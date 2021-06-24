DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman

Calling all Snyderbronies! The artistic vision of Zack Snyder is under attack once again, as DC Comics or parent company Warner Bros has once again besmirched Snyder's vision, filing a DMCA copyright complaint against Snyder and compelling Twitter to remove one of his images. The image in question showed Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman, Snyder's response to a controversy last week where the world learned DC nixed an oral sex scene between the characters from the Harley Quinn animated series, reportedly saying, "heroes don't do that."

Snyder posted the image on June 17th with the caption "canon," using his status as the mastermind behind the cinematic universe once known as the DCEU to refute DC's claims of Batman's prudishness. However, as of June 24th, the image in the tweet has been replaced with the message: "Media Not Displayed – This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

This isn't the first time Synder has faced Warner Bros trying to censor his Vision. When Snyder was forced to leave the production of 2017's Justice League movie due to a personal tragedy, Warner replaced him with alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon. Whedon promised to remain true to Snyder's vision but instead removed all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes and replaced them with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah." Justice League ultimately flopped at the box office, and DC Studios President Jon Berg paid the ultimate price. Meanwhile, legions of Snyder's most hardcore fans — colloquially known as Synderbronies — rallied to demand that Warner Bros release the Snyder Cut of Justice League, a version of the film that restores Zack Snyder's Vision. After a hard-fought campaign that included a march on Burbank, WB relented, and the Snyder Cut was released on HBO Max earlier this year. Joss Whedon was forced to withdraw from public life in shame after further allegations surfaced.

But while this may have seemed like the end of the war for Snyderbronies, it was apparently only just the beginning. Now, Snyderbronies must assemble one more time to demand that WB release the Snyder Cut of Batman going down on Catwoman. Once more unto the breach, fellow Snyderbronies! We've done it before, and we will do it again! How can Batman be the world's greatest detective if he can't find the clit? Release the Snyder Cut!