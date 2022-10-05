DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?

Promoting their schedule of events at New York Comic Con, DC Comics has revealed a new look at the Superman family, and everyone is getting new costumes. Though Clark Kent is getting old costumes, dropping some of the changes made to him last by Jim Lee for Action Comics #1000. And while he gets to keep the cape, everyone else from Jon Kent to Supergirl will be without one. And it also looks like we have a couple of new faces to the Superman family to join Supergirl, Conner Kent and Jon Kent, the Phaelosian refugees from Warworld who were so inspired by Superman, that they adopted his symbol, for the House Of El – and since they are of Kryptonite stock, his powers and costume as well. I wonder what they will call themselves? Phaeperboy and Phaepergirl? Find out on… Saturday I guess.

DC Thursday, October 6

Explore the DC Multiverse

Date/Time: Thursday, October 6 at 1:45 p.m. ET

Location: 406.1

Guests: Mahmud Asrar, Stephanie Williams, Bernard Chang, Dan Mora, Matt Rosenberg

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Member and Bat Cowl Holders Exclusive Event

An exclusive NYCC event with Jim Lee, Tom King, Marc Silvestri in conversation on Friday for DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Subscribers and Bat Cowl Holders.

PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN'S BUTLER SCREENING

Thu, Oct 6, 2022

3:15 PM – 4:30 PM

Location: 401

The DC origin series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler follows Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne and his wife Martha, before they become Bruce Wayne's parents. Season three, premiering October 6 as a Max Original, begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Join series stars Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge along with executive producers Bruno Heller and John Stephens for a screening of the thrilling season three premiere, as well as a discussion of the new season, exclusive sneak peeks and more. The panel will be moderated by Christian Holub (Entertainment Weekly).

DC + WEBTOON: BUILDING A NEW GENERATION OF FANS AND HEROES

Thu, Oct 6, 2022

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM

Location: 406.1

DC is home to legendary superheroes with its pantheon of characters breaking new ground in comics TV and film. And amongst the many first for DC's cast of incredible characters is a foray into the swiftly expanding and ever more popular format: webcomics In the style of a classic comic book team-up WEBTOON and DC came together in 2021 to create a powerful creative partnership that merges the slice-of-life genre that reigns supreme on Webtoon with some of the DC Universe's most well-established superheroes including Batman Vixen Zatanna and Red Hood. This panel will provide an in-depth look into how DC and WEBTOON are giving readers fresh stories that aren't beholden to years of lore while also remaining true to these legendary heroes in an evolving format.

Harley Friday, October 7

Harley Quinn's 30th Pop Up Celebration

Date/Time: Friday, October 7 starting at 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: on 36th Ave. between 11th St. and 10th St.

On Friday, October 7th, from 9:00am ET to 3:00pm ET, DC will be celebrating Harley Quinn's 30th outside the Javits Center in New York City, for New York Comic Con attendees and Harley Quinn fans to get free Harley Quinn comics, swag, and breakfast, as well as cupcakes to celebrate.

Jim Lee & Friends

Date/Time: Friday, October 7 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Location: 406.1

DC is highlighting some of the incredible talent and showcasing the biggest books coming out of DC this year and next!

Guests: To be revealed on the panel!

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES CAST AND PRODUCER PANEL

Fri, Oct 7, 2022

1:45 PM – 2:45 PM

Location: 401

Batman: The Audio Adventures, the Webby Award-Winning original scripted podcast, is returning to the ear waves with a second season coming soon to HBO Max. Join Emmy® Award-winner Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) alongside cast members Jeffrey Wright (The Batman) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) for a preview of the all-new collection of Gotham City noir crime tales. Batman: The Audio Adventures is written and directed by Dennis McNicholas and features a star-studded cast including Jeffrey Wright, Seth Meyers, Chris Parnell, Rosario Dawson, Bobby Moynihan, John Leguizamo, and more lending their voices to bringing the thrilling, fantastical, and sometimes comical stories of Gotham City to life. Listen to season one of Batman: The Audio Adventures now on HBO Max or wherever you get your podcasts

WORLD PREMIERE – BATMAN AND SUPERMAN: BATTLE OF THE SUPER SONS

Fri, Oct 7, 2022

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Main Stage

Witness the unveiling of Warner Bros. Animation's first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents the World Premiere of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Ahhhh, to be young…and charged with saving the world from impending doom! That's the burden that 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and reluctant young sidekick Damian Wayne face in this all-new DC Animated Movie. On his birthday, Jonathan Kent learns his dad is Superman and that he has latent superpowers of his own! He also meets the legendary Dark Knight and current Boy Wonder, Damian. But when the two boys are forced to team up to protect their loved ones from a hostile alien force, will they become the Super Sons they're destined to be? Following the screening, filmmakers and key cast members will hold a panel discussion, including audience Q&A. Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively, and the supporting cast features Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: The Long Halloween) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Travis Willingham (Critical Role, Sofia The First) as Superman/Clark Kent, and Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina, Naruto: Shippûden) as Lois Lane. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders). Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sonswill be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital starting October 18, 2022.

Superman Saturday, October 8

DC's Superman

Date/Time: Saturday, October 8 at 1:45 p.m. ET

Location: 406.1

This November marks the 30th Anniversary of The Death of Superman, at a moment when DC's Superman story is more dynamic than ever. Writers Dan Jurgens (The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary), Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths), Mark Russell (Superman: Space Age) and Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) are joined by moderator Alex Segura (Superman: Kal-El Returns), to share what's comings up for the iconic Super Hero in 2023. Guests: Josh Williamson, Alex Segura, Mark Russell, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens

Batman Sunday, October 9

DC's Gotham City

Date/Time: Sunday, October 9 at 10:45 a.m.

Location: 406.1

Find out what's next for the famous—and infamous—Gotham City, and its denizens of Super-Villains and Super Heroes.

Guests: Ram V, Meghan Fitzmartin, Ed Brisson, Frank Tieri & More!

BATWHEELS​

Sun, Oct 9, 2022 • 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: 401

The newest heroes of Gotham City are rolling into New York Comic Con for a special panel and screening featuring the premiere of two never-before-seen episodes of "Batwheels." Join co-executive producer Michael G. Stern and supervising producer Simon J. Smithalong with voice cast Jacob Bertrand (Bam the Batmobile), Xolo Maridueña (Snowy the Snowcrawler), Lilimar (Batwing the Batwing Jet Plane), and AJ Hudson (Robin) for a look under the hood of DC's first-ever Batman preschool animated series coming soon to Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max.

HBO Max and DC's DOOM PATROL and TITANS

Sun, Oct 9, 2022 • 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Main Stage

The fan-favorite DC series make their New York Comic Con debut, featuring a main stage conversation with the cast of DOOM PATROL, followed by a conversation with TITANS executive producer and cast.

In the upcoming fourth season of DOOM PATROL, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world? Join series stars Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez for an exclusive discussion and first look of the upcoming season. The panel will be moderated by Andy Swift (TVLine). TITANS, debuting its fourth season this November on HBO Max, finds the team having saved Gotham, and hitting the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before. Join showrunner and executive producer Greg Walker and series star Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter, and Joshua Orpin, for a preview of the upcoming season, including first looks, exclusive reveals, and more. The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine).