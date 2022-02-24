DC Comics Mash Up Mecha Anime For DC Mech

They've just done it with Justice League and dinosaurs, so why not? Announced at ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, which is taking place virtually around the world for a second year in a row, DC Mech is a new comic book series that melds the DC universe and mecha anime, by Kenny Porter, Baldemar Rivas and Mike Spicer.

At the end of World War II, Earth was invaded by giant mechanized Parademons from a planet called APOKOLIPS. The planet's protectors, the Justice Society of America, were devastated and with them, the age of Super Heroes came to an end, and the era of the Mech began. In the ensuing years, the world has stockpiled colossal battle suits piloted by elite warriors, waiting for the day Apokolips returns. But when Kal-El, the last son of a dying world, crash lands in Metropolis with his own warsuit, he'll face down two of earth's greatest Mech fighters, The Flash and Batman. The dawn of a brave new mechanized DCU is here from the rising star creative team of Kenny Porter (Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Fearless) and Baldemar Rivas (Robins, Batman: Urban Legends). Issue #1 (of 6) is on sale July 26.

Mecha anime, known in Japan as robot anime is anime that feature robots (mecha) in battle. The genre is broken down into two subcategories; "super robot", featuring super-sized, implausible robots, and "real robot", where robots are governed by realistic physics and technological limitations. Mecha series cover a wide variety of genres, from action to comedy to drama, and the genre has expanded into other media, such as video game adaptations. Mecha has also contributed to the popularity of scale model robots. And yes, of course there are going to be toys of this, how could there not be?