DC Teases A New Future For The Flash Going Forward (Flash Spoilers)

Today's Flash Annual 2022 is a story within a story, Wally West reading Linda Park-West's upcoming book, a romantic sci-fi slide of life story sit in a world where a woman is romanced by a speedster called William West. Consider this official fan-fic.

While in the reality of the DC Universe, Linda West has been powered up herself, now a speedster in her own right. And finding a new way to connect to her husband, the Flash, without getting bogged down into the superheroicness of it all.

Of course, even travelling at superspeed, life has a way of throwing up obstacles. Bumps in the road. Or bumps elsewhere.

Say, how fast is gestation when both parents are super speedsters anyway? It's not like the current twins aren't a super speeding handful as it is. It looks as if there may be another on the way. Thankfully salted caramel gelato is a lot easier to find these days.In fact, you'll be hard-pressed to find any caramel that isn't salted.

The Flash 2022 Annual by Jeremy Adams and Sergio Acuna is published by DC Comics today.

FLASH 2022 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Sergio Acuna (CA) Marguerite Sauvage

It's been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/30/2022 FLASH 2022 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

