DC Setting Up Future State In Second Son, Batman and Green Lantern

Don't think that Future State was a two-month aberration. Intended to be a possible future of the DC Universe, it is clear now that 5G was meant to be the bridge that joined the DC Universe to that eventual reality, or broke the link. So yes, Jonathan Kent would be the new Superman, and Tim Fox would be the new Batman, and you would then follow their stories as young men, with the potential of their future selves ahead – or not. Pretty much the state that Alan Moore suggested with the Twilight Of The Superheroes proposal – but then again, aren't they all?

And today's Batman #108, Green Lantern #2, Suicide Squad #3 and The Next Batman: Second Son #10 take big steps in that direction. First, Batman #108 sees Mayor Nakano preparing a new kind of hero in the wake of A-Day…

While in The Next Batman: Second Son he is facilitating the meeting between Simon Saint and Lucius Fox for the first time.

In the Future State, Nakono is still Major, Saint Industries runs the Magistrate program using Foxtech technology, as the Fox family provide legal cover while Tim Fox is the Next Batman.

But there is also Peacekeeper-01 of the Magistrate…

Now confirmed as Sean Mahoney, Arkham Asylum guard who survived A-Day, heroically.

How much of Future State Gotham will come to pass? Suicide Squad #3 crosses over with Teen Titans Academy, setting up Bolt for Future State: Suicide Squad to be led by Conner Kent, as well as Red X for Future State: Teen Titans.

While in Green Lantern #2 today, mas the Lanterns get split up and sent around the galaxy in new and unfamiliar fashions, we are reminded of Future State: Green Lanterns, where they are all abandoned without any Green Lantern power after the big battery on OA blew up. Today we see why they ended up where they ended up, but then also…

… Future State is getting closer and closer.

There's one Green Lantern still operating though.

Well, she does have a Future State: Justice League to join…