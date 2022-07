DC Offers Sandman Standee To Comic Stores Ahead Of Netflix Show

Ahead of the launch of Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman on the 5th of August, DC Comics is offering American comics shops a new Sandman standee, featuring imagery of Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the king of dreams. The standee is inteded to draw the "attention of customers towards the acclaimed legacy of The Sandman and its associated comic book series, currently available in a variety of formats." It is also compatible with DC's current comic book displays, which have featured The Batman and Black Adam – and you'll need them because The Sandman standee does not arrive with the book pockets display, and is only the character standee.

Retailers who order at least 25 copies total of the below list of The Sandman titles will receive one free The Sandman standee, and these titles will be available to comic stores for an additional 15% off. The Sandman standee is scheduled to arrive in stores around the 24th of August – which is a bit late, but isn't everything these days? Orders must be placed through Lunar Distribution by the 17th of July, and they also have limited qualities of the existing display pockets, separately, which can fit approximately 24 standard or deluxe graphic novels or 120 comic books. US retailers can qualify to order The Sandman Standee display for free by ordering 25 copies of any mix of the following titles.

