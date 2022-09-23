DC Incentivises Comic Shops To Share Batman Incorporated #1 PDF

DC Comics has announced Batman Incorporated preview incentives to help encourage comic book stores to advertise their wares for them, beginning with a Batman Incorporated #1 image with a QR code which will reveal a preview of the comic book in question. DC tells comic book shops via Lunar Distribution that "we're hoping for retailers to share this via newsletters, email blasts, social media, posting on your website, or even posting a physical copy of the ad in your store."

The QR code resolves to this PDF address: https://media.lunardistribution.com/files/lunarmedia/stamp09212022103524_Batman%20Incorporated%201%20preview.pdf

Lunar Distribution tells retailers that "Retailers who have shared previews before have seen increases of 25% to 30% in their customers' orders even after FOC. DC has done an overprint of this issue to make sure we're able to meet demand. Retailers who participate and email us with proof will receive a JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #1 RETAILER APPRECIATION FOIL VARIANT. This comic will be limited to 1 per store. Accepted forms of proof for this will be a link to the ad on your website or social media, forwarding your newsletter/email blast, or taking a picture of the ad posted in your store."

Those foil variants, one per store, can often sell for between $50 to $200, so it well be worth it for a single tweet. Say, maybe Bleeding Coolcan get away with doing that? No, probably not.

Though keen readers will see the confirmation in the PDF of at least one of our pieces of Batgossip from a little while ago, regarding Catwoman's lineage…

BATMAN INCORPORATED #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:50 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

From the pages of Batman comes an all-new, all-exciting adventure for Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! The team's trust issues and detective skills are immediately put to the test when someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered…Is this an isolated event, sending a message to the two? Or is this the start of something darker and more sinister? (Hint—it's sinister and dark!)

The all-star creative team of Ed Brisson and John Timms chart a new future for Batman Incorporated in this exciting new ongoing series, loaded with adventure, excitement, and amazing new members and villains!