DC Confirms Dan Slott On Superman Unlimited With Rafael Albuquerque

DC confirms an earlier Bleeding Cool story from last year that Dan Slott will be writing Superman Unlimited drawn by Rafael Albuquerque

Back in November 2024, Bleeding Cool reported the word that Dan Slott would be writing Superman for DC Comics in 2025. This will be the first DC Comics title that Dan Slott has written for decades as a Marvel exclusive writer. Back in 2016, Dan Slott told former Bleeding Cool writer Nevs Coleman, "Last time my contract came up, DC asked me to come over specifically to write Superman AND Batman comics," but that "I'm under a Marvel Exclusive contract for 3 years." Looks like that is now up, with Superman Unlimited by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque launching inn April and part of the movie-accompanying Summer Of Superman initiative. We also learned that DC Comics will be offering a DC All-In Free Comic Book Day Special Edition, including a ten-page prelude of their run.

"DC today announced a new ongoing comic book series, Superman Unlimited by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque, launching in May 2025. Dan Slott, known for his expansive world-building as the writer of Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer, She-Hulk, Mighty Avengers, Superior Spider-Man and more, makes his DC ongoing comic book series debut with Superman Unlimited. Superman Unlimited will be a driving force and key title in DC's upcoming All In "Summer of Superman" publishing initiative, along with DC's Action Comics and Superman comic book series, and more. Look for more "Summer of Superman" news in the coming weeks! Superman Unlimited #1 will be available at local comic book shops and online retailers on Wednesday May 21, and the new ongoing series will launch with a 10-page prelude by Slott and Albuquerque in DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1 on Saturday, May 3, as part of DC's Free Comic Book Day programming. This is the perfect time for both regular comic book readers and new readers to jump on board for an all-new era for Superman!

"He's the first and the greatest superhero of all-time, and I've been waiting my whole life to tell stories about him," said Slott, "Not just because of all the amazing powers he has, but because of who he is inside. Rafael Albuquerque and I are going to take him—and you—to places you'll want to escape to every month. Millions of surprising ideas for Superman, Lois, the supporting cast, classic rogues, and all-new friends and foes too. If you've never read a Superman book, a DC book, or any comic book before—or if you've been a Superman fan your entire life—you couldn't ask for a better place to take the leap and go all in than Superman Unlimited #1."

To kick off DC's Superman Unlimited series in May, a massive extinction-level Kryptonite asteroid showers Superman's greatest weakness down upon the earth, creating an arms race for the new most valuable resource on the planet: Green K. The greater availability of Kryptonite in the DC Universe changes the balance of power in the criminal empires of Metropolis and across the globe: Intergang, under new leadership, is on the rise, with practically all their foot soldiers carrying at least one clip of Kryptonite bullets on them. The asteroid left massive Kryptonite deposits to be mined, and it houses unlimited horrors yet to be unpacked. To survive, Superman will need to forge new alliances, new tech and new tactics if he hopes to carry on his quest for truth, justice and a better tomorrow! Superman Unlimited won't just provide Superman's nemeses with near-unlimited Kryptonite: the Daily Planet gets an upgrade. A merger with a new incarnation of Morgan Edge's Galaxy Communications expands the Daily Planet brand into a multimedia news platform with a cable news channel, website, strong social media presence, and—yes—Lois Lane is still editor in chief. Daily Planet regulars Jimmy Olsen, Ron Troupe, Cat Grant and Steve Lombard will staff satellite branches across the DC universe, creating a global network. Behind it all is the tech savvy of a new IT specialist from Gorilla City, King Solovar's goddaughter, Tee-Nah.

"Superman Unlimited adds to the foundation of DC's Superman comics in the same way Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness's Superman/Batman did in the early 2000s," said DC group editor Paul Kaminski. "Superman Unlimited will capture the big, fun, high-flying adventures that Superman is known for, while also providing big moments for DC's Superman-related comics with the introduction of a massive new Kryptonite deposit. Imagine a world where Superman is stopping a bank robbery, but every weapon is packed with Kryptonite ammunition and every petty criminal carries a Kryptonite shiv. This is a world of unlimited danger on a level that Superman, and DC's Superman family of characters, has never faced before."

"We just launched Justice League Unlimited in the fall, and Mark Waid and Dan Mora are telling a tale of unlimited Super Heroes in that ongoing series," continued Kaminski. "In contrast, Slott and Albuquerque's Superman Unlimited is a tale of unlimited Super-Villains that are super-charged by Kryptonite. Green K is everywhere. Superman is going to need to get to work and adapt to survive. Every line of Dan's pitch is packed with surprises and every line Rafa draws is stunning… 2025 is truly going to be Superman UNLIMITED."

Superman Unlimited #1, written by Dan Slott with art and cover by Rafael Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo, will publish on May 21, 2025. Main cover will retail at $4.99 US while card stock variants will retail at $5.99 US. DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1 will publish on Saturday May 3, offered for free while supplies last at participating comic book stores.

DC's "Summer of Superman" comic books will feature limited and ongoing series starring Superboy, Supergirl, Krypto, and more, and the event will highlight DC's deep roster of Superman-related characters. Stay tuned for more comic book announcements to follow Superman Unlimited.