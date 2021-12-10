DC to Publish Naomi Season 2 in March from Bendis, Walker, Campbell

Naomi will return this March for Naomi Season 2, a six-issue mini-series written by "The Great One" Brian Bendis and David F. Walker with art by Jamal Campbell. The series picks up following the titular Naomi's appearances in Young Justice and Justice League, and according to DC, will "uncover the truth behind the new mysteries around herself and her powers." Guest stars planned for the series include "Black Adam, Superman, and the Justice League, plus the return of…Zumbado!" The press release goes on to advertise: "Naomi now stands side-by-side with the likes of Superman, Batman, and The Flash, yet at the same time, she still has her small-town life and relationships with her parents and friends to navigate. "

"I am so excited that the entire original creative team was able to return to put together this very important chapter in Naomi McDuffie's life and legacy," said The Great One in DC's press release. "Naomi has been thrown into the deep end of life and the series is about that. What Naomi is going through in the superhero universe is what a lot of people go through in the real world. All the sudden you're in over your head and things are expected of you and there are still so many questions and mysteries about her parents, birth world, powers and the world she grew up in. You're in for lots of surprises!"

"It feels really good to be working with Jamal and Brian again," said Walker. "All three of us are in very different places professionally and personally in our lives, and that brings an invigorating energy to the creative process as we chronicle this next chapter in Naomi's adventures. The first story we wrote was about Naomi learning who she really is, and now this story is all about unpacking the realities of what it means to be a Super Hero."

"Despite being apart for a bit, we've all used that time to think about where we want to take Naomi and her story after Season One," said Campbell. "And now we can hit the ground running, creatively refreshed and ready to continue where we left off."

Naomi Season 2 #1 hits stores on March 8th, 2022.

NAOMI SEASON TWO #1

Written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker

Art & Cover by Jamal Campbell

3.99 US | 32 Pages | 1 of 6

On Sale 3/8/22