DC Future State Gossip: No More Shagging In the Justice League

It's Justice League future time. In January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021.

We are told that in DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC's heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space. And that the final chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal brings new life to DC's Multiverse, kicking off this glimpse into the unwritten worlds of DC's future.

The original Justice League team got too big, brought in too many members, and so one betrayed them and spilt their secrets. So future versions of the Justice League maintain mandatory secret identities and no fraternisation between members. Sorry, Superman and Wonder Woman… or Aquaman and Mera… or Batman and Wonder Woman.

It is the Legion Of Doom who exposed the League as "false idols", popularising the term "not our Justice League". Well, that sounds familiar. They are comprised ofT.O.Morrow. Despera (Despero's daughter), AMAz-X, The Screech Owl, The Flood, Cobalt Blue, and UltraViolet Lantern.

While in 2030, magicians are being hunted down with the Justice League Dark mounting a fight-back against the Crow King Merlin. With Merlin's Men playing the role of the Magistrate in Gotham – but with magic.

The angel and former Leaguer, Zauriel, has burned at the stake, after working with John Constantine, which is always the way. However, even John has an injury to eye motif now.

"Gone gone, the Simian, rise the Demon Etrigan."