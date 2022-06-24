DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Preview: Harley the Vampire Slayer

In this preview of DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1, Harley Quinn murders the Mad Hatter. How is she humanity's last hope?! Check out the preview below.
DC VS. VAMPIRES: KILLERS #1
DC Comics
0422DC059
0422DC060 – DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Brett Booth, Jonathan Glapion Cover – $4.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi
In the shadow of the new Vampire World Order, Harley Quinn rules the human underworld in this age of darkness. She has survived by only looking out for herself…but she might have just found the key to saving the world.
In Shops: 6/28/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0422DC059 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Hicham Habchi Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0422DC060 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Brett Booth, Jonathan Glapion Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Brett Booth, Jonathan Glapion, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0422DC059 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Hicham Habchi Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0422DC059 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Hicham Habchi Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0422DC059 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Hicham Habchi Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0422DC059 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Hicham Habchi Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0422DC059 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Hicham Habchi Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0422DC059 DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Hicham Habchi Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi, in stores Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from DC Comics
