Yes, Batman got married in Batman/Catwoman #12. But in the regular Batman #126 comic book series published this coming Tuesday (preview below) it is confirmed that they did no such thing. Sorry Tom King fans. Tom King has said that his run on Batman, from 2016 to 2019, was the story of Batman and Catwoman. A year into his run, with Batman #24, he specifically got David Finch to draw this proposal scene, even firing his own editor, to do so. The huge sales that Batman was enjoying gave Tom King far more power than he might otherwise have enjoyed at DC Comics. He was untouchable.

The halfway point in what was planned as a hundred-plus issue run, was marked by their wedding – or rather a lack of it.

Selina Kyle was persuaded against it by her best friend, Holly Robinson, being manipulated by Bane and the Psycho Pirate, as a way to break Bruce Wayne. It kinda worked.

But Tom King stated that he had a big change to Batman that had to ask the bosses at Warner Bros and AT&T about, when this storyline was the original plan for the ongoing Batman seriest. And he got it. However, the dream-arc Knightmares saw sales on Batman start to slip, and it was enough for DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras and Publisher Dan DiDio to take advantage of, able to fire Tom King off the book with Batman #85 in 2019, a story broken by Bleeding Cool, with James Tynion IV brought in to fill in on the book for a year until Batman #100 reboot into Batman #1 with Jace or Tim Fox as the 5G Batman going forward written by John Ridley. Or that was the plan before both DiDio and Harras were also fired. So in their final issue of Batman, Tom King, Mikel Janin and friends, recalled the wedding that wasn't.

And in Batman #85 wondered if that drunkard judge is still available. No. But here's the thing. It may have been official, but it would not have been a legal ceremony anyway. Too many secret identities to hold.

From here on in, as far as Tom King was concerned, to all intents and purposes, Batman and Catwoman, Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, were married. They just didn't need a piece of paper to say so. And that was Tom King's present to Batman fans. However, with Tom King jettisoned from the Batbooks, Batman and Catwoman split up. Indeed, Bleeding Cool has recently run gossip as to who Selina Kule will be sleeping with next.

As a sop, Tom King was given the Batman/Catwoman mini-series by DC Comics with his artist companion from Batman and Heroes In Crisis, Clay Mann, as a place to run his planned Batman storyline to its conclusion. Batman and Catwoman were going to get married properly. I say, properly, it would have been in the Gotham equivalent of a Las Vegas Elvis Wedding Chapel. A Batman Wedding Chapel. And Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle got to use the words they had been holding back for years.

But in the preview to Batman #126 below. This most definitely did not happen. And while Damian Wayne tells his Bruce Wayne that Batman is not the boss of him, Batman reflects "I couldn't marry Selina. I can't afford that kind of distraction." All though, as Batman gossip reaches me, the truth about Failsafe may rely on Batman having forgotten very important things in his life – is this a get-out clause? Batman #126 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega, Tomeu Morey and Clayton Cowles is published this Tuesday.

