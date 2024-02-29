Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: editor, jobwatch, Warner Bros

DC Comics Pay Their Cleaners More Than Their Associate Editors?

DC Comics is advertising new positions for Editor, Associate Editor and Director, Talent Relations. But also for cleaners and caterers.

Previously on Bleeding Cool, we reported that DC Comics was looking for a Group Editor, potentially as we saw it, to take over from Ben Abernathy and he jumped from the Batman books to Skybound, with fellow Group Editor Katie Kubert filling in until a replacement could be found. Well, it seems that this job has now been filled, as the listing is no longer live on the site.

But could it have been an internal promotion? Because they have now added two new positions, for Editor and Associate Editor. The Editor job has a salary of $53,900 to $100,100 per year. While the Associate Editor has a salary of $38,511 to $71,521 per year. The latter of which may seem a tad on the low side. They are also hiring a Director, Talent Relations. from $83,090 to $154,310 a year… Larry Ganem is currently the VP of Editorial Programming and Talent Strategy which may have some overlap.

But if you had the Associate Editor job at the lower end of that scale, that would work out at $18.26 an hour. And they are also advertising for a Custodian ay $18.55 per hour, What's a Custodian, you ask? Well, the role would be defined as one who "Cleans assigned area as outlined by management. Possibility of weekends and/or holiday shifts.., Trash pick-up, dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning ceiling vents, detail restroom cleaning (private office and public), floor waxing, window cleaning, etc. Physical exertion requires standing for long periods, walking, bending, lifting, and maneuvering heavy weights up to 50+ lbs. Driving carts between buildings to transport cleaning supplies."

So, yes, cleaning DC Comics offices. for 29 cents an hour more than the lowest level of salary for an Associate Editor at DC. Or, also for $18.54 an hour, the job of "Utility" for the Food Services department, duties which "include opening and closing the cafeteria, cashier, bussing, barista service, stocking, food delivery, and servicing cast & crew."

So. you want to break into comic books? Why not break into cleaning and catering instead?

The Editor position manages a line of editorial products within the DC Universe imprint, including periodical comic books, graphic novels, collected editions, and other formats related to DC characters, worlds, stories, and new IP. This role provides creative direction and oversight of new storylines that expand the character mythos and build on the existing foundation of the DC Universe and other robust fictional worlds.

Your Role Accountabilities…

Manages editorial product based on existing IP and leverages their wide, commercial appeal to expand readership.

Manages the creative process from conception through publication. Ensures that schedules and budgets are met, and product quality meets or exceeds DC's editorial standards. Seeks ways to keep ongoing series fresh and exciting.

Builds and maintains an extensive list of author, artist, and agent contacts.

Identifies and develops new editorial products for the DC Universe.

Writes tip sheets, cover copy, catalog copy, and other relevant material, and ensures that Sales and Marketing have the required materials in advance of due dates for partners and distributors.

Ensures that all content is developmentally and thematically appropriate for the intended audiences.

Supervises and develops junior staff members.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications & Experience…

At least six (6) years of editorial experience required.

Bachelor's degree in a related field or equivalent experience required.

Must have the ability to manage a creative team.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively and tactfully (both verbally and in writing) with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Must have the ability to organize, work well under time constraints, meet deadlines, and manage multiple tasks and project elements simultaneously.

Knowledge of art, and the ability to discuss composition, color, and design required.

Developmental editing experience required.

Copyediting and proofreading skills (CMOS) required.

Proficiency using Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) and Adobe Creative Cloud software (Acrobat and Photoshop) required.

Must be comfortable traveling domestically up to 5% of the time.

Knowledge of and contacts in the publishing/comic book industry strongly preferred.

Knowledge of core comic book mythologies and terminology strongly preferred.

Public speaking aptitude preferred.

The Associate Editor assists the Supervising Editor in the creation, development, and maintenance of DC Comics with an eye toward new markets.

Your Role Accountabilities…

Supervising Editor with creation, development, and production of DC Comics, including licensed comics, digital comics including vertical scrolling, media tie-in comics, global cooperative works, collected editions, and custom projects.

Edits several monthly titles under the supervision of their Supervising Editor.

Copyedits and proofreads books to ensure accuracy.

Assists Editors in maintaining story continuity.

Identifies and recommends potential talent and maintains relationships with current talent.

Identifies and recommends potential new projects, particularly aimed at global and mass markets.

Generates and maintains vouchers/contracts for talent as needed.

Populates necessary materials for solicitations and collected editions, including writing synopses, back cover copy, and solicitation text as needed.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications & Experience…

Two or more years (2+) of related experience as an Assistant Editor or above required.

Bachelor's degree in a related field or equivalent experience required.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively and tactfully (both verbally and in writing) with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Must have the ability to organize, work well under time constraints, meet deadlines, and manage multiple tasks and project elements simultaneously.

Must have the ability to pay close attention to details.

Knowledge of core comic book mythologies and terminology required.

Knowledge of art, and the ability to discuss composition, color, and design required.

Proficiency using Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) and Adobe Acrobat required.

Proficiency using (primarily Photoshop) preferred.

Knowledge of publishing/comic book industry strongly preferred.

Copyediting and proofreading skills strongly preferred.

The Director of Talent Relations oversees the development and management of DC's freelance talent. This role serves as a bridge between talent and all business-related departments within the company (such as Business Affairs, Legal, Publicity, Royalties, etc.) The Director also manages logistics for talent-centric DC events, including creative summits and social events.

Your Role Accountabilities…

Responsible for all non-editorial related communications and outreach to DC's freelance talent pool such as company news, updates to policies and procedures, requests for information, workload status checks, deadline reviews, payments, etc.

Serves as the company ombudsman for fielding, researching, and answering talent questions or concerns as they arise.

Works with the VP, Editorial Programming & Talent Strategy on the management of talent page rates and monitors the workload and delivery of all contracted talent.

Oversees the logistical management and budget of company sponsored talent related events and special projects, including summits, conventions, hospitality suites, book tours, etc.

Supervises the day-to-day administrative talent relations activities such as talent set-up, independent contractor approvals, delivery of service comp, and company sponsored talent travel.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications & Experience…

Seven (7) years of progressive experience managing creative talent required.

Five (5) years of experience managing a client service focused team strongly preferred.

Bachelor's degree in a related field or equivalent experience required.

Must be able to communicate effectively and tactfully (both verbally and in writing) with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Must be able to organize and pay close attention to details.

Must be able to work well under time constraints, meet deadlines, and manage multiple tasks and project elements simultaneously.

Must be able to handle the logistical management of large-scope projects.

Proficiency using Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) required.

Familiarity with NAV (Navision) software is a plus.

Experience building presentations with Keynote and/or PowerPoint is a plus.

Must be able to travel approximately 10% of the time.

Your New Role:

Cleans assigned area as outlined by management. Possibility of weekends and/or holiday shifts.

Your Role Accountabilities:

Trash pick-up, dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning ceiling vents, detail restroom cleaning (private office and public), floor waxing, window cleaning, etc.

Physical exertion requiring standing for long periods, walking, bending, lifting, and maneuvering heavy weights up to 50+ lbs.

Driving carts between buildings to transport cleaning supplies

Qualifications & Experience:

Valid CA Driver's License and good record of safe driving.

Prefer 1-2 years large commercial facilities (medical center, school campus, major hotel) janitorial experience, and knowledge of cleaning chemicals, supplies, and Material Safety Data Sheets "MSDS".

Your New Role:

Utility for the Food Services department.

Your Role Accountabilities:

Duties include opening and closing the cafeteria, cashier, bussing, barista service, stocking, food delivery, and servicing cast & crew.

Qualifications & Experience:

Must have 1-2 years food and beverage experience.

Previous banquet or food services experience preferred.

Must have good verbal communication skills.

Ability to work a flexible schedule that may include frequently working beyond the standard shift of approximately 4.5-8 hours per day is required.

Physical exertion requiring standing for long periods, walking, bending, lifting, carrying, and maneuvering heavy weights up to 50+ lbs.

