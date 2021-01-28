DC Comics & Yen Press Interns In Today's Comics Jobwatch

There's a lot of job worries in comics and the comic book industry these days. Bleeding Cool's JobWatch is an occasional look at people hiring in the comic book industry at all manner of levels, sales, creation, editorial, production or more. And if you are looking for staff, or know a job going, contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with the details and we'll run them next week. You can check out two editions here and here to catch up. But here are 23 currently advertised positions.

Virtual DC Comics Editorial Intern – Summer 2021

DC Comics seeks a DC Comics Editorial Intern for Summer 2021. This intern will assist editors on graphic novels by reviewing scripts and art (layouts, inks, color), routing lettering pages, and maintaining weekly deadlines.

Virtual Talent Services and Business Affairs Intern, Summer 2021

DC Comics, Burbank, CA

DC Comics seeks a Virtual Talent Services and Business Affairs Intern, Summer 2021 for the Talent Services department. Working with both the Talent Services and Business Affairs teams, intern will have projects with exposure to the DC library, talent database and talent deals/contracts.

Marketing & Social Media Intern

Yen Press, New York, NY

Yen Press's Sales & Marketing team is seeking a six-month Marketing & Social Media Intern to assist in matters related to social media, publicity, and advertising. The position is part-time (28 hours per week) and offers an hourly wage. While we are currently working from home, you will have to commute into Manhattan in case of full office reopening.

Editorial Assistant

Random House Graphic, New York, NY

The Random House Graphic department is seeking an Editorial Assistant to join their team! Assisting a Senior Editor, the Assistant will provide administrative support and work on daily editorial tasks for graphic novel projects ranging from chapter books to Young Adult. If you have a genuine passion for graphic novels, enjoy the works of authors like Trung Le Nguyen and Lucy Knisley, and are looking to learn about the editorial process within a distinguished publishing house, then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Marketing Coordinator – Special Markets

Penguin Random House, New York, NY

The Special Markets department within our Sales Division is seeking a creative and strategic Marketing Coordinator to support the Senior Manager of Specialty Retail Sales. Working with titles across Penguin Random House, this position will provide additional attention to the Direct Comic Book Marketplace. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to transform marketing strategies into tangible sales figures, then this is the perfect role for you!

Editor, Original Graphic Novels

VIZ Media, San Francisco, CA

Working with the Original Publishing group at VIZ, the primary responsibility of the Editor, Original Graphic Novels is identifying new creators to develop original graphic novels appropriate for VIZ Media and seeing through the project development from start to finish. This position is unique and requires a range of knowledge in similar industries, so candidates with experience in equivalent roles in animation and gaming development are also welcomed.

Associate Editor, Webcomics

Tapas Media – Los Angeles

We are seeking to hire an Associate Editor, Comics for our LA office who will take fully conceptualized comic projects and bring them through production, ensuring that all projects are prepared on-schedule for publication. Reporting to the Head of Production and Editorial, as an Associate Editor you will work closely with Studio Tapas Leads to maintain the highest quality content standards while helping creators tell their own stories.

Social Media Manager

Tapas Media – Los Angeles

We're seeking to hire a Social Media Manager for our LA office, who will focus on managing all social media marketing, pushing our brand to a broader audience, and overall supporting our content marketing.

Director of Production

Skybound Entertainment Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

Reporting to the CMO/Head of Digital Content, the Director of Production plays a key role within Skybound Entertainment where we are delivering online content, experiences, and exclusive product to fans of comics, video games, and board games. The Director of Production will be responsible for managing a digital production department, while also getting involved in the day-to-day planning and running of live video/audio productions. They will lead an existing team and be a subject matter expert within the organization, driving Skybound to grow our audience and monetize our online communities.

Digital Business Development Director

Valiant Entertainment – DMG – Beverly Hills, CA

Valiant Entertainment is looking for a Digital Business Development Director to assist with the executive team with Valiant's Digital Division to achieve revenue goals, sales growth and profit maximization (monetization via the launch of the digital content). This position will revolve around digital content, e-commerce and crowdfunding (Kickstarter, Indiegogo, etc.). The candidate should have a good understanding of the digital ecosystem which includes digital content distribution, merchandizing, fan base development, crowdfunding, etc. He/She should demonstrate excellent digital skills combined with knowledge of the latest marketing techniques, being able to plan and deliver effective digital strategy to achieve our business goals.

Coordinator, Marvel International Partnerships

Burbank, California

Marvel Partnerships is responsible for uniting third-party brands with both theatrical films and direct-to-consumer content to create best-in-class global marketing and media promotional campaigns. Within Marvel Partnerships, the Marvel International Partnerships team pitches and manages all non-US global partnerships opportunities for Marvel's properties around the world.

Editor (Spanish-language)

WEBTOON Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

We are looking for a bilingual comics Editor with both creative and logistical chops to source and develop compelling original content, aimed at our Gen-Z and Millennial audience in Latin America. The Editor will be responsible for managing and editing a variety of series sourced from external pitches coming from creators in Latin America as well as series elevated to Originals from our Canvas platform. The ideal candidate will have experience working with comic creators, strong relationships with writers and artists and other entertainment talents who are developing content for this market, and experience in digital content production.

Sports Memorabilia and Comic book buyer

CT Gold and Silver, Greenwich, CT

We are currently looking to add a sports memorabilia and comic book buyer/appraiser/customer service employee to our team.

Freelance Colorist

Impact Theory, Remote

Impact Theory is looking for a comic book colorist to be a part of our comic book department. This is a freelance position and you will be working remotely. If you have a passion for coloring comic books and understand the importance of color in storytelling and creating mood, please come join our team! Be sure to send us sample pages or a portfolio link along with your page rate.

Content Producer (Marvel)

The Topps Company, New York, NY

A passion for the entire Marvel Universe. You have a connection to the fandom and a collector's mindset. You have thorough knowledge of comic storylines and keep current with MCU developments. You know Marvel's iconic characters, stories, and creators ranging from the early years to present day. You have a good grasp of what is current and popular among fellow Marvel fans and stay up to date with the latest news so that you can create content that speaks to the fandom. Topps Digital is looking for a Content Producer to help grow our Marvel digital collectible mobile app for iOS and Android. As a Content Producer, you will drive content development and execution. You will work with a team of other Content Producers, Product Managers, Designers, and Community Managers to help drive growth in Topps Marvel Collect.

Sr. Technical Program Manager

Amazon, New York.

Love Manga or Comics? Interested in creating a great customer experience for Amazon's Japan Manga Books business? The JP Manga Books business focuses on creating a great customer experience for Manga fans to discover, acquire and read digital and physical Manga. We are looking for a seasoned leader in NYC or Seattle with extensive experience managing technical projects from concept to completion on time. Do you have experience collaborating with multiple teams and working with Technical/Product/UX/Business teams to create a great user experience while staying on the cutting edge of new features and technology? Amazon Books is looking for a Sr. Technical Program Manager who is the central point of contact for the product and tech teams, responsible for ensuring successful and timely project deliveries and growing JP Manga Books

Graphic Novel Grader

Mile High Comics, Denver, Colorado

We need one person to work in our books area, and another to help with grading new arrivals and assisting clients at our back issue "help desk." Both positions are full time, and are slated for Saturday-Wednesday of each week. Starting pay is $14.77/hour. Priority will be given to candidates with comics knowledge.

Puller/Packer, Grader Trainees.

MyComicShop.com, Arlington, Texas

We are hiring, no experience necessary! We are looking for entry level puller/packer and grader trainee applicants, starting at $11 per hour and moving up from there, based on performance. You must live in the area; we do not have remote work available. You can email jobs@mycomicshop.com with your resume and questions or simply come to 1800 Timberlake Drive in Arlington to fill out an application. Buddy is also looking for candidates with extensive knowledge of pre-1970s comic, pulps, BLBs and magazines pre-1970. If you know who Enoch Bolles was, for example, you likely have the interest and knowledge we need. Working remotely from wherever you are is a possibility IF you have an extensive resource collection and are well-informed regarding collectible paper from the 1940s and older.

Senior Manager, Paid Media

Skybound Entertainment Los Angeles

Reporting to the Marketing VP, the Senior Manager, Paid Media plays a key role within the Skybound Entertainment consumer products division where we are launching video games, board games, collectibles, and merchandise for diehard fans, community, and loyal customers. The Senior Manager, Paid Media will be responsible for the conception, management, and optimization of all media plans and paid campaigns. This will range from massive AAA budgets across TV and digital to super-efficient UA for amazing indie and tabletop games. As the subject matter expert in the marketing group, this role has room for significant growth and management potential.

Senior Producer, Digital Content

Skybound Entertainment Los Angeles

Reporting to the Director of Production, the Sr. Producer plays a key role within Skybound Entertainment where we are delivering online content, experiences, and exclusive product to fans of comic books, video games, and board games. The Sr. Producer will use their deep knowledge of video production, social media, and the Internet to create compelling videos for brands and creators within the Skybound universe. The ideal candidate will run the day-to-day creative development, talent coordination, budgeting, planning, and execution of individual live video/audio productions. The Sr. Producer, Digital Content will play a vital role in delivering content that generates uncanny levels of engagement, driving Skybound to grow our audience and monetize our communities.

Systems Designer – DCUO

Daybreak Game Company LLC Austin, TX

Bring your favorite DC comic book characters off the page and into the massively multiplayer action game DCUO on PC and consoles. Design, develop, and maintain engaging multiplayer gameplay systems (items, combat, reward loops, crafting) while collaborating with other disciplines.

Senior Manager, Social & Community

Skybound Entertainment Los Angeles

Reporting to the Marketing VP, the Senior Manager, Social and Community plays a key role within the Skybound Entertainment consumer products division where we are launching video games, board games, collectibles, and merchandise for diehard fans, community, and loyal customers. The Senior Manager, Social and Community will be responsible for fan engagement on social media channels across all businesses and fostering a community for the brands they represent. They will lead an existing team and be a subject matter expert within the organization, driving Skybound to lead the way in social engagement on both existing and emerging platforms

Traffic Manager, DC Universe

Warner Bros. Entertainment Burbank, CA

DC Comics seeks a Traffic Manager for the Manufacturing and Operations department.