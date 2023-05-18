DC Publishes G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition For August Once upon a time, Marvel published Illustrated Swimsuit Editions which became gradually more tongue-in-cheek and a little bit gay as well.

Once upon a time, Marvel published Illustrated Swimsuit Editions which became gradually more tongue-in-cheek and a little bit gay as well. Though it was the nineties so no one said as much. And if Marvel Comics don't want to revisit it, now DC Comics is doing it instead. With G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition (48-page one-shot) for the 23rd of August.

Kelly Thompson (who has her own new book announcement just made) tweeted "YES!!! I tried so hard to make this happen when I was at Marvel! I thought we managed it one anniversary year, but alas, no. So glad DC is picking up that beautiful bouncing beach ball. ;D"

You may know G'nort as the bumbling Green Lantern who protects Space Sector 68. Then again, you may not know G'nort at all. Whatever the case, get ready to see him in his newest role as host and proprietor of this very special swimsuit edition comic! Join our favorite fuzzball as he showcases some of DC's best swimsuit covers and most swim-tacular stories! From the Flash in Speed Force Racing Briefs to Batman in a bat(hing) suit, this very special one-shot is summer fun from (bikini) top to (bikini) bottom.

Featuring 48 pages of art by Amanda Conner, Paul Pelletier, Nicola Scott, Mikel Janín, Jeff Dékal, Daniel Sampere, Gleb Melnikov, Derrick Chew, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Emanuela Lupacchino, Joëlle Jones, Megan Huang, Terry Dodson, Babs Tarr, Pete Woods, Joe Quinones, Hélène Lenoble, Otto Schmidt, Michael Allred, Sweeney Boo, David Talaski, Jenny Frison, and others, G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will publish on the 29th of August, 2023,