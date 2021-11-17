DC Comics Publishes Milestones In History For Black History Month

DC Comics is publishing a new title for February 2022, Milestones In History as an anthology of Milestone Media characters looking at Black history. For Black History Month. You can see what they did there.

Milestones In History

Celebrate Black History Month the Milestone way, as the superpowered citizens of Dakota (including Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and more) narrate the true stories of Black trailblazers from across human history! Witness the military campaigns of Hannibal and the Queen of Sheba, the literary accomplishments of Alexandre Dumas, the World War One dogfights of Eugene Bullard against the legendary Red Baron, and many, many more, all written and drawn by a who's who of comics and literary talent! On sale February 15th, this 96 page anthology honors Black History from around the world in a beautiful, prestige format book.

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN, ALICE RANDALL, TOURÉ, MICHAEL HARRIOT, and more

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by CHRISCROSS

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$9.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige Format | One-shot

ON SALE 2/15/22

DC Comics will also be publishing the first collection of Static: Season One, by writers Vita Ayala and Reginald Hudlin, with art by Denys Cowan, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, CHRISCROSS, and more, on sale February 22nd.

And DC Comics will also be giving a number of its titles Black History Month-themed variant covers for February, including this Nubia & the Amazons #5 variant cover by Alexis Franklin…

Milestone Media is a company best known for creating Milestone Comics, which were published and distributed by DC Comics and the Static Shock animated series. It was founded in 1993 by a coalition of African-American artists and writers, consisting of the late Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis and Derek T. Dingle. The founders observed that minorities were severely underrepresented in American comics and wished to address this.