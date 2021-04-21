DC's New Superman #1 Comic – 22 Pages For $4.99?

In October 2019, Bleeding Cool told you that Jonathan Kent would be the new Superman, taking over from his father, as part of DC Comics' 5G plans.

In June 2020, Bleeding Cool told you that an older Clark Kent Superman would be heading up The Authority.

Last month, Bleeding Cool told you that Superman And The Authority would be a two-issue series by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin and would feature Superman, Midnighter, Apollo, Enchantress, Manchester Black, OMAC, Natasha Irons and a Flash.

Today, DC Comics announced all of this officially. If you are not reading Bleeding Cool, you are behind.

But we also looked at the pressure on price points at DC Comics of late, and how there was a lot of solicitation uncertainty around the prices and page counts of Batman comic books. With Batman not going forward with a price increase, but Joker putting theirs in nice and early.

And one cannot look at the new solicitations and the cover to Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1, without noticing something rather prominent.

22 pages. For $4.99. As a new ongoing monthly series. That is quite a jump for Superman: Son Of Kal-El. Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow is similarly priced at a similar size, for standard and cardstock variant cover. While Action Comics is a 40-page title for $4.99 as is currently standard. No size has been noted for Superman And The Authority's $4.99 price.

Let's see what the solicitation information begins. When DC Comics gets round to releasing it. Maybe we should see what Adam Phillips is up to?

Superman: Son of Kal-El The action begins on July 13 as a new ongoing monthly series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, replaces the current Superman monthly title. Written by Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased, Suicide Squad) with art by John Timms (Young Justice, Harley Quinn), this series follows the new adventures of the son of Superman as he's entrusted with the protection of Earth. Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's fought evil with Robin (Damian Wayne), traveled across galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather, and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and continue the never-ending battle as a symbol of hope for his home planet.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Arriving July 20, issue #2 of this eight-issue limited series by Tom King (Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Mister Miracle) and artist Bilquis Evely (The Dreaming, Wonder Woman) continues Kara Zor-El's journey of self-discovery and emergence from the shadow of her famous cousin. Supergirl, Krypto, and their new friend Ruthye find themselves stranded with no way to pursue Krem, the murderous kingsagent. Each moment this fugitive roams free, the more beings come dangerously close to dying by his hand. There is no time to lose, so our heroes must now travel across the universe the old-fashioned way…by cosmic bus! Little do they know their journey will be a dark one, filled with terrors that not even the Maid of Might is prepared to face!

Action Comics #1033 Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Daniel Sampere keep Superman on the front lines in his battle to aid a group of Warwold refugees in Action Comics #1033, on sale Tuesday, July 27. This issue takes the action to Atlantis and the Fortress of Solitude, where Warworld refugees have taken possession of dangerous Warworld tech, bringing it to Aquaman's undersea kingdom and risking an all-out war that even Superman may not be able to prevent. Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane! And in this 40-page blockbuster's second feature, Midnighter has gone deep into the Trojan compound and found a very unexpected guest whose path he crossed in Future State—none other than Shilo Norman, a.k.a. Mister Miracle!