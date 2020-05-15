DC Relegates Final Two Issues of Supergirl to Digital-Only.

Bleeding Cool has a bunch of new dates from previously solicited DC Comics titles from June and July that have now been re-solicited for August. But there are a few missing ones. Specifically Supergirl #41 and #42, the final issues of that series originally scheduled for June and July. Instead Bleeding Cool understands that these two issues won't be published in print. Following Marvel's lead, they will be published digital-only, and will only appear in print if they are collected at a later date.

Supergirl #41 will now be digitally published on Tuesday, May 26th and #42 on Tuesday, June 30th. Here are the former solicitations and the dates of DC Comics' rescheduling of the other books. Bleeding Cool understands that the change is due to the series already being cancelled, with less justification to print in order to keep interest in the comic going. However orders for those issues in print were ahead of a number of other titles that DC published that still are managing to get out there in print.

Supergirl (2016-) #41 Written by Jody Houser, Art by Rachael Stott, Colored by Cris Peter, Cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico and Ivan Plascencia Free of the infection and reeling after the events of Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen, Supergirl crash-lands in an area being devastated by a catastrophic storm. Suffering from a series of hallucinations and memories of her past, Kara struggles to keep her mind clear enough to save the people she swore to her cousin she'd protect. She's got a lot to prove after endangering Smallville and all its inhabitants. Will she be able to save everyone including herself? Or is this the end for our hero?

Retailers, look for resolicitations of these 21 titles for August on sale. These titles have a new on-sale date of Tuesday, August 4:

BATMAN #96

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #1

STRANGE ADVENTURES #4

WONDER WOMAN #1 (1987) Facsimile Edition

YOUNG JUSTICE #17

These titles have a new on-sale date of Tuesday, August 11:

HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #3

WONDER WOMAN #760

SUPERMAN #24

These titles have a new on-sale date of Tuesday, August 18:

BATMAN #97

CATWOMAN #24

METAL MEN #9

NIGHTWING #73

THE QUESTION: THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #4

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #105

These titles have a new on-sale date of Tuesday, August 25:

ACTION COMICS #1024

BATGIRL #48

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #11

BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #1

THE LAST GOD #8 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #8

PLUNGE #6

TEEN TITANS ANNUAL #2