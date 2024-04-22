Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, omnibus, phil hester, swamp thing

DC Comics Publish Mark Millar's Swamp Thing Omnibus, With Phil Hester

DC Comics are to publish Mark Millar and Phil Hester's Swamp Thing #140-171 as an Omnibus for September 2024

Mark Millar may be threatening to not write Superman for DC Comics as he previously promised for 2025, instead choosing to publish them in ten years' time when Superman is in the public domain. In a move that people (like me) have seen as negotiating with DC in public. But he has written an afterword for a new Swamp Thing Omnibus collecting the Swamp Thing stories he writes solo, as well as the four he had a co-credit with Grant Morrison, and drawn by Phil Hester. I will say, that these are some of my very favourite Mark Millar comics, along with The Ultimates, The Unfunnies and Superman Adventures. Although not everyone agrees. But there's a good take on what worked the best over here.



Swamp Thing Hardcover – January 14, 2025 by Mark Millar, Phil Hester

Spellbinding Swamp Thing tales from superstar writer Mark Millar and acclaimed artist Phil Hester are back in print, and collected in the omnibus format for the first time! Before Mark Millar was the superstar writer behind Kick-Ass, Wanted, and Kingsman, some of his first high-profile work in comics was more than 30 issues of DC/Vertigo's Swamp Thing, following the seminal work of writers like Alan Moore and Nancy A. Collins. In this run, Millar was joined by Phil Hester, one of the most celebrated artists in comics, also in an early point in his career. Hester subsequently gained renown for his work on Green Arrow, Firebreather, The Irredeemable Ant-Man, and more. This formative work from two of the medium's top creators returns in Swamp Thing by Mark Millar and Phil Hester Omnibus, collecting their full run on the series in the omnibus format, along with a slew of extras!

This volume collects Swamp Thing (vol. 2) #140-171, with a brand-new introduction by Hester, a brand-new afterword by Millar, and a gallery of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes artwork.

