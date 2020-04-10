DC Debuts Cover and Art from House of El Book One by Claudia Gray

DC Comics debuted the cover and six pages of interior art for House of El Book One: The Shadow Threat on Thursday. The book is the first of a trilogy of young adult graphic novels by bestselling author Claudia Gray and artist Eric Zawadzki, with colors by Dee Cunniffe and letters by Deron Bennett. Set to his stores new January, the graphic novel explores Krypton's world-ending apocalypse from the perspective of two teenagers.

MSRP: $16.99 Welcome to a brand-new vision of one of the most famous tragedies in all of comics from New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray and illustrator Eric Zawadzki. In this first graphic novel in a trilogy, explore Krypton like never before: through the eyes of two teenagers on opposite sides of the same extinction-level event. Zahn is one of Krypton's elites: wealthy, privileged, a future leader. Sera is one of Krypton's soldiers: strong, dedicated, fearless. Their rule-bound society has ordained that their paths should never cross. But groundquakes are shaking the planet's surface. Rebellious uprisings are shaking the populace. Krypton's top scientists—Jor-El and Lara—conduct a secret experiment that is meant to reform their planet from the cellular level up. Zahn and Sera must join forces to investigate the hidden dangers truly threatening Krypton. In the process, they form a bond that just might endure past the end of the world…

There's no shortage of takes on Krypton's destruction available in comics and related media, but this one aims for a new twist by focusing not on Superman's parents, but on two kids caught up in the event. It's the latest in DC's attempt to capitalize on the lucrative market for middle grade and young adult graphic novels. While the direct market has tended to reach a dwindling audience of hardcore collectors, branching out to the expanding and successful market of kids books is one way to reach a more mainstream audience of comics readers who could, theoretically, become the monthly chapbook purchasers of tomorrow. The book hits stores on January 5th, 2021, but you can see a sneak peek below.