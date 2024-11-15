Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc vs vampires, otto schmidt

DC Vs Vampires Returns For 2025 With World War V: Darkness And Light

DC Vs Vampires returns in 2025 with World War V: Darkness And Light #1 by Matthew Rosenberg, Nikola Wilma and Daniel Bayruss.

Article Summary DC Vs Vampires returns in 2025 with World War V: Darkness And Light, continuing its gripping Elseworlds saga.

New artistic team takes over, featuring Matthew Rosenberg, Nikola Wilma, and Daniel Bayruss in a fresh debut.

Vampire Wonder Woman faces Green Lantern Alfred Pennyworth in a dramatic clash of power and survival.

Issue #1 explores themes of vengeance and redemption as dark forces battle for control of Earth.

DC Vs Vampires returns in 2025 with World War V: Darkness And Light #1 by Matthew Rosenberg, Nikola Wilma and Daniel Bayruss. As seen in the DC Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations, as previously dropped this morning on Bleeding Cool. Originally a twelve-issue series, DC Vs Vampires: World War V ran until August, when it went on hiatus. It seems that the original artist on the series, Otto Schmidt, has now been replaced for the remainder by Nikola Wilma, and it will be back with a new issue 1 in February now, with an additional colon in its title.

DC Vs Vampires is an Elseworlds series in which vampire cult Acolytes of Shadow turns Nightwing, renamed as The Gray Son and leads a vampire invasion force that aims to take over the Earth, against a resistance. World War V saw Green Lanterns Kyle Rayner and John Stewart return to Earth, battling superpowered vampires, led by Wonder Woman, who managed to kill both of them. And now it seems that the vampire Wonder Woman is going up against a new bearer chosen by the ring… Alfred Pennyworth.

DC VS VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V DARKNESS AND LIGHT #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG Art by NIKOLA WILMA and DANIEL BAYUSS

Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT Connecting variant covers by EDWIN MACON

$4.99 40 pages Variants $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 2/12/25

Wonder Woman, child of Themyscira turned vampire, and Alfred, Butler of the Waynes turned Green Lantern. Their paths couldn't be any different. But for each, a chance encounter will force them to reexamine what it means to survive in a world ruled by darkness. Showcasing two sides of the same story, this double-feature special issue illustrates how anger and vengeance can break you or fuel you…how it can be ruin, or salvation!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!