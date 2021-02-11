DC Needs A Franchise Development Director In Today's Comics JobWatch

There's a lot of job worries in comics and the comic book industry these days. Bleeding Cool's JobWatch is an occasional look at people hiring in the comic book industry at all manner of levels, sales, creation, editorial, production or more. And if you are looking for staff, or know a job going, contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with the details and we'll run them next week. You can check out three previous editions here and here and here to catch up. But here are 19 currently advertised positions.

Director, Franchise Development – DC

Warner Bros, Burbank, CA

WarnerMedia seeks a Director, Franchise Development – DC for the Franchise Mgmt & Marketing department. The Director, Franchise Development is a dynamic, strategic and collaborative professional who will lead the development and activation of WarnerMedia Global Franchise Strategic Plans along with responsibility for collaborating across the enterprise to build the DC franchise businesses. Acts as the Franchise steward by being the voice and advocate for the franchise throughout WarnerMedia.

Associate Sales Manager/Sales Manager – Specialty Retail Sales

Penguin Random House, New York, NY

Penguin Random House is looking for an Associate Sales Manager or Sales Manager to join the Specialty Retail Sales team. Working closely with the entire channel's sales team to generate new sales for all imprints across the company, the role will focus on growing business for the comic shop market. This unique position will also maintain and service the account base while responding to customer needs. This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in the development of new business, while working with a wide variety of titles!

Managing Editor, Manga

Penguin Random House/Kodansha, New York, NY

Penguin Random House Publisher Services is seeking a Managing Editor to manage titles on behalf of our client, Kodansha Comics. Reporting to the Associate Director, Publishing Operations, the Managing Editor will primarily assign manga titles to editors, translators and letterers, create deadlines and maintain publishing schedules, and ensure on-time completion of those titles.

The successful candidate will have a passion for manga, comics, and/or Japanese culture, as well as proven project management skills, including the ability to keep dozens of titles at different stages of the editorial process organized, and a strong communication toolbox to ensure translators, letterers and editors hit scheduling milestones. The position is perfect for a star project manager in any field looking to grow in the publishing industry and gain a tip-to-tail understanding of the editorial and production process for manga/graphic novels.

Junior Designer – Trade Licensing Art Department

Scholastic New York, NY

Scholastic is seeking a Junior Designer to join the Children's Licensing, Brands & Media Trade Art Department, to design covers and interiors on licensed and original fiction titles, for preschool through middle grade readers. Experience working on graphic novels is a plus!

Comic Book Sales Rep / Shipping Clerk

Cloud 9 Comics And More, Wentzville, MO

Shipping Manager, EBay lister, value research manager, collectables purchaser, gaming enthusiast etc. We do so much here that this job is never boring. Our team tackles a varied set of responsibilities stemming from years of success in many different collectible fields. We pack, ship, research,list, buy sell and trade all things collectible with a primary focus on comic books.

Comic Store Employee

Heroes In Action, Bridgeport, CT

If you live in CT and are a comic book or pop culture aficionado, and have excellent computer skills including Excel, plus website management experience, give us a shout at heroesinactionUSA@gmail.com

Production Manager

Tapas Media, Culver City, CA

We're seeking to hire a Production Manager for our LA office who will help manage the production cycle of our existing and unpublished premium comic projects. Working closely with the Head of Production and project leads at Studio Tapas, as a Production Manager you will help ensure projects remain on schedule, communicate with project account managers and teams, and work to maintain the highest quality content standards while helping creators tell their stories.

Marketing Intern

FairSquare Comics Los Angeles, CA

FAIRSQUARE COMICS is looking for a qualified intern to join help us grow our Media Marketing & Sales presence.

Creator Partnerships Manager

WEBTOON, Los Angeles, CA

We are looking for someone who will represent the CANVAS brand to creators and users. We are looking for someone who will represent the WEBTOON brand to creators and users. The Creator Partnership Manager is responsible for seeking and exploring new opportunities with partners inside and outside of the CANVAS platform, and for fostering the growth of creators and their comics on our platform.

Creator Program Associate Manager

WEBTOON, Los Angeles, CA

We are looking for someone who will represent the WEBTOON brand to creators and users. The Creator Program Associate Manager is responsible for helping creators to publish on CANVAS by establishing and disseminating educational curriculum, communicating the monetization opportunities on CANVAS, and fostering the growth of creators and their comics on our platform.

Business Development Assistant

Tapas Media, Culver City, CA

We're seeking to hire a Business Development Assistant for our Los Angeles office, who will provide administrative assistance to our Business Development team as they further develop new business opportunities in entertainment, publishing, and beyond for our ever expanding library of Original webcomics and novels.

Executive Editor – Marvel Imprint

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Glendale, CA

The Executive Editor Marvel Press supports the Director, Global Editorial in the execution of the yearly editorial strategy by focusing on our company franchise priorities and liaising with third parties involved in the creative process. Responsibilities include guidance and management of the DPW Global Franchise editorial Marvel team executing global product development.

Operations Assistant, Comics

Heritage Auctions, Dallas, TX

Responsible for the presentation of consignment items which includes sorting, heavy lifting, cleaning, and labeling. This position will help unpack, tag, and enter property information into database and assist with client pickups after auctions.

Comic Artist

I am looking to hire an artist for my comic book. Preferably someone who can illustrate, color, and letter a sci-fi action thriller that has the gritty look of Frank Miller's Batman. Please send me a resume or sample of your work. Pay will be 100 dollars per page for the first edition alongside being credited as the artist.

Warehouse Associate

E-Commerce Product Assistant

Fulfillment & Reporting Analyst

Customer Service Associate

GalaxyCon LLC. Fort Lauderdale, FL

We are currently looking for full-time and part-time employees. If interested, please email mike@galaxycon.com with your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the right person for the job.

Psychotherapist

Smart Behavior Solutions Oak Park, IL

Smart Behavior Solutions is a tween and teen center that primarily sees adolescents and young adults. We're looking for a fun-loving, energetic psychotherapist to join our team. We have an Oak Park office and will soon be expanding further into the Western suburbs. This position is telehealth only pending a safe return to in-office sessions post-pandemic. This position will start as part-time, but will grow quickly to an expected caseload of around 25 clients per week. We're looking for a psychotherapist who has a working knowledge of the following: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Behavior Analytic Principles (ABC Data, Antecedent Interventions), Inclusive and LGBTQ+ Affirming Care. Smart Behavior Solutions has carved out a niche among therapy practices, so our ideal candidate possesses the following: Authenticity & energy, Sense of humor, Ability to connect with youth patients, Familiarity with range of video games, Familiarity with comic book characters, Familiarity with other aspects of pop culture like sports, music, movies, etc.