DC Comics Replaces Poison Ivy, Catwoman And Harley Quinn In July

DC Comics replaces Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Harley Quinn in July with Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit for five issues

DC Comics has confirmed that their Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn solo books will skip their July 2025 issues in the upcoming DC solicits and solicitations. Instead, DC Comics will publish one weekly comic with all three of them, for the five weeks of July. Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit by Leah Williams and Haining will take the cast from Gotham into space, from the 2nd of July.

"There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner — the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

"Back by popular demand, the Sirens are returning to take down their most dangerous foe yet — Despero! (The fact that they might have to save the world in the process of defeating Despero is more or less incidental." – Leah Williams. "Who could say no to a chaotic party starring the Gotham City Sirens and Despero? I know I couldn't!" – Haining.

All of the issues will feature main covers from Terry and Rachel Dodson, an interlocking set of variant covers by Guillem March, and more covers from Helen Mask, Noobovich, and Kyuyong Eom.

