALEX MALEEV and MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-425-7

ON SALE 5/17/22

17+

RED HOOD LEADS TASK FORCE X AGAINST GOTHAM'S CLOWN PRINCE OF CRIME!

The Joker must die. Tasked with ending the trail of broken, bloody bodies left in the Clown Prince of Crime's wa-ke, Amanda Waller's Suicide Squad—now led by the Red Hood—must hunt down Batman's greatest foe in hopes of putting him six feet under.

The former Boy Wonder and current Red Hood, Jason Todd, agrees to help hunt down The Joker out of both duty and a lust for revenge against the monster some think killed the second Robin. Now side by side with some of the world's most ruthless villains—including Harley Quinn, Firefly, and Wild Dog—the Red Hood must decide whom he can trust and who's really pulling the strings of the Squad once The Joker turns the tables on Task Force X.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! sees two modern graphic storytelling masters unite for the first time in this darkly humo-rous crime noir tale from the prestigious Black Label line of books from DC Comics.

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE BOX SET

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$105.00 US | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-642-8

ON SALE 11/8/22

The premise is simple. The talent is legendary. The end result is comics magic. For more than 25 years, the industry's top writers and artists have come together to tell brief but impactful stories of the Dark Knight, some mysterious and grim, some lighthearted and mirthful—but all in stark black and white! This box set collects all five Batman Black and White trade paperbacks.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS: THE GREAT MXY-UP

Written by HEATH CORSON

Art and cover by BOBBY TIMONY

$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5-1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-992-5

ON SALE 5/17/22

There is nothing the Super-Pets love more than spending time with their heroes, but they're finding it difficult to be taken seriously as members of the team when their humans just don't understand them.

But when Mr. Mxyzptlk (a magical imp from the fifth dimension) arrives in Metropolis with a plan to wreak a little chaos and destruction, the Justice League is caught in his trap! The Super-Pets will need to come up with a plan to prevent Myx's mischief from destroying the city—while somehow trying to rescue their human counterparts. The only problem is, they may need to recruit their greatest enemy in order to defeat him.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up picks up immediately from where the movie leaves off!

GALAXY: THE PRETTIEST STAR

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by JESS TAYLOR

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9853-1

ON SALE 5/17/22

Every day in Taylor Barzelay's life might seem perfect…but every day is torture. Taylor is actually the Galaxy Crowned, an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, and one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war. For six long, painful years, Taylor has accepted her duty to remain in hiding as a boy on Earth. But that all changes when Taylor meets Metropolis girl Katherine "call me Kat" Silverberg, whose confidence is electrifying. Suddenly, Taylor no longer wants to hide, even if exposing her true identity could attract her greatest enemies.

ACTION COMICS #1041



Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SHAWN ALDRIDGE

Art and cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI and ADRIANA MELO

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

REMATCH! Superman puts what he's learned on Warworld to the test as he faces Mongul's unstoppable, reanimated warrior known as the Unmade. But it may be too late for Mongul to salvage his empire before an ancient prophecy is fulfilled. One of Superman's inner circle will fall, another will be resurrected at a terrible cost, and the Authority's traitor will be revealed in the conclusion to part one of the Warworld Saga!

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW–DEEP TARGET #6

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET

Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

Variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

Aquaman and Green Arrow have restored the timeline! Unfortunately, there is something off about the world they returned to. Scorpio has gone legit and is now one of the most successful and integral tech companies on the planet. Times like these make you remember how your mother always told you to never trust the dinosaur man. Even if he did help you build a time machine that "fixed" everything!

AQUAMEN #2

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

After the shocking revelation at the end of last issue, will the new Aquamen partnership be over before it even begins?! With more Atlantean sleepers awaking, the team races to discover what Orm's role is in the situa-tion…and how long has he been involved?!

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #6

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

Dr. Joy has reunited with her missing patients. Now all the survivors of Arkham Asylum's destruction are together again under one very, very nice and normal roof. But they are not alone in this strange reflection of their old home. For there is a specter with them, one of flame, flesh, and righteous fury—the angel Azrael, and he is very, very angry.

BATGIRLS #4

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

THE BATMAN variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Int'l Women's Day variant cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

The Batgirls have enough evidence to expose Tutor for his crimes: his underground art gallery of stolen goods. But will Steph be pulled into a hypnotic trance again like last time? Meanwhile, get ready for magical bookstores, a kick-butt fight scene, and to top it all off, Babs gets asked on…a date…with an ex? Also: first appearance of new villain SPELLBINDER!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #3

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

The Batman variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 10 | $5.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

While training in Paris with an infamous cat burglar, Bruce gets caught in a web between Henri Ducard and a serial killer known as the Foundling…will this "first test" for the young Batman prove deadly?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #13

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, RAM V, and MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, KARL MOSTERT, ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN, TREVOR SCOTT, ARIST DEYN, and others

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Variant covers by KARL MOSTERT with TRISH MULVIHILL and DAVID MARQUEZ

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 3/8/22

John Constantine enters the fray to help Batman and Zatanna with their mystical woes, but will he only tear the two further apart? In the final "Eternity" chapter, Christopher Freeman comes face to face with a brutal killer to help solve a decades-old murder…will he survive? Ace the Bat-Hound leads his posse of DC Super-Pets—Merton, Lil' Nutz the thieving squirrel, and Ursa the Russian bear—as they finally break free from the evil lab! But will they get very far without knowing where Batman is held captive?

BLUE & GOLD #7

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8

ON SALE 3/15/22

RESOLICIT! Blue & Gold Restoration is up and running, with Booster Gold and Blue Beetle taking on any number of strange cases, from paranormal extremes to lost civilizations, ancient aliens, gateways to other dimensions, and even super-villains looking for help in going straight! But what happens when one of the threats turns out to be an old friend? Guest-starring Jaime Reyes as the Blue Beetle!

CATWOMAN #41

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

The Batman variant cover by JENNY FRISON

International Women's Day variant cover by DANI

$3.99 | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

With Batman out of the picture, Catwoman would be wise to remember that there are more than bats in Gotham's belfries. Speaking of bats, Onyx returns to her home city to bat cleanup and make sure Catwoman's not letting any strays into her city…and with no big Bat in the shadows, those pesky no-killing rules are off the table. Let's see if Catwoman and Onyx can agree on a target…

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

Betrayals and assassinations have brought the world to the brink of war! As the Kingdom of Storms and Themyscira prepare for invasion, the El family is reunited at last to mourn their father…but what secrets does Bruce Wayne have that could prove vital to the future of the land?

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #6

Written by MARCUS PARKS and HENRY ZEBROWSKI

Art and cover by JOHN McCREA and PJ HOLDEN

Variant cover by AMANDA CONNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

17+

After five issues of blood, Bible verses, barf, and Blorps, it's all come down to this. How on Earth will a seminary dropout and his noseless pal save the day? The biblical, bizarre, and sometimes nauseating saga of Edgar Wiggins reaches its biblical, bizarre, and sometimes nauseating conclusion in this final issue that needs to be seen to be believed!

DC VS. VAMPIRES #6

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

Batman gets the upper hand on the vampires who have infiltrated the Justice League…but the Vampire King finally reveals himself, and it will be the most jaw-dropping moment of 2022! The shocking, bestselling series reaches its blood-drenched halfway point!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

1:25 variant cover by ACKY BRIGHT

$3.99 | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

Father versus daughter as Slade Wilson's daughter Ravager guest-stars!

Ravager wants to know why Deathstroke has claimed the title of "King of the Super-Villains" and brings along the mysterious Respawn with her. Past secrets explode with a cliffhanger that leads directly into the "Shadow War" crossover!

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #11

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

The Next Joker's rampage continues! All hell breaks loose in Gotham City as Jason Todd, a.k.a. Peacekeeper Red, enlists the Next Batman and Hunter Panic to battle the Next Joker for the life of…Tobias Whale? Plus, Talia makes a move that will change Nightwing forever!

GREEN LANTERN #12

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

As the dust settles after the battle with the Anti-Guardian, John Stewart, Jo Mullein, and the rest of the Corps pick up the pieces and adjust to their new status quo. The day might be saved, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Everything you know about Green Lanterns is about to change!

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #6

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

Mercenaries, police, backstabbing businessmen, and more have all tried to keep Curtis Metcalf down. His reputation is in tatters, his suit nearly destroyed, and his body beaten, and still nothing can stop Curtis from getting his revenge. It's time for Edwin Alva to realize just how big of a mistake he made in underestimating the power of Hardware's rage!

HARLEY QUINN #13

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

The Batman variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

It's a whole new year of me, Harley Quinn! I've learned the ins and outs of Gotham's lovely sewage system, and I've even made some unexpected friends along the way. I mean, except for one very murderous new vigilante roaming the streets, a new homicide detective convinced I'm the killer, and the acclaimed Spice World (1997) film not being on a single streaming platform. Other than that…totally fine. Year two starts here with a new arc…brand new characters…and some all-too-familiar faces from my past who maybe aren't so happy to see me.

I AM BATMAN #7

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by DIKE RUAN

$3.99 | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

THE DARK KNIGHT COMES TO NEW YORK CITY! Batman's arrival in New York City went even more smoothly than Jace could have hoped. The mayor and law enforcement are trying to cooperate with their new Dark Knight in ways Gotham never did, and his family has settled quickly into a happy routine. But there's a rotten core to the Big Apple, and a mysterious new serial killer is going to exploit it…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #74

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, WADE VON GRAWBADGER, and SZYMON KUDRANSKI

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE and NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

THE BATMAN variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

Justice League Dark crossover conclusion! Another full double-size issue crossover spectacular as Xanadoth, the original Lord of Chaos, has returned. With unlimited power and revenge against all on its mind, the Lord of chaos has taken the form of Black Adam and no. One. Is. Safe. The final chapter of the Eisner-winning Bendis Justice League run wraps up with brand-new status quo for all!

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by ANDREI BRESSAN

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:25 variant cover by ANDREI BRESSAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 5 | $5.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

In this shocking conclusion, Justice League Incarnate must face their worst threat yet: each other! With half the team under the control of the forces of darkness, what chance do they have of stopping Darkseid from achieving his ultimate victory? No matter who wins, everyone loses because the real crisis has yet to come…



JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

The Justice League is trapped in the 31st century with the Legion of Super-Heroes, while the looming terror of the Great Darkness hovers over both time period simultaneously. Even as the great heroes of the 21st century get to experience the fantastic far-flung future, the mysteries behind the Gold Lantern and the Great Darkness threaten all of existence. What is the secret behind the Great Darkness? And will the greatest heroes of two ages be able to stop it before it's too late?

LOONEY TUNES #265

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by ROBERT POPE and SCOTT McRAE

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/15/22

Ham-Fisted Karate is open for business, and Porky Pig has gathered a classroom full of students eager to learn the peaceful art of self-defense—in a bully-free zone, of course! Will the group be outmatched when a rival karate school of fearsome fighters crashes their class?

MAD MAGAZINE #25

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Art by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS WITH BRUSHES

Cover by TERRY WOLFINGER

$5.99 US | 56 pages | 8 1/8" x 10 1/2"

ON SALE 4/12/22

Celebrate 70 years of America's longest-running humor magazine! MAD continues to skewer everything pop culture! The April issue features a wide variety of classic parodies plus vintage MAD favorites like Spy vs. Spy, "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD will surely make the whole family laugh…while still managing to piss off some of the grand-folks.

MONKEY PRINCE #2

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by EJIKURE 吳偉傑

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

Batman and Robin fight with Pigsy over…a part of Monkey Prince's body that fell off and is rolling around moving on its own? And Pigsy better grab it quickly, before Monkey Prince transforms back into Marcus Sun, because there's no way a regular teenager could survive that!

NIGHTWING #90

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by GERALDO BORGES

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

The Batman variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

A Nightwing and Wally West story, part 1 of 2! When it's easier to go buy bagels as Nightwing than as Dick Grayson because everyone is either trying to get him for his money or kill him for the price on his head, Nightwing realizes he'll need to enlist the help of his Teen Titan friends as his bodyguards, and the first to volunteer is of course his best friend…Wally West, a.k.a. the Flash!

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #4

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6

ON SALE 3/1/22

Everyone must go! Under pressure from the board, Red Tornado is forced to fire some of his hero colleagues so the company can stay afloat. First on the chopping block…Power Girl! Will her self-help bible by Maxwell Lord assure her survival? Or is she as doomed as Krypton once was?

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #5

Written by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER and CRAIG TAILLEFER

Cover by MARCIO TAKARA

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant(card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/2022

Arlene is stranded without her partner and June Branch is trapped behind enemy lines, a prisoner of the bloodthirsty biker gang that's been turning Brody Island upside down hunting for magical Viking artifacts. But now that Arlene knows the Axe of Yggdrasil isn't the only weapon available, it just might spur her to get creative…

ROBIN #12

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

Demon versus detective! The Lazarus Tournament is over, and Damian returns to Gotham a changed hero! But there is one last opponent he might fight to the death…himself. This lead-in issue to the epic Shadow War event is one you dare not miss!

ROBINS #5

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

Trapped in a virtual prison, the Robins must face down their own gauntlet of bad memories. Every step they take places them further and further into their fabricated realities with no escape in sight! Can the Robins break free from their tragic pasts, or will they be lost to their former lives forever?

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #9

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE and TAMRA BONVILLAIN

Int'l Women's Day variant cover by JANAINA MEDEIROS

$3.99 | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

Superman/Nightwing crossover part 2 of 2! Nightwing promised Clark Kent that while he's off-planet, Nightwing would look after Clark's son, Jon, as he tries to fill his father's shoes as Superman. But with someone out there murdering superpowered people, is Nightwing in over his head? Read Nightwing #89 (in stores 2/15/22) for part 1 of this crossover story!

TASK FORCE Z #6

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/22/22

Secret-origin issue, baby! Task Force Z #5 was quite the disaster for Bane and Jason, huh? Let's give those two a minute to sort out their lives and travel back to the very beginnings of the team: where the black market Lazarus trade has just begun, and Two-Face makes a call that heywaitaminute this is going to inform the current story, isn't it?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #12

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12

ON SALE 3/8/22

Mystery Inc. gets a call from the most haunted hotel in the world. Birds are attacking! Plants are attacking! Creatures, monsters, and ghouls are attacking! Can they hold steady against so many different foes till the Bat-Family can make the trip all the way from Gotham?

THE HUMAN TARGET #6

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 12 | All covers card stock

ON SALE 3/22/22

17+

The most acclaimed book of the year continues!

After a tragic confrontation leaves a Justice Leaguer dead, Christopher Chance, the Human Target, is one step closer to solving his own murder…but also one step closer to his own grave. With only six days left, can he find the truth through webs of lies?



THE JOKER #13

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant cover by KIM JACINTO and JAMES HARREN

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 40 pages | All covers card stock

ON SALE 3/8/22

Vengeance has spent her short existence waiting for the moment she could kill The Joker, but she knows that if she fulfills her programming, she'll be dragged back into the servitude of the terrifying Knightfallen of Santa Prisca. Jim Gordon may be her only way out, but a revelation close to his heart has the potential to send him down a darker path. One he may never turn back from.

Backup: The trial of the century in Gotham City begins to draw to a close, and no one will be left happy with the results…except for one Alexis Kaye, a.k a. Punchline!

THE SWAMP THING #11

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 16 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 3/29/22

By popular demand, the Swamp Thing has returned and is extending his roots into Season Two! The climactic battle between Levi and his brother Jacob led to events that left the Swamp Thing broken up—literally. Now, with Levi fractured and on the edge of oblivion, an unlikely ally has entered the fray to piece him back together again: Tefé Holland, daughter of the original Swamp Thing.

TITANS UNITED #7

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JOSE LUIS and JONAS TRINDADE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

International Women's Day variant cover by CAT STAGGS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (card stock)

ON SALE 3/8/22

The Titans face their final challenge as the true enemy is revealed. An alien armada is heading toward Earth, and Superboy must decide once and for all where his true allegiance lies. Will Starfire join forces with her evil sister, and what mysteries lurk far below the streets of Metropolis?

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #5

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 3/15/22

The trial to determine the fate of humanity barrels toward a verdict as Wonder Woman is brought to Themyscira to face the wrath of the Amazons. After her battle with the Justice League, Diana is confronted with an angry sea monster, courtesy of Poseidon. But when Diana turns the tables on her Amazonian sisters and tries to escape the island, she's faced with someone from her past who brings difficult news that makes Diana question her own reality!

WORLD OF KRYPTON #4

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant cover by AUD KOCH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 3/1/22

The trial of the millennium! As Jor-El and his brother investigate the mysterious mass-extinction events ravaging Krypton's natural world, a much more public event holds the planet's attention—a member of the House of El stands trial for aiding violent revolutionaries. As all of Krypton watches, a betrayal is revealed that threatens to shatter the long-standing friendship between Jor-El and General Zod.



BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-525-4

ON SALE 4/19/22

17+

Somebody's scouring Gotham for a very powerful book—and they're covering their tracks with acts of horrific book-related terrorism. That book's power flows from Fabletown…which means it's fallen to Bigby Wolf to cross the dimensional divide and find it before it lands in the wrong hands. But unfortunately for Bigby, the Batman doesn't take kindly to interlopers in his city—and neither man backs down easily! Collects Batman vs. Bigby! A Wolf in Gotham #1-6.

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT DETECTIVE VOL. 6

Written by PETER MILLIGAN, MARV WOLFMAN, and others

Art by JIM APARO, NORM BREYFOGLE, MIKE DeCARLO, and others

Cover by MICHAEL GOLDEN

$24.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-330-4

ON SALE 5/3/22

Uncover the mysteries of which perpetrators are claiming to be Batman, bizarre disasters, persuasive killers, the Golem of Gotham story arc, and much more. Featuring classic Gotham characters, iconic Bat-gadgets, and new versions of "The Case of the Chemical Syndicate" to celebrate the Dark Knight's 600th appearance! Collects Detective Comics #622-633.

DC ONE MILLION OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by GRANT MORRISON and others

Art by VAL SEMEIKS and others

Cover by RYAN SOOK

$99.99 US | 1,080 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-616-9

ON SALE 5/3/22

Wonder Woman soars into new adventures in Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace Vol. 2. Collecting chapters 12-23 of the digital series, the Amazon Princess leaps into action around the globe. Whether it is teaming up with Zatanna on the Las Vegas Strip or working with The Cheetah to take down poachers in Africa, Wonder Woman never wavers in her quest for peaceOffered again! In the 853rd century, Earth remains safe, thanks to the heroics of the JLA of the future, but they have never met anything as deadly as Solaris, the Tyrant Sun. As this threat becomes too much to handle, these heroes of the future turn to the only group they know can help: the original JLA. Collects the entire DC One Million event! !

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and GIGI BALDASSINI

Cover by DAVID FINCH

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-520-9

ON SALE 4/19/22

The survivors have found a home on Earth-2, but it's a tenuous existence until the new Justice League receives a faint distress call from Earth. Can life possibly still exist on this dead planet? The new League, led by Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark—the new Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—must return home, but who—or what—is lying in wait for these fearless heroes? Collects Dceased: Dead Planet #1-7.

DEATH AND RETURN OF SUPERMAN OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by DAN JURGENS, KARL KESEL, JERRY ORDWAY, LOUISE SIMONSON, ROGER STERN, and others

Art by DAN JURGENS, BRETT BREEDING, TOM GRUMMETT, JON BOGDANOVE, JACKSON GUICE, and more

Cover by DAN JURGENS and BRETT BREEDING

$150.00 US | 1,408 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-546-9

ON SALE 5/10/2022

Offered again for the 30th anniversary! In one of the bestselling graphic novels of all time, Superman must risk everything to stop an unstoppable evil. But afterward, what will become of the world in his absence? Collects the full event from Action Comics, Superman, Adventures of Superman, Superman: The Man of Steel, Justice League America, and more.

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM VOL. 1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS and NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-436-3

ON SALE 4/12/22

Disaster strikes Gotham City, and all evidence points to the Next Batman! Red Hood must choose justice over his family and allies when the corrupt Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman dead or alive! Featuring the entire cast from the popular Future State Batman titles, this story line kicks off the next chapter in this forbidding world of tomorrow, and does so in brilliant, black-and-white storytelling! Collects Future State: Gotham #1-7 and stories from Future State: Dark Detective #2-4!

MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM

Written by BRANDON EASTON

Art by FICO OSSIO

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-435-6

ON SALE 4/5/22

Spinning out of DC Future State, the story of how Shilo Norman became the Mister Miracle of tomorrow is here! The Mister Miracle show used to be the hottest ticket in town, whether you caught him onstage escaping from perilous traps or spotted him on the streets of Metropolis taking out bad guys. What Shilo Norman forgot is the first rule of both showbiz and super-heroing: always leave them wanting more. Now it's time to start showing the world what a miracle man can do. Collecting the entire run of this miraculous series!

PHANTOM STRANGER OMNIBUS

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by JIM APARO

$125.00 US | 1,184 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-603-0

ON SALE 5/24/22

A supernatural hero with origins shrouded in mystery, the Phantom Stranger is one of DC's most enigmatic characters. This omnibus collects the Phantom Stranger's earliest adventures in the 1950s, his late-1960s revival, and early-1980s stories in the pages of The Saga of the Swamp Thing. Through it all, the Phantom Stranger has remained one of the most unique characters in comics, navigating the weird, scary side of the DC Universe!

SHAZAM!: TO HELL AND BACK

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$14.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-514-8

ON SALE 4/5/22

Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers. Why was the rest of his family cut off from the power of Shazam, and why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure to Hell to retrieve the missing Rock of Eternity. It's a journey that will change not just Billy, but the entire school! Collects Shazam! #1-4.

SUICIDE SQUAD: BAD BLOOD

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIEL SAMPERE, AND JUAN ALBARRAN

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$19.99 US | 288 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-512-4

ON SALE 4/5/22

Task Force X returns for its bloodiest mission yet, with a new team of unlikely villains from across the DC Universe! When the Suicide Squad is assigned to neutralize a group of international super-terrorists known as the Revolutionaries, the last thing they expect is for the survivors to join the team! Who can Harley Quinn and Deadshot trust when their new teammates are the very people they were sent to kill? Collects #1-11.



TAILS OF THE SUPER PETS

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-339-7

ON SALE 5/3/22

In this charming collection of classic tales from the Silver Age of comics, meet Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Ace the Bat-Hound, and more! Collects stories from Action Comics #261, #266, #277, #292, and #293; Batman #125; Adventure Comics #210, #256, #293, #322, and #364; Superman #176; Wonder Woman #23; and Superboy #76.

TALON BY JAMES TYNION IV

Written by JAMES TYNION IV, SCOTT SNYDER, and others

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, MIGUEL SEPULVEDA, and others

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$39.99 US | 440 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-515-5

ON SALE 4/26/22

Deadly assassin Calvin Rose seeks redemption and his freedom from the Court of Owls in this collection from Batman mastermind James Tynion IV and his collaborator Guillem March—springing forward from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's instant-classic story line "The Court of Owls"! Collects Talon #0-17 and Birds of Prey #21.



TEEN TITANS BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS and others

Art by MIKE McKONE, TONY S. DANIEL, TOM GRUMMETT, and others

Cover by MIKE McKONE and MARLO ALQUIZA

$150.00 US | 1,440 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-545-2

ON SALE 5/31/22

Offered again! Witness the birth of the new Teen Titans as Superboy, Kid Flash, Robin, Wonder Girl, Cyborg, and more join together to reform the DC Universe's premiere teen super-team! This hardcover omnibus is a must for any Teen Titans fan and collects Johns's entire epic run.

WHO'S WHO OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$125.00 US | 1,208 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-519-3

ON SALE 5/10/22

DC's encyclopedia of heroes and villains steps into the 1990s in this massive hardcover continuing the classic Who's Who biography series! Also includes the spinoff series Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes, spotlighting DC's greatest team of the 30th century. Collects Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes #1-7, Who's Who in the DC Universe #1-16, and Who's Who Update 1993 #1-2.