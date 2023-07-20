Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Collin Kelly, Gotham War, Jackson Lanzing, planetary, robert carey, the outsiders

Batwoman & Batwing Lead a New Planetary-Style Outsiders Comic From DC

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey are to create a new version of The Outsiders comic book for DC Comics.

Bleeding Cool learns from San Diego Comic-Con that Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey are to create a new version of The Outsiders comic book for DC Comics, spinning out of the events of the upcoming Gotham War event and the current Knight Terrors crossover.

Described as an archaeological book of the DC Comics universe, it will see the likes of Kate Kane – Batwoman, and Luke Fox – Batwing, together leading the new group of superheroes who are disillusioned with the whole superheroing thing. Basically, they are the David Simon of Batman characters.

The Outsiders will look at everything that fell through the cracks of continuity, as Crisis upon Crisis, event upon Event, have played havoc with history. And The Outsiders, like a more empathetic version of Planetary, are going to be taking a look at it all. Gotham War, which this books will spin out of, sees Batman and Catwoman take opposite sides of an issue that divides Gotham and the rest of the Bat Family. And it seems that whatever it is, will be enough for Luke Fox and Kate Kane to say that enough is enough.

The Outsiders are a classic DC superhero team who do not fit the norms of the "mainstream" superhero community. Founded by Batman, they classically include Black Lightning, Metamorpho, Geo-Force, Katana, Halo and Looker. A later incarnation led by Nightwing and Arsenal depicted the team hunting supercriminals. Later they became Batman's strike team with Katana and Metamorpho leading Catwoman and Black Thunder. They have been revived a number of times with Black Lightning as leader. But this new Outsiders? This is not that.

Planetary was created by Warren Ellis and Cassaday, published from 1999 to 2009, intended to be about the superhero genre, rather than the superheroes themselves. This looks to be much closer to that.

