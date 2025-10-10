Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bleeding Hearts, Deniz camp, new york comic con, vertigo

DC Vertigo At NYCC: Bleeding Hearts by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian

DC Vertigo At NYCC: Bleeding Hearts by Deniz Camp, Stipan Morian, Matt Hollingsworth and Hassan Otsmane Elhaou

Article Summary DC Vertigo returns with Bleeding Hearts by Deniz Camp, Stipan Morian, Matt Hollingsworth, and Hassan Otsmane Elhaou.

Bleeding Hearts follows Poke, a zombie whose heart beats again, threatening his place in a death-ruled world.

DC Vertigo imprint's revival was confirmed at New York Comic Con, launching new creator-owned series in 2025.

Vertigo's closure in 2020 shifted titles to Black Label, paving the way for a creator-first relaunch next year.

Announced yesterday at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books, a new title that feels like this website may have slightly inspired the title of Bleeding Hearts by Ultimates and Absolute Martian Manhunter writer Deniz Camp, Stipan Morian, and Matt Hollingsworth. A new ongoing series in which a zombie named Poke discovers his heart beating again, threatening his place in a society where death reigns supreme.

As well as a little look inside the pages.

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. Bleeding Cool then scooped the news that a returning DC Vertigo would include a new book by Deniz Camp and S. Morian. And so it has come to pass…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!