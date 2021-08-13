DC One Million Omnibus Misses Out Four Issues?

The DC One Million Omnibus is being reissued with a new edition for May next year, after being out of print for some time and copies of the previous version selling for up to $500 online. The new version includes the JLA In Crisis: Secret Files that dealt with DC One Million that weren't in the original omnibus but it seems that one thing is still missing from the time. The description stated that "The entire DC One Million series is reprinted here, along with every crossover issue and tie-in." But what is not listed in the solicitation is the four issue crossover with the Hourman series. Hourman #10 ended with a Justice Legion A cameo, while #11 – 13 was all DC One Million. Could there be room, at this time, for DC Comics to shove three-issues-and-a-couple-more pages into the pagination? Maybe even the upcoming appearance in Batman: Urban Legends?

I am told that Bleeding Cool's recent mention of the DC One Million Omnibus on Amazon saw over 700 copies added to the order, so maybe this could be a little quid pro quo?

DC One Million Omnibus (2022 edition) Hardcover – May 3, 2022

The entire DC ONE MILLION series is reprinted here, along with every crossover issue and tie-in. This massive Omnibus edition is a must-have for any collector. Includes the following issues: DC ONE MILLION #1-4, and tales from the following: ACTION COMICS 1,000,000, ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN 1,000,000, AQUAMAN 1,000,000, AZRAEL 1,000,000, BATMAN 1,000,000, BATMAN: SHADOW OF THE BAT 1,000,000, CATWOMAN 1,000,000, CHASE 1,000,000, CHRONOS 1,000,000, CREEPER 1,000,000, DETECTIVE COMICS 1,000,000, FLASH 1,000,000, GREEN ARROW 1,000,000, GREEN LANTERN 1,000,000, HITMAN 1,000,000, IMPULSE 1,000,000, JLA 1,000,000, LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES 1,000,000, LEGIONNAIRES 1,000,000, LOBO 1,000,000, MARTIAN MANHUNTER 1,000,000, NIGHTWING 1,000,000, POWER OF SHAZAM 1,000,000, RESURRECTION MAN 1,000,000, ROBIN 1,000,000, STARMAN 1,000,000, SUPERBOY 1,000,000, SUPERGIRL 1,000,000, SUPERMAN 1,000,000, SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL 1,000,000, SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF TOMORROW 1,000,000, WONDER WOMAN 1,000,000, YOUNG JUSTICE 1,000,000, JLA IN CRISIS SECRET FILES, DC ONE MILLION 80-PAGE GIANT #1, BOOSTER GOLD 1,000,000, and SUPERMAN/BATMAN #79-80!