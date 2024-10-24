Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Nice House By The Sea, vertigo

DC Reprints The Nice House By The Sea #1 To #3, With Vertigo Logos

DC offers new printings of the first three issues of The Nice House by the Sea now featuring the DC Vertigo logo for the first time.

Retailers who order ten copies or more of any combination of The Nice House on the Lake: The Deluxe Edition HC, The Nice House on the Lake Vol. 1 SC, or The Nice House on the Lake Vol. 2 SC will be able to order unlimited bundles of The Nice House by the Sea #1 Second Printing, The Nice House by the Sea #2 Second Printing, and The Nice House by the Sea #3 Second Printing. Each of the three The Nice House by the Sea Second Printing bundles are offered in bundles of ten copies of an individual issue for $10. All three The Nice House on the Lake collected editions are available to retailers for an additional 10% on top of their existing discount. Collected edition orders must be placed by Monday, the 28th of October, to qualify for the bundle incentive.

Going forward, new issues of The Nice House by the Sea will arrive with the DC Vertigo logo, starting with issue #4, on sale Wednesday, the 30th of October.

At last year's Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo." And at New York Comic Con, they just announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint.

