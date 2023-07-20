Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: batwing, batwoman, Drummer, planetary, the outsiders

DC Confirms That's A Version of Planetary's Drummer in The Outsiders

DC Comics PR states "Outsiders brings a new-look Batwoman together with Luke Fox/Batwing, and a new version of The Drummer." As in, Planetary.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported on news from San Diego Comic-Con that Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey are to create a new version of The Outsiders comic book for DC Comics, spinning out of the events of the upcoming Gotham War event and the current Knight Terrors crossover. That it would be an archaeological book of the DC Comics universe, looking at how the various Crises hit comic book continuity, and unearthing what fell between the cracks. With Kate Kane – Batwoman, and Luke Fox – Batwing, together with a third unnamed member.

Bleeding Cool made the point that this seemed to be a "more empathetic version of Planetary" and that we seemed to have Luke Fox looking like Elijah Snow wearing the white suit, Kate Kane in her Batwoman suit but posing like Jakita Wagner and someone with drumsticks like The Drummer. With a world in the fashion of the Planetary ogo.

Was this a coincidence? A homage? Neither, as DC Comics PR states that "the pair brought breaking news to the fans at the panel on their next DC project. Scheduled for November, Outsiders brings a new-look Batwoman together with Luke Fox/Batwing, and a new version of The Drummer." So, yes, that is the Drummer, the resemblance is intentional, The Outsiders are basically the new Planetary, in a world that still doesn't have a Justice League back (for a few minutes).

Planetary of course, was meant to be a creator-participant creation of Warren Ellis and John Cassaday for DC/Wildstorm. By not actually calling the book Planetary and including a different Drummer, might DC Comics skirt around any ownership or payment issues? Pure speculation there, of course.

Published between 1998 and 2009, Planetary were composed of Elijah Snow, a Century Baby like Jenny Sparks, who has the power of heat subtraction, later revealed as The Fourth Man who created Planetary. Jakita Wagner, daughter of Lord Blackstock (another Century Baby) and a scientist in the hidden African city of Opak-Re with enhanced strength, speed, and senses. And The Drummer, the information-gathering specialist of Planetary, kidnapped by the Four, then rescued and adopted by Snow. And the there was the late Ambrose Chase, son of a test subject from Science City Zero, created by the Four's Randall Dowling. They delved into a rich, deep and fantastical history of their Earth, reflecting all manner of pulp fiction tropes, reminiscent of League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen. The antagonists of Planetary were The Four, based on the Fantastic Four, Randall Dowling, Kim Süskind, William Leather and Jacob Greenem with powers of "mind stretching" seen as a heavy influence on the creation of The Maker in Marvel's Ultimate Universe.

So… how much like Planetary will The Outsiders be? And who is the new Drummer after all?

