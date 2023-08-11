Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America, static, Waller vs. Wildstorm

DC Late Comics, from Fables to Static to Waller Vs Wildstorm

There are no increases in Justice Society Of America delays from DC Comics. Yet. But some old favourites like Waller Vs Wildstorm, Static and Fables.

Waller vs. Wildstorm #3 was originally scheduled for the 25th of July by DC Comics, now scheduled for the 12th of September. A year after the first issue was first meant to come out.

Fables #160 was originally scheduled for the 4th of April by DC Comics and is now scheduled for the 19th of September. While Fables #161, originally scheduled for the 12th of September, is now scheduled for the 10th of October.

Static: Shadows of Dakota #6 was originally scheduled for the 1st of August and is now scheduled for the 12th of September.

Spirit World #5 has slipped a mere couple of weeks from the 12th of September to the 26th. So Spirit World #6 has slipped three weeks from the 10th of October to the 31st.

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #6 has slipped a week from the 18th to the 26th of September. That's partly due to the advanced production time required so that the Superman #6 Costume Acetate Variant edition by Mikel Janín is on Final Order Cutoff this Sunday. All other Superman #6 editions are on FOC on August 27.

is on Final Order Cutoff this Sunday. All other Superman #6 editions are on FOC on August 27. And Detective Comics #58 Facsimile has slipped from the 22nd of August to the 5th of September.

Just checked the schedules and yes, no changes for the Justice Society of America but issue 8 is scheduled for the 17th of October in the recent DC Comics solicits when issue 7 has been rescheduled for the 10th, so I can't see that lasting.



JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #8

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

As Huntress settles into her new place in the present day, the Justice Society comes face-to-face with a long-lost team: the Justice Society Dark!

