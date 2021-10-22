Dc Vs Vampires #1 Preview: It's Basically What it Sounds Like

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Next in line is a preview of DC vs. Vampires #1, hitting stores on Tuesday. The concept: pretty much what it sounds like. DC heroes vs. vampires. That's a concept worth a twelve-issue mini-series if we've ever heard one! Check out a preview below.

DC VS VAMPIRES #1 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0821DC044

0821DC045 – DC VS VAMPIRES #1 (OF 12) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

The Justice League has long protected Earth from all manner of foreign and alien invaders over the years, always keeping a vigilant eye to the skies for the next threat. But what if the threat was already walking the Earth…hiding in plain sight…watching…waiting for their moment to strike… In the tradition of DCeased comes a terrifying new series from the twisted minds of James Tynion IV (Nice House on the Lake; Something is Killing the Children), Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox; 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank; Hawkeye), and Otto Schmidt that will tear the Justice League apart in their war with the undead!

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

