DC Comics' Truly Bizarre Misprint Of Underworld Unleashed

Recently DC Comics issued a 25th Anniversary edition of their event from the last century, Underworld Unleashed. And it contains quite the oddity in both print and digital editions. A Bleeding Cool reader who wishes to remain anonymous (smart chap) noticed something rather obviously missing.

The original series has a gimmick using neon green ink throughout the series. Something that you wouldn't be able to replicate digitally, and would have to spend more when reprinting the series in print. However, instead of just not bothering and using a normal green colour, both in print and digital, the neon green has been removed entirely replaces with just white.

Which makes for a bizarre read – especially when the nature of the green colour is called out by characters in the story…

Here's the listing for the new Underworld Unleashed collection.

When the demon Neron boosts the powers of the DC Universe's villains, Earth's heroes struggle to save humanity! Neron makes DC's villains–and heroes–an offer they can't refuse, dangling serious power upgrades at the cost of their souls. Who will say yes? Who will say no? And will the DC Universe ever be the same? Underworld Unleashed: The 25th Anniversary Edition collects the main series by Mark Waid and Howard Porter, along with tie-ins expanding the world of the story. Written by: Mark Waid, Scott Peterson, Paul Kupperberg, Alan Grant, and Roger Stern Art by: Howard Porter, Phil Jimenez, Stefano Raffaele, Brian Stelfreeze, and Anthony Williams Collecting: The Unexpected #1, Underworld Unleashed #1-3, Underworld Unleashed:Abyss–Hell's Sentinel #1, Underworld Unleashed: Apokolips–Dark Uprising #1, Underworld Unleashed: Batman–Devil's Asylum #1, and Underworld Unleashed: Patterns of Fear #1.

Will this necessitate a recall and reprint? A digital edit? Or will they just not bother?