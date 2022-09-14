DC Comics Tries To Fix Its Hispanic Heritage Variant Covers Again

September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and last month DC Comics planned to celebrate this with variant covers came a real cropper, with a number of the covers criticised of being offensively simplistic and reductive,, often just having a DC superhero character with foodstuff stereotypically associated with Hispanic cuisine such as tamales, pupusas, and plátanos. You can check out a few of their tweets at the time right here.

Now DC Comics has amended a number of the covers and, because this decision happened after Final Order Cutoff, the variant-covered comic books will allow be returnable.

Titans United: Bloodpact #1, I Am Batman #13, The Jurassic League #5, Task Force Z #12, and Young Justice: Targets #3 all have new or updated Hispanic Heritage Month variant covers.

As a result, there are also some delays. I Am Batman #13 and The Jurassic League #5 Hispanic Heritage Month variant covers have now been delayed from the 13th of September to the 27th of September, and the Task Force Z #12 and Young Justice: Targets #3 Hispanic Heritage Month variant covers have been delayed from the 27trh of September to the 4th of October.

Updated covers are seen below, the old one on the left, the new one on the right. The variant for Titans United, featuring Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, originally appeared to feature something other than a food theme, homaging La Patria, a painting by famous Mexican mural artist Jorge González Camarena, but that itself had caused legal issues for DC and Jorge Molina, and was replaced with imagery featuring a grocery bag full of tamales with the word "tamales" on it in Rayner's hand instead. It appears to have been restored to the original, previously rejected cover.

The Green Lantern Jessica Cruz no longer is in need of a snack.

Nor is Jamie Reyes, the Blue Beetle, now part of a fireworks display.

Bane is just…Bane, in no need of the bill. But is standing in an alleyway in the rain.

Renee Montoya, The Question has no need for your fruit and your vegetables.

But these covers remain as originally planned. So, some food covers, just not *all* food covers…

Will this go down any better?