James Tynion Teases New Batman Comic With Guillem March – In March?

Things are going to be a little quiet on the Batman front until the end of the year, when I can start talking about what Jorge Jimenez and I are building in the Batman title in March, and what Guillem March and I are building in [REDACTED BY DC PR TEAM UNDER PAINS OF DEATH]… This week sees an aftermath issue to Joker War that starts to set the stage for the new direction the title will take in 2021, the start of an exciting new status quo for Gotham City.

So Jorge Jimenez and James Tynion IV on Batman going forward for 2021 after Future State – and another Batman-related title by Tynion IV and Guillem March. Both artists worked with Tynion recently on The Joker War and its run-up. Could we be getting a House Of X/Powers Of X Mighty Morphin/Power Rangers type of publishing schedule and creation?

Guillem March is a Spanish comic book artist who worked for Spanish Publisher Eros Comix on some of their adult comic books in 2000. His first published work for DC Comics in 2008 was on the title Joker's Asylum: Poison Ivy and he later worked Batman, Detective Comics, Azrael: Death's Dark Knight, Oracle: The Cure, Gotham Gazette and Gotham City Sirens, before relaunching Catwoman for the New 52. as well as Marvel's Wolverines. But now it appears that he is back to the bat.