DC Essential – Superman Laughs At Watchmen, Harley Quinn At 3 Jokers

Every year since 2013 (aside from last year) DC Comics releases a DC Essential Graphic Novels guide. Aimed at bookstores and libraries, it is an attempt to introduce brand new readers to the comic books they have and available for order as perennial sellers.

The DC Essential Graphic Novels guide, therefore, becomes a way to see just what DC Comics thinks of themselves, and the face they provide to the public. And this week's DC Comics will feature a look at the publication, which skipped a year last year. So they have much to catch up over.

So we have Harley Quinn finding Batman: The Three Jokers hilarious, while Superman with his Superman & Lois look, chortling along to Watchmen. Batman is closer to the 40s look Batman, all black and grey with no yellow Batman circle. We have the Wonder Woman 1984 armour, the John Stewart Green Lantern creating a reading table, the Teen Titans Go Starfire loving Raven, and the Ryan Wilder Batwoman delving into Y: The Last Man.

Here's how they described the 2019 volume:

For decades, DC has been the perfect starting place for anyone interested in graphic novels, with genre-defining books such as Watchmen, Batman: The Killing Joke, V for Vendetta, DC Super Hero Girls and Mister Miracle.

Now, we've created the perfect resource for any reader with the DC Essential Graphic Novels 2019 catalog. The 25 best graphic novels to begin with are here, alongside groups of great starting-point books for your favorite characters, such as Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, the Justice League and more! From DC Books for Young Readers to DC Black Label, MAD, DC Vertigo and Jinxworld, DC has the most diverse library of graphic novels in all of comics. The DC Essential Graphic Novels 2019 catalog makes it easy to find the perfect story for every reader. And here are previous covers for comparison purposes.

Essential Graphic Novels 2019

Essential Graphic Novels 2018

Essential Graphic Novels 2017

Essential Graphic Novels 2016

Essential Graphic Novels 2015

Essential Graphic Novels 2014

Essential Graphic Novels 2013