DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Preview: Harley the Vampire Slayer

In this preview of DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1, Harley Quinn murders the Mad Hatter. How is she humanity's last hope?! Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: KILLERS #1

DC Comics

0422DC059

0422DC060 – DC vs. Vampires: Killers #1 Brett Booth, Jonathan Glapion Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Hicham Habchi

In the shadow of the new Vampire World Order, Harley Quinn rules the human underworld in this age of darkness. She has survived by only looking out for herself…but she might have just found the key to saving the world.

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.