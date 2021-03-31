DC Reverts Prices And Coverstock Options On $6 Joker & Batman Comics

DC Comics solicited The Joker #3 for $5.99 for the standard 40-page comic book, and the same for The Joker #4 in June. They then increased the price for The Joker #2 from $4.99 to $5.99.

Previously DC Comics had been sticking to $4.99 for their 40-page comics with $5.99 for cardstock cover versions. It looked like an across-the-board price change might be being trialled – or at least for the Batbooks. Because in June, Batman #109 was also solicited at $5.99 for all covers. Naturally, Bleeding Cool covered this turn of events with much interest.

But then things started to change. Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that the Batman prices were being corrected on DC and Lunar's websites. And now it seems, so are The Joker prices. Basically, Batman will still have a $4.99 non-cardstock cover option. And The Joker will now have only cardstock covers at $5.99 – and that's your only choice.

Yesterday, DC Comics informed retailers of the following:

Batman #109 main cover was solicited as $5.99 but should be $4.99. The cover distributed has the correct price. Batman #109 variant covers were solicited with the incorrect price on the covers.

The Joker main covers are all card stock and priced at $5.99 same with all variants.

So there you have it. Back to the way it was before. Whether this was always what it was meant to be, or how it has shaken out after reaction to the initial solicitations, we may never know. It does appear odd to keep repeating the same mistake for multiple months. But hey, this is Bleeding Cool, we've only just worked out how to spell Jeremy Whitley's name correctly.

BATMAN #109 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow's hands?! Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas…but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?! FOC: 5/9/2021 / In-Store: 6/1/2021 Price: $4.99