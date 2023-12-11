Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: crossgen, omnibus

Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2024 And Early 2025

Marvel continues to push out its Omnibus collections, though some have seen schedules slip, such as Joe Kelly's Spider-Man moving into 2025.

Marvel Comics continues to push out its Omnibus collections, though some have seen their schedule slip, such as Joe Kelly's Spider-Man Omnibus, moving into 2025. But here are a bunch planned for later 2024 before that, courtesy of Amazon, PRH and Omar's YouTube channel Near Mint Condition. And it begins with a bit of Crossgen Mystic…

August 2024

Mystic Omnibus

Collects: Mystic (2000) 1-43, Crossgen Chronicles (2000) 5, Material From Crossgen Chronicles (2000) 1

X-Men Mutant Massacre Prelude Omnibus

Collects Uncanny X-Men (1981) 194-209, X-Men Annual (1970) 9-10, New Mutants Special Edition (1985) 1, New Mutants Annual (1984) 2, Nightcrawler (1985) 1-4, Longshot (1985) 1-6, Avengers (1963) 263, Fantastic Four (1961) 286, X-Factor (1986) 1-8, X-Factor Annual (1986) 1, Iron Man Annual (1970) 8, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 282; Material From Marvel Fanfare (1982) 33; Classic X-Men (1986) 8, 43

Ultimate Spider-Man Omnibus V01. 4

Collects: Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) 112-133, Ultimate Spider-Man Annual (2005) 3, Ultimatum: Spider-Man Requiem (2009) 1-2, Ultimate Spider-Man (2009) 1-15

The Invincible Iron Man Omnibus Vol. 3

Collects: Iron Man (1968) 26-67, Daredevil (1964) 73

September 2024

Spider-Man: The Complete Black Costume Saga Omnibus

Collects: Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 252-263; Marvel Team-Up (1972) 141-150; Marvel Team-Up Annual (1976) 7; Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) 90-100; Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man Annual (1979) 4; Web Of Spider-Man (1985) 1

October 2024

Hulk By Cates & Ottley Omnibus

Collects: Hulk (2021) 1-14; Free Comic Book Day 2021: Avengers/Hulk 1 (Hulk Story); Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner Of War Alpha (2022) 1; Thor (2020) 25 (A Story), 26

Guardians Of The Galaxy By Brian Michael Bendis Omnibus Vol. 2

Collects: Guardians Of The Galaxy (2015) 1-19, Free Comic Book Day 2016 (Civil War II) 1 (A Story)

Dazzler Omnibus

Collects: X-Men (1963) 130-131, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 203, Dazzler (1981) 1-42, Marvel Graphic Novel (1982) 12, Beauty and the Beast (1984) 1-4, Secret Wars II (1985) 4; material from What If (1977) 33, Marvel Fanfare (1982) 38

November 2024

Ghost Rider 2099 Omnibus

Collects: Ghost Rider (1993) 1-25

Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II – Quest Of The Jedi Omnibus

Collects: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) 1-10, Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade (2022) 1-4

The Fantastic Four Omnibus Vol. 5

Collects: Fantastic Four (1961) 126-163, Giant-Size Super-stars (1974) 1, Giant Size Fantastic Four (1974) 2-4, Avengers (1963) 127

December 2024

Secret Wars By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus

Collects: Avengers (2012) 35-44, New Avengers (2013) 24-33, Free Comic Book Day 2015 (Secret Wars) 0 (A Story), Secret Wars (2015) 1-9

X-Men: Road To Onslaught Omnibus

Collects: X-Men Prime (1995) 1, Uncanny X-Men (1981) 322-332, Uncanny X-Men Annual '95, X-Men (1991) 42-52, X-Men Annual '95, X-Men Unlimited (1993) 8-10, Sabretooth (1996) 1, Archangel (1996) 1, X-Men/Brood (1996) 1-2, X-Men & Clandestine (1996) 1-2, Wolverine (1988) 101, Xavier Institute Alumni Yearbook (1996) 1

January 2025

Daredevil By Chip Zdarsky Omnibus Vol. 2

Collects: Daredevil (2019) 31-36, Daredevil: Woman Without Fear (2022) 1-3, Devil's Reign (2021) 1-6, Devil's Reign Omega (2022) 1, Daredevil (2022) 1-14

Thor By Gates & Klein Omnibus

Collects: Thor (2020) 1-35, Thor Annual (2021) 1 (A Story), Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner Of War Alpha (2022) 1, Hulk (2021) 7-8, Thanos: Death Notes (2022) 1, Thor Annual (2023) 1 (A Story)

Originally planned for December 2023…

by Chris Claremont), Juan Bobillo

The thrilling conclusion to Chris Claremont's iconic 2000s X-Men run gets the omnibus treatment! Concluding Chris Claremont's most X-Treme series! Kitty Pryde has left super hero life behind, but the same bigotry that killed her loved ones continues to haunt her…and now a mechanical menace has targeted her for death! Meanwhile, when Reverend Stryker returns, the X-Treme team rushes to oppose his anti-mutant fanaticism — but with Lady Deathstrike in the mix, can they protect a strange new community? The X-Treme team faces off against a hostile X-Corp as Rogue and Gambit settle down in California, and Storm makes startling discoveries about herself when she endures brutal combat in a fight-or-die gladiator ring! But who is the mysterious telepath manipulating events from the shadows, and can the X-Treme X-Men rescue an unexpected old friend from his clutches? COLLECTING: Mekanix (2002) 1-6, X-Treme X-Men (2001) 25-46, X-Women (2010) 1, material from X-Men Unlimited (1993) 39

Originally planned for April 2024…

by Scott Lobdell, STEVE BUCCELLATO, Anthony Winn

A dark new era dawns for Excalibur! Meggan and Nightcrawler face despair as Captain Britain and Cerise are ripped from the team. Phoenix holds the key to Brian's return, but is the cost too high to bear? And what has Brian become? As Excalibur relocates to Muir Island, Nightcrawler learns a startling secret – and a Phalanx invasion introduces a strange new, or old, ally. Who or what is Douglock?! Wolfsbane, Colossus and the sardonic Pete Wisdom join the team as Excalibur faces a struggle for the Soulsword, a battle against the alien Uncreated and the threat of X-Man – but as Kitty finds romance in the most unlikely place, will Brian join the London Hellfire Club? Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #68-103 and ANNUAL #1-2, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #4, X-FACTOR (1986) #106, X-FORCE (1991) #38, X-MAN #12, PRYDE AND WISDOM #1-3, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #174 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1996.

